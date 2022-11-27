Dating as far back as the silent era, while thriving in the 50s and 60s, before becoming a central component of modern cinema as well with its revisionist gaze, the Western genre is one of the defining pillars of film history. With core themes relaying to justice, redemption, and honor, and the exploration of such notions through complex yet defined characters, Westerns have come to be closely associated with American culture as a way to address and explore the nation's identity. However, Europe's spaghetti Westerns make up some of the most famous and revered films the genre has seen.

A genre with a timelessness born from its weighty ideas and evocative stories, it is no surprise that IMDb users have flocked to the popular movie website to cast their votes on the many hundreds of Western films the define the genre. Ranging from classics of decades past to some brilliant gems of the modern day, the 15 best Western films in the eyes of IMDb present a vast and all-encompassing array of the history of the genre.

15 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This acerbic Western from renowned auteur Quentin Tarantino has had an interesting run, beginning as a moderate box office success that was hyped up based on it being a Tarantino movie, to now being viewed as an underappreciated cult classic of modern Western cinema. The violent thriller follows a group of strangers that hold up in a stagecoach stopover. With bounty hunter John Ruth (Kurt Russell) escorting wanted crook Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh) to the hangman, suspicions begin to rise as it is made clear that someone in the cabin want to break Domergue free.

A pulse-raising premise of contained tension and eruptions of intense violence, The Hateful Eight utilizes its three-hour runtime to deliver a subversive though scintillating Western. Featuring many of Quentin Tarantino's defining trademarks, such as his incredible characters, intoxicating dialogue, and palpable tension, the film has been warmly received by modern audiences, while critics have also sung its praises. It may not be Tarantino's best film, but it is a worthy feather in his cap as a true Western filmmaker, one that brings the genre to the unique yet engrossing setting of a snowy Wyoming to ratchet up the thrills.

14 'Tombstone' (1993)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Another excellent Western to use the star power of Kurt Russell in the starring role, Tombstone sensationalizes the heroics of Wyatt Earp and the legendary gunfight at the O.K. Corral. The famous lawman arrives in the town of Tombstone with his brothers in search of a quieter life, a plan that is brought undone by the lawlessness and corruption embedded in the town. With the help of the gambling gunslinger Doc Holloday (Val Kilmer), Earp and his brothers stand against the Clanton gang for the good of the townsfolk.

A thoroughly rewarding Western, Tombstone wasn't afraid to go against the revisionist grain that re-ignited the genre in the early 90s, flourishing as a rousing, old-fashioned American myth of good men standing against the wicked to help the innocent. Its simplicity as a tale with a stony exterior yet a soft heart remains emotionally effective to this day, especially with Val Kilmer's scene-stealing performance that has become iconic. A true Western story told incredibly well, Tombstone will remain a genre classic for a very long time.

13 'The Searchers' (1956)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

One of the best and most striking collaborations between John Ford and John Wayne, The Searchers is a true classic that, unlike some other American Westerns from the duo, has only grown greater over time. Delving into themes of revenge, redemption, and racial prejudice, it follows a Civil War veteran as he sets out to rescue his niece who has been abducted by Comanche raiders. With his adopted son alongside him, the trek takes years, and the aging rifleman's venomous hatred becomes increasingly apparent.

Mesmerizing right up until its famous closing shot, The Searchers represents the majesty and magnificence Hollywood Westerns were capable of during the industry's golden age. Like many of Ford's greatest Western pictures, it flaunts awe-inspiring cinematography as the story takes its characters across many sweeping landscapes. Further enhanced by powerful and complex character development, a career-best performance from Wayne, and rich thematic exploration of challenging topics, it holds up incredibly well for being nearly 70 years old and is thoroughly deserving of its impressive IMDb score.

