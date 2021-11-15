If you’ve been around the internet for a while, you might have seen all of the tweets and posts about anime boys of the white haired variety gaining tons of traction. It’s kind of a bizarre phenomenon; it’s not like white haired anime boys are completely different from any other anime character. Or are they?

It’s definitely true that white haired anime characters tend to be in a whole different realm in terms of personality and appeal. They get to play pretty much every field, from edgy and unhinged to sweet and passive. They’re usually infinitely cool and tend to be one of the most powerful characters in their series. Plus, something about the white hair is just a huge draw. It’s practically magnetic. It makes a character more attractive.

If you watch anime, you’re probably familiar with what’s being said here. After all, there are plenty of recent examples of this, such as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo becoming a fan favorite almost immediately. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a hardcore fan, this list is here to give you eleven white-haired boys from anime that hit different, whether it be in their personality, their skill, or just in general. Feel free to check them (and the series they’re from) out; you might just find some new favorites!

1. Inuyasha (Inuyasha)

Image via Sunrise

First up is perhaps the most recognizable character on this list. Inuyasha is the titular character of the anime Inuyasha, a shonen series penned by Rumiko Takahashi that ran from 1996 to 2008. The series follows high school student Kagome, who finds herself transported to the Sengoku period when she’s pulled into the Bone Eater’s Well by a demon. This is where she meets Inuyasha, a dog-eared half-human, half-demon, and they team up to hunt down the shards of the Shikon Jewel. As a character, Inuyasha is hard to dislike. His personality is balanced perfectly between his rough, distrustful nature, blunt honesty, and kindheartedness. This balance makes him funny, frustrating, and endearing all at once, and it makes it all the more wonderful to watch him develop throughout the series. Plus, he has an iconic look with his red robe, fluffy white hair and dog ears, and determined gold eyes. In terms of white haired anime boys, Inuyasha is the gold standard.

2. Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Image via Madhouse

Another instantly recognizable entry, Killua is a character from Yoshihiro Togashi’s 1998 series, Hunter x Hunter. Despite the series being focused on Gon Freecss’ journey to becoming a Hunter like his father, Killua has an essential role and quite the interesting storyline throughout the series and has become a fan favorite. The draw of Killua comes from his dual thought; as a child of an assassin family, he is bloodthirsty and ruthless, with no mercy for anyone who tries to hurt others. However, he is also often shown as a regular kid: happy, mischievous, and slightly irresponsible when it comes to sweets. He’s also an incredibly powerful character not only in his ability to use Nen, but also in his intelligence, analytical skills, and maturity. Both adorable and intense, Killua is one character that just sticks with you from the moment you’re introduced.

3. Kai von Granzreich (The Royal Tutor)

Image via Bridge

Six feet tall, incredibly strong, and eyes so intense it makes people cower, one might think The Royal Tutor’s Kai is some kind of antagonist with a heart as cold as his stare. Despite his critical eyes and edgy haircut, though, Kai is actually the most softhearted character of his series. He loves all things soft and fluffy, is so quiet he is often spoken over, and enjoys lazing about. However, he is also the strongest and fastest of his brothers and is known to go into a rage when his loved ones are in trouble. This duality is a theme for many white haired anime boys, but with Kai, it feels distinctly different in the sense that it feels more realistic. Kai is relatable with his resting angry face that gives the wrong first impression and his want to be the solid big brother that can be relied on. While not the most well-known on this list, Kai is definitely a white haired anime boy that’s easy to love.

4. Gasser (Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo)

With the fever dream that is Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo comes prime white haired anime boy, Gasser (or Heppokomaru, for those of you that either haven’t or don’t want to see the series’ English dub.) Unlike some of the characters on this list, Gasser isn’t struggling with dual personalities; he’s just a guy with an extremely strong (and smelly) special ability traveling with a band of weirdos. The only duality that exists for him is his role in the series. He’s the no nonsense, sane counterpart to the titular Bobobo at some times and the funnyman at others. Mostly, though, he’s just an all-around adorable character, and it’s fun to watch him get to be cool and battle while also being a bumbling, blushing mess while talking to the girl of his dreams, Beauty. It’s impossible to make a list of white haired boys that hit different without including Gasser, a character that hits so different that it’s practically indescribable.

5. Griffith (Berserk)

Image via Nippon TV

Kentaro Miura’s Berserk is absolutely iconic, so it’s no surprise that one of the most iconic white haired characters of all time comes from the series. He’s pretty. He’s smart. He’d probably stab you in the heart. That’s the essence of Griffith, friend turned foe of the series’ main character, Guts. Throughout the series, Griffith draws people in with his bewitching beauty, brilliant mind, and confidence; he’s a character that people love dearly or despise greatly, but regardless, his presence is always acknowledged. He’s the kind of person that enters the room and expects all eyes to be on him, and that’s what makes him so special. Griffith is entirely unapologetic for everything he does and has a nearly undying ambition and self-confidence that makes him both frustrating and charismatic Just like a cat, Griffith is a white-haired anime boy that knows how much he is admired and absolutely expects everyone to fall at his feet, both in universe and in audience.

