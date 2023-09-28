A few decades ago, Westerns were as popular in Hollywood as today's superhero flicks. The genre eventually tapered off, which is sad, as it's one of the most suspenseful and beautiful genres in cinema. Luckily, many of these masterpieces are preserved on streaming! Whether you’re looking for a bona fide classic or something a bit more modern, we’ve compiled a list of the best Westerns on Tubi right now.

A Man Called Horse (1970)

Image Via National General Pictures

Run Time: 1 hr 54 min | Director: Elliot Silverstein Cast: Richard Harris, Judith Anderson, Jean Gascon Following the aftermath of John Morgan's (Richard Harris) capture by the Sioux people, A Man Called Horse, based on the Dorothy M. Johnson short story of the same name, pulls no punches in its sometimes sadistic depiction of the treatment of Morgan, all set to the genre-perfect score by Leonard Rosenman. Capturing the lush scope of its 1825 setting, Harris, along with a great supporting cast that includes Judith Anderson and Jean Gascon, gives a powerful performance that drives home the ruthless narrative. Director Elliot Silverstein provides a nuanced look at the Sioux people, with his successful balance of their violence and loyalty to tradition illustrated by his choice to bring a Sioux historian onboard the project. Heartbreaking and brutal, A Man Called Horse is a film that will live long in the memory far beyond the rolling of the credits. - Jake Hodges.

Rio Lobo (1970)

Image via National General Pictures

Run Time: 1 hr 54 min | Director: Howard Hawks Cast: John Wayne, Jorge Rivero, Jennifer O'Neill, Jack Elam Rio Lobo's gun-toting precedent is set from minute one following its high-octane opening train robbery, with the narrative soon divulging into the journey of Col. McNally (John Wayne), a Civil War veteran who desperately seeks a group of Union traitors who caused the death of his friend and the theft of gold. As the third in Howard Hawks and John Wayne's trio of 'sheriff versus outlaws' movies, following 1959's Rio Bravo and 1966's El Dorado, Rio Lobo would mark the last film of the acclaimed director's fascinating career. A fun cast that includes the likes of Jorge Rivero and the hilarious Jack Elam, Rio Lobo meets the demands of any Western fan with its wild-ride of a narrative and features John Wayne, now in the latter stages of his career, hitting every smirk and quip with the ease of the veteran he now was.

Unforgiven (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Run Time: 2 hr 11 in Director: Clint Eastwood Cast: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Clint Eastwood became a staple in the Western genre after the acclaimed Dollars Trilogy and went off to make countless more Western hits and even direct some as well. After playing a cowboy for the past thirty years Clint was finally ready to hang up his ten-gallon hat and leave his spurs behind, but not before doing one last goodbye to the genre that made his career. Thus comes Unforgiven. Unforgiven strips away the myth of the Westerns and instead shows the harsh realities of living during that time. The gunfighters are no longer stoic killers but instead hold remorse for their past sins and seek redemption in a land of blood and misery. - Kevin Hohenberg and Ty Weinert

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Image Via RLJ Entertainment

Run Time: 2 hr 11 min | Director: S. Craig Zahler Cast: Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox, Lili Simmons One of the most successful blendings of horror and Western, Bone Tomahawk stars Kurt Russell as Sheriff Hunt, who must venture out of his small town after several of his residents are abducted by mysterious, violent cave dwellers. Joined by three other men, the party heads for their hideout, facing danger at every turn. Bone Tomahawk is committed to authentically portraying its Western setting, staying true to the time period through its characters and how they interact with the world. This is also apparent in the film's violence, as Bone Tomahawk is a brutal movie that does not shy away from the nasty acts humans inflict upon each other. - Ty Weinert

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

Image via United Artists

Run Time: 2 hr 8 min | Director: John Sturges Cast: Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson America's answer to the critically acclaimed samurai epic, The Seven Samurai, The Magnificent Seven takes the same story beats from its Japanese counterpart and coats it over with a cowboy aesthetic, creating one of the most iconic Westerns of all time. The story follows seven gunfighters who are hired to liberate a group of helpless villagers from violent bandits. With an all-star cast of tough guys such as Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, and Yul BrynnerThe Magnificent Seven creates a welcome atmosphere of uplifting masculinity as these brave men sacrifice themselves to protect strangers. Though not all in the party are doing this job altruistically, making an interesting dynamic between the team. - Kevin Hohenberg and Ty Weinert