12 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

While The Wild Bunch has come to be viewed as an all-time classic, the polarizing film wasn't always viewed in such an illustrious light, at least, not universally. The Western is known for its brutal violence, as it focuses on a gang of aging outlaws as they realize their golden days of crime are behind them and plan one final heist before retirement. When the robbery goes awry, however, the crooks find themselves in a lawless border town ruled by a vicious officer in the Mexican army while being pursued by a vindictive American lawman.

The infamous violence on display remains confronting even to modern viewers, but whereas audiences in the late 60s were horrified by it, people today have a greater ability to engage with what the film is actually engaging with through its visual horror. The revisionist Western is acutely aware of the genre's glamorization of such content, and director Sam Peckinpah uses innovative and striking film-making techniques to ensure his portrayal of gunfights can not be misconstrued or romanticized. As a result, The Wild Bunch has maintained a powerful relevance that has come to be appreciated better in hindsight, with modern viewers regarding it among the best Westerns of all time.

11 'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

The first entry in Sergio Leone's acclaimed "Dollars" trilogy, A Fistful of Dollars features Clint Eastwood in his iconic leading role as the Man with No Name. His enigmatic and mysterious drifter rolls into a small border town whose inhabitants are embroiled in the midst of a bitter feud between two rival crime families. Seeing an opportunity to help the innocent people while making a profit, the stranger decides to play both gangs against each other.

A hallmark achievement of the spaghetti Western subgenre that thrived in Europe and found an appeal in America, A Fistful of Dollars has a notably grittier aesthetic than many of its Hollywood counterparts, with its grungier visuals and coarser characters making for a less pleasant yet far more engaging viewing experience. This style, while a budgetary constraint, perfectly suits its moral complexity of the film's ruthless world where civilized decency is targeted by the wretched. While it isn't quite as timeless as Leone's other spaghetti Westerns, it has still struck a chord with contemporary viewers, with Ennio Morricone's dazzling score possibly playing a part in that.

10 'Rio Bravo' (1959)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Another John Wayne classic, Rio Bravo epitomizes the moral conviction and courage associated with the heroes of the old West, doing so with a spectacular cast of stars and a rousing tale of human decency rising against uncivilized evil. It follows a small-town sheriff who arrests a suspected murderer only to learn that the killer's brother, an influential rancher with an aggressive gang of crooks, means to break him out of prison. The sheriff is determined to uphold justice and gathers a small posse consisting of a young gunslinger, the town drunk, and a crotchety old man.

Rife with towering characters, exceptional storytelling that makes the 141-minute runtime fly by, and no small amount of comedic punch, Rio Bravo is a classical Western narrative firing on all cylinders to present a film that is both dramatically engrossing and superbly entertaining. It was an instant hit, and it has only grown greater over time, with legendary filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, and Greta Gerwig citing it among their favorite films of all time, while it served as inspiration for John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13.

9 'High Noon' (1952)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

While it is regarded as a time-tested classic of Western cinema today, High Noon was a daring film upon release that, despite winning four Academy Awards, polarized viewers with its subversive story. It focuses on Marshal Will Kane (Gary Cooper) who has just been married and plans to retire to a more peaceful life with his wife, Amy (Grace Kelly). However, when a violent criminal announces that he is on his way to town to kill Kane for revenge, the marshal feels obliged to stay and protect the town, even as it becomes clear that he may have to do so alone.

Interestingly, the film unfolds in real-time, following Kane as he meets with friends and past allies hoping to recruit them. As such, it eschews a lot of the gunfights and action sequences Westerns are known for, and instead places an emphasis on dialogue and character work as it explores the genre's themes of justice and honor in a fascinating way. This introspective critique of the legend of the West has seen High Noon get better with age, while it has also served as a favorite film of many U.S. presidents.

8 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Like The Wild Bunch, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid came along when the American Western was fading and challenged traditional notions of what the genre could be. However, instead of using ferocious violence to subvert the norm, it relied on a vibrant sense of humor and an intriguing character dynamic that included a romantic throuple. The film follows the titular outlaws (played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford) as, after a robbery goes wrong, they flee to Bolivia with Sundance's lover, Etta (Katharine Ross), to escape the law.

