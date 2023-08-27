Westerns have an instantly recognizable charm, from sunset duels to horseback shootouts. The resounding thud of cowboy boots adorned with spurs banging against swinging saloon doors evokes a tingle of excitement among moviegoers. It's a feeling of anticipation for the nostalgic allure and captivating cinematography that paints a picture of each gunslinger's journey. Western movies can induce empathy for the antagonist, casting a lens on barren landscapes that connect audiences with the hardships the villains overcome.

Now, with all that built-up excitement, it’s a wonder why the grandeur of Westerns isn't more prolific on the silver screen these days. Not to worry; Prime Video boasts an array of outstanding selections, from iconic Western classics to contemporary, high-budget reinterpretations. Our panel of experts has meticulously distilled this collection to present the epitome of cinematic excellence for your entertainment.

Dances with Wolves

Director: Kevin Costner Cast: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A. Grant, Floyd Red Crow Westerman Caught in the crossroads of duty and morality, Lt. John Dunbar (Kevin Costner) embarks on a journey to a secluded outpost. There, he forms an unexpected bond with a wolf and the people native to the land. Upon encountering a white woman raised by the community(Mary McDonnell) and forging a connection that transcends the tangible, Dunbar finds himself reassessing his very way of existence. Accompanied by its multitude of Oscars, Dances With Wolves has surpassed cinematic excellence, etching its name and Costner's as a familiar presence in households worldwide.

Once Upon a Time in the West

Director: Sergio Leone Cast: Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale, Jason Robards, Gabriele Ferzetti An archetypal Italian-made Western masterpiece Once Upon a Time in the West features none other than Henry Fonda (12 Angry Men), celebrated for his composed charisma and collected demeanor. Fonda adeptly takes on the role of the quintessential antagonist. Pursued for his alleged wrongdoings against Jill McBain (Claudia Cardinale) and her new partner Manuel Cheyenne Gutiérrez (Jason Robards), the question looms: Will debts be repaid? Director Sergio Leone orchestrated a significant and commendable effort to coax Fonda into deviating from his customary good guy roles, transforming him into the narrative's antagonist and securing the film's place in history.

El Dorado

Director: Howard Hawks Cast: John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, James Caan, Charlene Holt, Paul Fix In this action-packed film, John Wayne takes the lead, embodying the role of the gun-for-hire Cole Thornton. Set in the classic premise of virtuous heroes pitted against malevolent adversaries, El Dorado explores themes of honor and camaraderie among like-minded ranchers striving to carve a life from the rugged terrain. With its distinct Western essence, this movie guarantees a gratifying experience that caters to anyone seeking a taste of its nostalgic allure.

No Country for Old Men

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald Featuring an utterly original brand of villainy personified by Javier Bardem (The Little Mermaid), No Country For Old Men presents an unparalleled take on the Western genre. In a relentless chase, Llewelyn Moss, played by Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), evades a deranged psychopath, taking extraordinary measures to shake off his pursuer. Shadowed by Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), the film unfolds as a true-crime narrative akin to an unstoppable real-life Terminator saga.

The Sons of Katie Elder

Director: Henry Hathaway Cast: John Wayne, Dean Martin, Martha Hyer, Michael Anderson Jr., Earl Holliman The Sons of Katie Elder is a classic film directed by Henry Hathaway. Set in the Old West, the story follows four brothers who reunite in their hometown for their mother's funeral. Discovering their father's land has been wrongfully taken, they embark on a journey to clear his name and reclaim the family ranch, with iconic actors like John Wayne and Dean Martin (Oceans 11) playing brothers. This is a film to add to the old Western cinematic knowledge bank.

True Grit (1969)

Director: Henry Hathaway Cast: John Wayne, Kim Darby, Glen Campbell, Jeremy Slate, Robert Duvall The original adaptation of True Grit, not to be confused with the modern take with Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski) and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse), starred none other than John Wayne. It's a story of a one-eyed, rugged, alcoholic, Rooster Cogburn (Wayne), helping the young Mattie Ross (Kim Darby) track down her father's killer. It's a deceivingly simple tale of revenge and justice, but the likes of which have left a lasting memory for audiences all over. Along with an Oscar for Wayne, the film presents legendary supporting actors Robert Duvall (The Godfather) and Dennis Hopper (Easy Rider), who increased the film's success.

Tombstone

Director: George P. Cosmatos Cast: Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Powers Boothe Amidst the sun-scorched land, Tombstone unfurls a tale of grit and honor. As the town's shadows lengthen, valiant lawmen Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer) form an unbreakable bond against ruthless outlaws. The desert winds whisper of their courage, echoing in showdowns and friendships that'll forever etch Tombstone's name into the annals of the Wild West.

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Director: John Sturges Cast: Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Rhonda Fleming, Jo Van Fleet, John Ireland Based on a real-life gunfight in 1881 in Tuscon, AZ, the Earp brothers (Burt Lancaster, John Hudson) and Doc Holliday (Kirk Douglas) faced the ruthless Clanton gang. Revolvers roared, fate carved in gunfire. Legends were born, echoing the thin line between honor and chaos – the Gunfight at O.K. Corral, where justice's price was lead.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Director: Andrew Dominik Cast: Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Sam Shepard, Mary-Louise Parker, Paul Schneider In a story of two famed 1880s outlaws, Brad Pitt's (Fight Club) Jesse James forms an uneasy bond with Casey Affleck's (Manchester by the Sea) Robert Ford. Loyalty dissolves, jealousy festers, and destiny blurs. A fatal shot echoes, sealing a legend's demise. This Academy Award-winning film is one you have to see to believe.

Stagecoach

Director: John Ford Cast: Claire Trevor, John Wayne, Andy Devine, John Carradine, Thomas Mitchell Stagecoach directed by John Ford, follows diverse passengers, including John Wayne as the Ringo Kid, journeying through perilous Apache territory. As danger looms, societal biases crumble, forging unexpected bonds. A Western classic, it revolutionized the genre, showcasing transformative characters and cinematic brilliance.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Director: John Ford Cast: James Stewart, John Wayne, Vera Miles, Lee Marvin, Edmond O'Brien The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance untangles a tale of lawlessness and courage. John Wayne and James Stewart (It's a Wonderful Life) portray contrasting approaches to justice. The West's evolution is encapsulated as truth and legend blur, epitomizing director Ford's mastery of the Western narrative.

Panhandle

Director: Lesley Selander Cast: Rod Cameron, Cathy Downs, Reed Hadley, Anne Gwynne, Blake Edwards In the 1948 Western film directed by Lesley Selander, Panhandle stars Rod Cameron as a war veteran who becomes a sheriff in a small town. The film follows his efforts to maintain law and order while facing challenges from a local gang. Panhandle is known for its action sequences and the portrayal of the protagonist's journey to redemption.

The Big Country

Director: William Wyler Cast: Gregory Peck, Jean Simmons, Charlton Heston, Carroll Baker, Burl Ives The Big Country revolves around a retired sea captain (Gregory Peck) who comes to the American West to marry his fiancée (Carroll Baker). He finds himself entangled in a feud between two powerful families over water rights. The film is acclaimed for its stunning cinematography and exploration of themes like personal integrity and cultural clashes in the frontier.

News of the World

Director: Paul Greengrass Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon, Mare Winningham News of the World is a Western drama skillfully directed by Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Ultimatum) and featuring Tom Hanks in a leading role. Post the American Civil War; Hanks portrays Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a character journeying town to town, recounting tales. A chance encounter with a Native American-raised orphan girl transforms his path, threading themes of unity, restoration, and cross-cultural experiences through a shifting terrain.

