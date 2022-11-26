Westerns often feature rough and tough cowboys out to get the bad guys. These moonshine-drinkin', gun-shootin' men are usually cool and heroic. The fascinating genre has many stories depicting what it's like living in the Wild West. Among these popular films and shows are tales of females on the frontier. Some have the main role while others are love interests and foes.

Although John Wayne and Kevin Costner may come to mind when thinking of actors known for their Old West portrayals, some seriously badass ladies have taken the reins and shown that women can survive and thrive in the olden-day adventures.

Mattie Ross in 'True Grit'

In True Grit, the second adaptation of the 1968 novel, Mattie Ross loses her father at age fourteen. She is determined to find the man who killed him. The young girl sets out with a surly Deputy U.S. Marshall and a determined Texas Ranger.

Played by Hailee Steinfeld, Mattie is dead set on finding Tom Chaney, who is on the run with the Pepper gang. Confronted by outlaws, rattlesnakes and near-death experiences, Mattie Ross holds her own.

Ellen in 'The Quick and the Dead'

Much like the previous entry, in The Quick and the Dead, Ellen is looking to get revenge for her father's death. Known as "The Lady," Sharon Stone's character travels to Redemption and enters a shooting tournament created by a nasty outlaw named John Herod.

Ellen has two allies to help her take down Herod, the man revealed to be responsible for her dad's demise. With her smarts and excellent gun skills, she's able to get "redemption" and let a good guy take over the town once again.

Broomhilda in 'Django Unchained'

The first Quentin Tarantino movie on the list, Django Unchained takes the audience back to Texas in 1858. A group of slaves, including Django, is traveling by foot when a dentist turned bounty hunter offers Django freedom and money in return for helping him find some outlaws. Once the outlaws are taken care of, the two look for Django's wife, Broomhilda.

The couple had been apart due to slavery, but once reunited they work together to get out alive. Played by Kerry Washington, Broomhilda is a beautiful, bold and intelligent woman. She has been disrespected her entire life, but can stay calm in heightened situations. She remains optimistic despite traumatic experiences and injustice.

Annie Oakley in 'Annie Get Your Gun'

Annie Oakley is a well-known sharpshooter from frontier times. By 1950, there was a musical stage play and movie loosely based on the legend's life and adventures. Judy Garland was set to play Annie, but Betty Hutton ended up with the role.

While performing with the traveling Buffalo Bill show, Annie holds her own and makes a name for herself. She falls in love with another gunslinger who just happens to be her competition. Although the real Annie Oakley passed away in 1926, the stories of this respected Western woman continue to live on.

Maggie Gilkeson in 'The Missing'

A true badass, Maggie Gilkeson (played by Cate Blanchett) endures her father abandoning his family, losing her mother, and raising children in 19th century New Mexico. When she is visited as an adult by her father, she is unable to forgive him for the pain he has caused.

After Maggie asks her dad to leave, her oldest daughter is taken by renegades planning to sell her and other young girls into sex slavery. Although the main character is independent and able to take care of things, she's also smart enough to ask for help from her father. Together they track down the missing and vulnerable minors.

Etta Place in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

Etta Place, portrayed by Katharine Ross, seems to be a lifeline for the outlaw duo in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The two charming lawbreakers always have big plans for robbery and wealth. When it comes time to execute, they have more success because of their new accomplice.

Etta gives the guys warnings about who wants them dead, teaches them Spanish when the three flee to Bolivia and suggests honest jobs to help move them away from the criminal world. When her friends don't listen, the sensible school teacher leaves South America, returning to the United States. Based on the ending of the film, it appears to be an intelligent decision.

Amy Fowler in 'High Noon'

With a recently freed outlaw rumored to be arriving on the noon train, Amy Fowler is planning to leave at the same time. After her husband's retirement, she wants to move away with him to start a family and run a store. Marshal Will Kane makes a last minute decision that disrupts his better half's dream.

As the clock ticks towards "high noon," Amy, played by Grace Kelly, is persuaded by Helen Ramirez (former lover of both the outlaw and Amy's husband) to stick by her man. While not the main gun-slinging character, Amy's bravery ends up saving her groom.

Sue Barlow in 'Open Range'

In 1882, Charley (Kevin Costner) is one of the open range cattlemen from Montana planning to drive a herd across the country. There are obstacles along the way and one of the men gets severely injured. Although they are ordered to leave town quickly, the guys end up choosing to save their buddy by getting him to the doctor.

Sue Barlow, played by Annette Bening, is the doctor's assistant, helping to care for the wounded man. Charley immediately falls for her. Barlow is not part of the action-packed gunfight that includes Charley's group along with their enemies and numerous townspeople, but she is there to take care of the injured. Charley promises to return to her (or have a tea set delivered if he dies before then) when the job is done. He does just that, and the two eventually spend their days running the local saloon.

Daisy Domergue in 'Hateful Eight'

Being the main antagonist among a large group of bad guys? Now that's badass. Wanted for 10,000 dollars, Daisy Domergue, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, is being taken to her death by John Ruth, who wants the bounty money once she is hanged at Red Rock.

After the journey is delayed due to a blizzard, Daisy's brother and his loyal gang ambush the cabin that is sheltering the criminal and her bounty hunters. Domergue holds her own against the people wanting her dead, even spitting her recently knocked-out teeth into the face of a dying enemy. Daisy may not make it to the end, but she fights like heck every step of the way.

Miss Kitty Russell in 'Gunsmoke'

Not technically a film, the successful show, Gunsmoke ran for 20 years. It depicts day-to-day happenings in the Wild West. Amanda Blake's character, Miss Kitty Russell, navigates life in 1870s Dodge City. She owns the Long Branch Saloon and deals with the many incidents and brawls that take place inside.

Close friends with Marshal Matt Dillon, the man who tries to keep the town safe, the two are known figures around town. With so many westerns illustrating the fights, shootings and all around unlawfulness of Old West towns, it's safe to say that Miss Kitty has had to deal with more than most while running the local saloon.