Anchored by the charisma of its two leading men, the film floats along with a light breeziness that many other Western classics purposefully did not feature. It has made Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid a distinct and captivating entry in the genre. While some passages have not aged well, the movie is still widely regarded to be one of the best Westerns of all time and one of the most entertaining and fun. It is also propped up by its grand finale which is nothing short of iconic.

7 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Widely regarded to be both John Wayne and John Ford's magnum opus, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is one of the most intriguing and brilliant Western stories ever told. Based on the short story of the same name by Dorothy M. Johnson, it follows Senator Stodard (Jimmy Stewart) as he returns to an old frontier town to attend the funeral of Tom Doniphon (Wayne). While reporters question why the senator would appear for such an insignificant event, Stoddard reflects on a past chapter in his life where he, as a lawyer, stood against the nefarious outlaw Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin) alongside Doniphon.

In addition to being a brilliant story told in an engaging fashion, the film has also become a timeless triumph due to its intrinsic look at the mythic tales and heroes Westerns so often portray, and the nature in which audiences respond to them. Impressively, it manages to do this while still delivering all the action and excitement lovers of the genre have come to expect. Also addressing political issues such as compromised elections and voter intimidation, and the fragility of the free press, the film is a beautiful yet bleak analysis of America's cultural identity.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Release Date April 22, 1962 Director John Ford Cast James Stewart , John Wayne , Vera Miles , Lee Marvin , Edmond O'Brien , Andy Devine , Ken Murray , John Carradine Runtime 123 Minutes

6 'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre' (1948)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

"I know what gold can do to men's souls." This early Western thriller takes place in the 1920s, featuring Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston, and Tim Holt in the leading roles as it weaves a wonderfully intoxicating tale of greed and desire. It follows two lowly drifters and a veteran prospector as they join forces to mine for gold in the bandit-infested and sun-scorched Sierra Madre mountains in Mexico. The trio finds success almost immediately, but their growing suspicion of one another festers, boiling over with catastrophic consequences.

While the basic story has been replicated many times, no remake has ever surpassed The Treasure of Sierra Madre, with director John Huston putting forward the best display of his career. Balancing cynical humor against an underlying and pointed criticism of human nature and the allure of wealth, the Western classic is one of the finest and most rewatchable films in Hollywood history. It has served as a huge inspiration for many of today's greatest directors, with Paul Thomas Anderson watching it repeatedly while working on the script for There Will Be Blood. Vince Gilligan also cited it as an influence on Breaking Bad.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre Release Date January 24, 1948 Director John Huston Cast Humphrey Bogart , Walter Huston , Tim Holt , Bruce Bennett , Barton MacLane Runtime 126 Minutes

5 'For a Few Dollars More' (1965)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

The second film in the "Dollars" trilogy and a spiritual successor to A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More sees underrated spaghetti Western icons Lee Van Cleef and Gian Maria Volonté enter the fold. Known as "Manco", Clint Eastwood's mysterious star seeks the bounty on the head of El Indio (Volonté), an enigmatic yet cruel outlaw who escaped from prison. Manco forms a partnership with Col. Douglas Mortimer (Van Cleef) to bring down the criminal's gang and secure the bounty, though the colonel has an ulterior motive for wanting to cross paths with El Indio.

Rich with style and flaunting a rousing score from Ennio Morricone, For a Few Dollars More is a sublime example of spaghetti Western fun and intensity at its purest and best. It also presents one of the genre's most underrated yet captivating villains in El Indio, whose callous nature clashes with a remorseful yearning that is never fully explored, yet remains entirely enthralling. Add in plenty of slick dialogue, absorbing visuals, and one of the greatest standoffs in Western cinema, and For a Few Dollars More thrives as one of the most timeless and perfectly gritty Westerns ever made.

