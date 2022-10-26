Most people who hear the word "Western" are likely to think of the stereotypical cowboy almost straight away, and vice versa. A cowboy protagonist tends to be a staple of the genre, at least when it comes to what we think of as traditional Westerns. You might think of a lone gunman astride a horse, possibly taking the law into his own hands but ultimately doing so for good reasons. He stands up for what he believes in, acts heroically, knows his way around a gun, and often gets to ride off into the sunset at the film's end.

However, Western movies don't always conform to featuring cowboys as their heroes or even in supporting roles. It's possible to make a Western that's entirely free of cowboys (or cowgirls), often—but not always—by setting it during contemporary times or by having grittier, more down-to-earth stories that don't have room for old-school cowboys.

'The Good, The Bad, The Weird' (2008)

Taking inspiration from The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly (which might contain at least one cowboy, depending on how you define the term), The Good, The Bad, The Weird presents viewers with a similar premise. There is treasure hidden in the desert that the three individuals are all after, yet they find themselves needing to make uneasy alliances with one another if anyone is to get wealthy.

There's a good deal more over-the-top, broad comedy and action sequences in The Good, The Bad, & The Weird, though, when comparing it to its similarly-named 1966 predecessor. In addition, it's set in Manchuria during the 1930s, which is a far cry from the old west seen in cowboy-heavy American western settings, with its three title characters all being very un-cowboy-like, as one's a thief, one's an assassin, and the other os a bounty hunter.

'Bacurau' (2019)

A dark, remarkably unique Western that takes place in Brazil, Bacurau is also vaguely science-fiction, with a slightly futuristic setting. It has an unusual plot that travels around in numerous unexpected directions before ending with an explosive—and very gory—climax.

It's a hard movie to summarize, but undeniably a fresh and unparalleled experience. For anyone burnt out on standard Westerns, Bacurau stands as a breath of fresh air and then some because no matter what you expect, it will still find some way to surprise (and probably disturb) you.

'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

A movie that aims to cap off the Western genre while appropriately taking place at the very tail end of America's old west, The Wild Bunch doesn't have any regard for traditional cowboys vs. outlaws stories. The main characters here are outlaws, but they're generally likable in an anti-hero sort of way. The people who are after them may be technically on the same side as the law, but they're largely immoral bounty hunters and are led by an outlaw who used to be in the main characters' gang.

The west here is dark, violent, and on its way out. The main characters all seem to know it and are willing to go out with a bang by the film's climax. The movie as a whole sends the old-fashioned Western out with a violent, exhilarating bang. Though Westerns still existed in some capacity after The Wild Bunch, the genre was never quite the same again post-1969.

'The Rambling Guitarist' (1959)

Set in Japan during the 1950s, The Rambling Guitarist is a strange little film that transports Western tropes into a completely new setting. The main character is a lone wanderer who might be considered a cowboy if he'd lived in America and been born some 80-90 years earlier, but in The Rambling Guitarist, he's more or less a hired hand with a shady past who continually runs into shady characters.

The music, the lone wolf nature of the main character, and the film's action scenes (an old-fashioned one-on-one duel taking place on a boat) all make this feel like a Western. However, everything else feels so unlike a Western, which makes the overall tone and feel of The Rambling Guitarist unlike much else.

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

One of the most depressing and violent westerns ever made, No Country for Old Men features an aging sheriff, an opportunistic man with bad luck and a newly-discovered abundance of cash, and a remarkably intimidating hitman. Their paths collide in unexpected, gruesome ways throughout the film.

There are a plethora of great films directed by The Coen Brothers, but No Country for Old Men stands among such a strong filmography as one of their best. The west depicted here is a far cry from the ones seen in Westerns set during the 1800s. The violence is brutal, the lawmen are too old to do much, and the world is populated by desperate people trying (and usually failing) to survive. It's brutal and harsh stuff but also undeniably powerful and hard to forget.

'Near Dark' (1987)

Can a Western also feature vampires? If Near Dark is anything to go by, then the answer is yes. This is a frightfully good mash-up of horror and Western elements, with some thrills, action scenes, and even a little romance thrown in for good measure, too.

It's one of the best vampire films of all time and one of the most underrated. The gothic, gory edge it brings to traditional Western settings and tropes makes it a consistently entertaining and wild ride. Whether you're more of a horror or Western fan, chances are you'll come out of Near Dark satisfied with what you've seen.

'Prisoners of the Ghostland' (2021)

Hyped up as one of the craziest movies Nicolas Cage has ever been in, that promise may not have been lived up to entirely with Prisoners of the Ghostland. It's a very flawed movie, making its more gonzo moments harder to isolate and appreciate.

However, it still gives it its all, and you must respect how bold it is. It's got a setting that's somewhat futuristic yet somewhat fantastical. Whatever it is, it's definitely not the old west—after all, there are too many samurai around for it to be a believable depiction of America in the 1800s. It's a bizarre and extreme film and gleefully messy; probably a real love-it-or-hate-it kind of movie.

'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Hell or High Water is a crime film that tells a Western-inspired story in the modern day. It follows two brothers who go to great lengths to save their family farm and a lawman near retirement—played by Jeff Bridges—who's doing his best to keep up with their every move.

While not quite as nihilistic or violent as No Country for Old Men, Hell or High Water does come close in parts. Also, similar to that 2007 film, it's an excellent movie, with great performances and an extreme amount of tension, especially in its back half. Highly recommended for those who like their Westerns with grit and morality that goes deeper than simple "good vs. evil."

'The Revenant' (2015)

More of an adventure/survival film than a traditional Western, The Revenant, is also well-known for being the movie that finally got Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar. The film itself may be set during the 1800s, but there are no cowboys or deserts to be found here: instead, it takes place in the harsh, cold wilderness and follows a frontiersman who's betrayed and left for dead and so must fight to survive if he's ever going to get his revenge.

It's a unique take on the Western, to the point where perhaps some would argue it's not even one. Still, it follows the kinds of themes and narrative you might find in an ordinary Western—it's just a lot colder, dirtier, and grim with its presentation and characters.

'Cowboy Bebop: The Movie' (2001)

The movie version of perhaps the definitive space Western, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, was released a short while after the series, though it takes place between episodes 22 and 23 of the legendary anime series.

Protagonist Spike and his crew are bounty hunters, and while the series did coin the term "space cowboy," Spike and the other characters are pretty far from the traditional cowboy archetype. The film's story itself also varies from your average Western, with a large-scale, weaponized virus, and a large bounty on the person behind it, which the main characters do their best to obtain.

