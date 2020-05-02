At one point in time, Westerns were about as ubiquitous in Hollywood as superhero movies are today. Studios were churning them out year after year, some better than others, but after a certain point the genre kind of died off completely. We still get the odd Western here and there, and even the odd good Western here and there, but by and large it’s a genre that’s been left behind or is only used to tell a revisionist story that plays with the constraints of the traditional Western genre. Which is a shame, because it’s one of the most gorgeous and compelling genres in film history.

But it lives on in the age of streaming! Whether you’re looking for something in the classic mold, something modern, or something in between, we’ve rounded up a list of the best Westerns on Netflix right now. Indeed, while the streaming service may be slim pickens when it comes to iconic classic Westerns, there are still a handful of great movies emblematic of the genre available.

So check out our best Westerns on Netflix list below.