For a Few Dollars More Release Date May 10, 1965 Director Sergio Leone Cast Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Gian Maria Volonte , Mara Krupp , Luigi Pistilli , Klaus Kinski Runtime 132

4 'Unforgiven' (1992)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Winning three Academy Awards including Best Picture, Unforgiven is the revisionist Western that put the genre back on the map, leading to intriguing explorations of Western tropes through many movies that have followed. With Clint Eastwood directing, producing, and starring, it follows a once notorious and feared gunfighter who lives as a weary widower with two young kids having fallen on desperate times. When a group of prostitutes place a sizable bounty on the cowboy who disfigured one of their own, the aging gunslinger teams up with a former ally and a bullish young bounty hunter to claim the reward.

It is the quintessential revisionist Western, shrugging off the Hollywood glamour and alluring style that made the genre so famous, and instead exploring the savage violence and hardened lifestyle of the old West. Eastwood's portrayal of William Munny, and the legend behind the character, directly ties into the genre's knack for worshiping its heroes by presenting the character's past as ruthless and murderous, more so than admirable. Poignant and powerful, Unforgiven is one of the defining films of the 1990s and stands tall among the best Westerns ever made.

3 'Django Unchained' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

An incendiary masterpiece that features modern film-making maestro Quentin Tarantino at his exuberant best, Django Unchained is both an embracing of spaghetti Western styles and tones and an empowering revenge fantasy. Jamie Foxx stars as the titular Django, a slave freed by German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) to help him track down a bounty. As the two form a bond, Schultz agrees to help Django rescue his wife from the merciless plantation owner, Leonardo DiCaprio's Calvin Candie.

Every element of the film functions at an elite level, from the narrative progression to the over-the-top violence, the social commentary, and, in particular, the exceptional acting performances. Tarantino draws clear inspiration from some of the greatest spaghetti Western filmmakers, but Django Unchained never feels like it is losing touch with the director's trademark cinematic identity. It is an all-out assault of style and chaos that thrives as one of the most entertaining films of the 21st century from any genre.

2 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

A masterstroke in Western cinema that transpires on an epic scale, Once Upon a Time in the West is regarded by many to be Sergio Leone's best picture and the greatest Western ever made. Its winding story revolves around Jill McBain (Claudia Cardinale) a newly married prostitute who inherits her husband's property when he is killed by a henchman working for the railroad. When the sadistic gunman sets his sights on McBain, she finds herself being aided by an outlaw and a mysterious drifter carrying a harmonica.

While stylistic comparisons to the "Dollars" trilogy are easy to make, Once Upon a Time in the West runs with a much slower narrative that gradually unfolds, with its intricacies and mystique unraveling over the course of the 166-minute runtime. With extended sequences that contain little action yet are unbearably intense, it effortlessly hooks viewers into its spiteful world of greed and death. Morricone's score is as phenomenal as ever, the imagery is stark and striking, and the acting is both captivating and outstanding, with Henry Fonda's vicious villain an unforgettable against-type casting that has become legendary.

1 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

The definitive Western film that, according to IMDb's top 250, is the 10th greatest movie of all time, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is an immersive and awe-inspiring spectacle of pure spaghetti Western brilliance. Tuco (Eli Wallach) and "Blondie" (Eastwood) are scheming outlaws who share a desire to see one another dead. However, when each of them learns half of the secret as to the whereabouts of a stash of Confederate treasure, they form a reluctant partnership to secure the gold. With the Civil War raging on, they cross America to claim the prize all while being hunted by the vicious outlaw Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef).

It isn't an overstatement to say that it may be the most iconic picture in cinematic history, with everything from its characters to its scenery, its style, and, most notably, Ennio Morricone's immaculate score ingrained in the fabric of modern pop culture. It fills out its nearly three-hour runtime with an engrossing and entertaining story that doesn't have a dull moment and culminates in the famous three-way standoff, one of the most brilliant and renowned scenes ever put to screen. Wrapping up the "Dollars" trilogy in phenomenal fashion, it is the pinnacle of Western cinema and will continue to be viewed as such for decades to come.

