The Western is among the key genres of American cinema, dating back to the silent era. The genre dominated the box office for decades, in large part due to its capacity to evolve with the times. The classic films of John Wayne gave way to the spaghetti westerns of the 1960s, directed by Italian filmmakers, most notably Sergio Leone. From the '70s onward there was an even greater proliferation of sub-genres, including horror Westerns and acid Westerns like Alejandro Jodorowsky's El Topo.

RELATED: 10 Best Horror Movies of the '70s, According to IMDbWesterns are not as popular as they once were, but they still make for some of the most acclaimed and interesting movies of recent years, like Brokeback Mountain, Django Unchained, The Beguiled, and The Power of the Dog. The genre is set to get another big entry in 2023 with Kevin Costner's upcoming epic Horizon.

'Rio Bravo' (1959) - IMDb: 8.0/10

John Wayne stars in this Howard Hawks film as a sheriff who arrests the brother of a powerful rancher for murder. He must hold the man in custody until a U.S. Marshal can take him away. However, the criminal's brother sends his men to break him out. The sheriff and his ragtag crew find themselves besieged and in a fight for their lives.

RELATED: 10 Great '70s Movies, Recommended by Quentin Tarantino

Rio Bravo was ahead of other Westerns in depicting more complex characters. Both its heroes and villains are morally gray, which influenced later Western directors. Quentin Tarantinocalled it his favorite 'hangout' movie. Rio Bravo was also a major influence on John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13, which uses the same premise but sets it in a modern police station.

'High Noon' (1952) - IMDb: 8.0/10

Marshal Will Kane (Gary Cooper) has just gotten married and is set to retire to a more peaceful domestic life. However, his plans are disrupted when he learns that Frank Miller (Ian MacDonald), a violent outlaw Kane sent to prison, is on his way to the town and will arrive on the noon train. Cooper's wife (Grace Kelly) urges him to flee, but his sense of duty compels him to stay behind and confront Miller.

RELATED: The 10 Best Western Movies From The '50s and '60s

The film unfolds in real-time, as Kane visits with friends and allies hoping to recruit them for his cause as noon rapidly approaches. The film was unusual for a Western of its day in that for the majority of its runtime it eschews gunfights and action and instead is mostly just dialogue. Interesting bit of trivia: High Noon is a favorite of several US presidents, including Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton. At a White House screening of the film, Clinton said Cooper's character represents "anyone who's forced to go against the popular will".

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969) - IMDb: 8.0/10

This film, loosely based on real events, follows the titular outlaws as they try to evade law enforcement following a string of train robberies. They seek to escape to Bolivia with Sundance's lover Etta (Katharine Ross) but a series of obstacles stand in their way.

The movie is anchored by the charisma of stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid received mixed reviews on release, with many critics not appreciating its anachronistic score or comedic dialogue. However, its reputation has steadily improved over the intervening decades. It is now widely considered a key work in 1960s cinema.

'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962) IMDb: 8.1/10

This black-and-white Western follows Senator Ranse Stoddard (James Stewart) who returns to a frontier town for his friend's funeral. Ranse recounts a story to a newspaper editor, and the film flashes back 25 years to when Ranse first came to the town and encountered outlaw Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin). The film pulls off a careful balance between subverting the genre and delivering a crowd-pleasing story.

In contrast to The Searchers, another classic directed by John Ford and starringJohn Wayne, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is more political. It explores elections, voter intimidation, and the fragility of a free press. Sergio Leone was a big fan of it and especially its more bleak tone. "It was the only film," he said, "where [Ford] learned about something called pessimism."

'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre' (1948) - IMDb: 8.2/10

"I know what gold can do to men's souls." This Western, set in the 1920s, stars Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston, and Tim Holt as a trio of gold prospectors searching for wealth beneath the sunbaked sands of an unnamed mountain. They get lucky and strike a vein, but the men soon grow suspicious of one another, with dire consequences. Their problems are compounded by the bandits and other threats that stalk the land.

Widely regarded as director John Huston's best work, The Treasure of the Sierra Madrehas since inspired countless directors. Paul Thomas Andersonwatched it repeatedly while working on the script for There Will Be Blood. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has also cited it as an influence.

'For a Few Dollars More' (1965) - 8.2/10

For a Few Dollars More is the sequel to Leone's A Fistful of Dollars. Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef return as bounty hunters, alongside Gian Maria Volonté as villain El Indio.

The film's depiction of bounty hunters as protagonists influenced subsequent movies, and Volonté's performance was widely praised. Repo Man director Alex Coxcalled him the "most diabolical Western villain of all time" and said that the church scene is one of the "most horrible deaths" in the entire genre.

'Unforgiven' (1992) - IMDb: 8.2/10

Image via Warner Bros.

Clint Eastwood directed and starred in this revisionist Western, which he intended to be his final foray into the genre. It follows an outlaw-turned-farmer who comes out of retirement for one more job: hunting down a cowboy (David Mucci) who slashed a prostitute's face with a knife.

Unforgiven is the quintessential revisionist Western. It depicts a gritty, punishing vision of frontier life and rejects classic Westerns' easy separation of characters into heroes and villains. Eastwood's character, for example, is haunted by his horrific past but tries to overcome it.

'Django Unchained' (2012) - IMDb: 8.4/10

Django Unchained is one of Tarantino's most incendiary masterpieces, a revisionist Western about a slave-turned-bounty-hunter (Jamie Foxx). It's also his purest tale of righteous revenge. QT's affection for the genre is clearly on display. He references countless classic westerns, from the work of Sergio Corbucci to Sam Peckinpah. At the same time, he updates the genre with rap music, over-the-top violence, and social commentary.

The acting is top-notch across the board. Leonardo DiCaprio gives one of his most unique performances as petulant emperor Calvin Candie. Foxx has a challenging part to play but succeeds in making Django come across as believable and sympathetic. Not to mention, Christoph Waltz delivers an amazing, lovable performance that is light years away from his villainous role in Inglourious Basterds.

'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968) - IMDb: 8.5/10

Once Upon a Time in the West is another epic by maestro Sergio Leone. It follows two gunslingers who team up to protect a woman from an assassin. The story was devised by Leone along with Bernardo Bertolucci and giallo icon Dario Argento. Henry Fonda plays the villain for a change, and is a great foil to protagonist Charles Bronson.

Once Upon a Time in the West is different from the Dollars trilogy in that it's much more somber and slower-paced. There are many long scenes without dialogue where little happens, like the famous opening sequence. These extended stretches of nothing happening are then punctuated by intense, brief moments of violence.

'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966) - IMDb: 8.8/10

"Every gun makes its own tune." Sergio Leone's magnum opus follows three gunslingers (played by Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach) competing with each other to find a stash of hidden Confederate gold while the Civil War rages around them. Tarantino has praised the film for leading the movement toward more realistic Westerns. "Leone's film, and the genre that he defined within it, shows a west that is more violent, less talky, more complex, more theatrical, and just overall more iconic through the use of music," he explains.

Indeed, Leone used Western genre conventions to explore his own style and the themes that intrigued him. "The vehicle of the Western was a very interesting vehicle for me to contraband some of my ideas," he has said. The result was the most iconic Western ever made, hands down. So many moments from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly have been seared into pop culture, like Clint Eastwood's flinty stare, the Mexican standoff, and of course the theme music. It's sure to continue entertaining audiences for decades to come.

NEXT: The Best Westerns on Netflix Right Now