Red River (1948)

Image via United Artists

Run Time: 2 hr 13 min | Director: Howard Hawks Cast: John Wayne, Montgomery Clift, Walter Brennan, Joanne Dru After fourteen years of running his ranch, Thomas Dunson (played by Wayne) plans a cattle drive from Texas to Missouri to sell his herd and make a profit. Dunson and the livestock head north with his crew including his adopted son, Matt. There are struggles throughout the journey including a stampede, the death of a drover and encounters with American Indians. As Red River continues, tensions rise between Thomas Dunson and his guys. Things get especially heated between the father and son. When the boss crosses the line with his tyrannical leadership, Matt takes over, leaving Dunson in the dust. Thomas and his son come face-to-face once again, after both reaching their destination. The two resolve their issues...after a fistfight, of course. - Emily Marron

The Salvation (2014)

Image via IFC Films

Run Time: 1 hr 32 min | Director: Kristian Levring Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Eva Green, Eric Cantona, Mikael Persbrandt As many fans of international cinema will know already, Denmark has been one of the most intriguing filmmaking nations over the past decade, with Mads Mikkelsen spearheading many of his homeland's projects with a license to showcase the full extent of his range. A Western revenge thriller, The Salvation is one of many underrated films the actor has done in his native land. Existing as an ode to the spaghetti Westerns made famous through the 60s and 70s, The Salvation has no real interest in acting as a revisionist of the genre, putting all its emphasis into pure wild west revenge. Mikkelsen is typically fantastic, while Eva Green, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jonathan Pryce round out the stellar supporting cast. - Ryan Heffernan

Brimstone (2016)

Run Time: 2 hr 28 min | Director: Martin Koolhoven Cast: Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, Emilia Jones, Kit Harington Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, and Kit Harington star in the psychological Western Brimstone. The plot centers on Liz Brundy, a frontierswoman who becomes a fugitive after being accused of a crime she didn't commit. Hunted by a ruthless religious man, Liz, and her children seeks refuge in the mountains. Brimstone's length, violent tone and confusing structure might put off some viewers; however, committed performances from a game cast elevate the material. The film is also a successful subversion of the Old West, presenting a narrative with multiple morally-gray characters that challenge audiences. - David Caballero

Stagecoach (1939)

Image via United Artists

Run Time: 1 hr 36 min | Director: John Ford Cast: Claire Trevor, John Wayne, Andy Devine, John Carradine Iconic classic director John Ford directed 1939's Stagecoach, one of the earliest Westerns in cinematic history. Set in the 1880s, the game-changing film follows a group of eclectic strangers riding a stagecoach through Apache territory. Stagecoach is far from perfect. Its depiction of Native Americans is highly problematic, and Ford's approach might be off-putting to some. However, Stagecoach excels as a vivid portrait of the American West thanks to stunning visuals and a collection of ragtag characters that perfectly represent the time's social dynamics in service of a classic story that would shape the Western for years to come. - David Caballero

They Call Me Trinity (1970)

Image via West Film

Run Time: 1 hr 55 min | Director: Enzo Barboni Cast: Terence Hill, Bud Spencer They Call Me Trinity is a Western comedy directed by Enzo Barboni. It tells the story of two goofy gunslingers (played hilariously by Terence Hill and Bud Spencer) who come to the rescue for a Mormon settlement when a land-grabber causes trouble. This film hits the perfect balance of action and laughs. The folks over at Reddit added They Call Me Trinity to their list of top spaghetti Westerns that don't star Eastwood. User powerage76 said about the film, "The old Spencer/Terence Hill Westerns were just pure fun." Another user, mephistophles2u chimed in to agree, writing, "Yup - awesome stuff." - Leigh Hewett

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Image via Pathé Entertainment

Run Time: 2 hr | Director: Simon Wincer​​​​​​​ Cast: Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo, Alan Rickman

