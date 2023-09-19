The Western movie has been around for a long time and was once one of the most popular film genres. Not only does it have a compelling aesthetic comprised of horseback shootouts, cowboy boots, salons, and more, but it also lends itself to rich characters and high-stakes stories. But Westerns aren't a monolith — in recent years, there have been exciting new twists on the classic, beloved formula. Read on to discover the best Westerns streaming on Max.

For more recommendations, check out the best shows and movies on the platform

Dead Man (1995)

dead man, Johnny Depp, Nobody, william blake, Gary Farmer

The Gold Rush (1925)

Charlie Chaplin starring in 'The Gold Rush,' two men wearing fur coats beside him.

Stagecoach (1939)

Stagecoach - 1939
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Paul Newman as Butch Cassidy in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.'

The Missing (2003)

Cate Blanchett in The Missing (2003)
The Shooting (1966)

Jack Nicholson in The Shooting
The Long Riders (1980)

James Keach in The Long Riders
The Kid (2019)

the-kid-dane-dehaan-ethan-hawke
Deadwood: The Movie (2019)

Deadwood_ The Movie - 2019
Slow West (2015)

Silas shaving Jay in Slow West.
