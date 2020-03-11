The ‘Westworld’ Episodes You Should Watch Before Season 3

Westworld finally returns to HBO for a third season this Sunday, but odds are you may be a little fuzzy on what happened previously in the series. And, well, that could cause a problem because Westworld Season 3 very much builds on where Season 2 left off, and various story points that were explored and revealed through those previous 10 episodes.

But if you’ve got some free time between now and Sunday, Collider’s own Haleigh Foutch and Adam Chitwood have put together a rundown of a few essential Westworld episodes you should probably rewatch. We’ve seen a couple of the new episodes, and while we will not be getting into spoilers in this article, you can trust us when we say it’s a good idea to brush up on these six episodes before the Season 3 premiere.

All previous episodes of Westworld are available to watch On Demand on HBO. So get on it!