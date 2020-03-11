Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The ‘Westworld’ Episodes You Should Watch Before Season 3

by      March 11, 2020

westworld-season-2-slice

Westworld finally returns to HBO for a third season this Sunday, but odds are you may be a little fuzzy on what happened previously in the series. And, well, that could cause a problem because Westworld Season 3 very much builds on where Season 2 left off, and various story points that were explored and revealed through those previous 10 episodes.

But if you’ve got some free time between now and Sunday, Collider’s own Haleigh Foutch and Adam Chitwood have put together a rundown of a few essential Westworld episodes you should probably rewatch. We’ve seen a couple of the new episodes, and while we will not be getting into spoilers in this article, you can trust us when we say it’s a good idea to brush up on these six episodes before the Season 3 premiere.

All previous episodes of Westworld are available to watch On Demand on HBO. So get on it!

Related Content
Previous Article
E3 2020 Canceled Amidst "Increased and Overwhelming Concerns" About Coronavirus
Next Article
Richard E. Grant Joins 'Loki' Series on Disney+
Tags

Television

Close