RELATED: Major Genres of Anime Explained and Recommendations for Each of Them

6. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Image via TV Tokyo

A samurai as silly as he is skilled, Gintoki is beloved by fans of Gintama for his easygoing, fun loving attitude and his devotion to the causes he believes in and protecting others. Despite his penchant for lazing about, blowing his money on Pachinko, and cowering at ghost stories, Gintoki is also hardworking when he’s contracted for a job and shown to be incredibly brave in the face of danger in order to help others. Because of the comedic nature of Gintama, Gintoki’s personality is perfect, even with all of his traits that would usually be considered unsavory. Even the bad traits are endearing when it comes to him; he doesn’t feel like a jerk or a hindrance to the other characters. He just comes off as someone who’s a bit childish and working through severe trauma, and his actions and beliefs reflect this. Young, dumb, and (mostly) fearless, Gintoki is a white haired anime boy that’ll steal your heart (when he’s not busy reading Weekly Shonen Jump and picking his nose, that is.)

7. Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Image via MAPPA

Alright, alright. Everyone knew it was coming. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen won Anime of the Year at the 2021 Crunchyroll Anime Awards and was all the internet was talking about upon its release in October 2020, and they were talking about one character in particular: Satoru Gojo. Satoru made waves with his casual, playful attitude, disdain for authority, and care for his students. Over the course of the anime, the audience gets to see what Satoru hopes to accomplish: a reformation of the world of jujutsu users that gives students an extensive education in order to become powerful, regardless of their family affiliation or other qualifiers. His good heart coupled with his bloodthirst in battle make him a complex character that easily made his place in the white haired anime boy hall of fame. Plus, his eyes are gorgeous. They broke Twitter for a reason.

8. Toge Inumaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Image via MAPPA

Satoru isn’t the only white haired anime boy worthy of love in Jujutsu Kaisen. Though he’s only a minor character by comparison, Toge has one of the most powerful (and yet most difficult to manage) abilities, which is that of Cursed Speech. A man of few words, Toge instead shows his kindness, intelligence, and bravery through action in order to avoid accidentally hurting anyone with his ability. His calm, cool demeanor betrays his underlying compassion. In addition to his great personality, Toge is a very cool character in the appearance department, but also rather cute when he speaks in his fish coded safe language. Toge is truly the whole package and provides definitive proof that you don’t have to be a main character to be the coolest guy around.

9. Itsuki Otori (Starmyu)

Image via C-Station

Some of you might argue that Itsuki is not a white haired anime boy. His hair is white and begins to purple at the tips. However, he still counts, since his hair is mostly white, and he carries the energy of your typical white haired anime boy. Leader of a Star Team and holder of a Kao Council seat, Itsuki is the best of the best in terms of music, dancing, and acting and is trusted to guide his team to success in those areas. Compared to the others on the Koa Council, he’s rather unconventional in his leadership and tends to be a free spirit, encouraging others to express themselves in a way that suits them instead of adhering to tradition and greeting his team with his singsongy “boys~” each time they meet. Behind his breezy personality, though, Itsuki harbors many secrets. Ever the enigma, Itsuki is one white haired anime boy that’s both charismatic and concealed, and he’ll have you wrapped around his finger by the end of the first episode.

10. Ronaldo (The Vampire Dies in No Time)

Image via Madhouse

A new entry to the lineup of white haired anime boys, The Vampire Dies in No Time’s Ronaldo is both a strong, rough vampire hunter and a sensitive, teary man. He tends to be rather high strung, constantly bickering with his housemate Draluc and becoming annoyed with clients and allies. He’s rough and short-tempered with little patience for distractions when it comes to his work. However, he is softhearted and often cries when he feels left out or when he’s overcome with emotion, and when it comes to caring for armadillo familiar John, he’s quite the sweet and doting parent. He comes across as a silly character, as he’s supposed to, but he’s also a genuinely interesting character that easily finds a place in the audience’s heart.

11. Bakura Ryou (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Sweet, mild-mannered, but harboring the malignant Yami Bakura within him, Bakura holds the Millennium Ring, a Millennium item that holds the darkest abilities. Though Yami Bakura is harsh, ruthless, and self-serving, Bakura is shown to be the opposite as he helps Yugi Muto and his friends in defeating enemies and seems to be rather friendly with them. While Bakura himself sometimes seems like he doesn’t have much of a role compared to his evil counterpart, he’s still a fascinating character and his relationship with Yami Bakura is compelling, especially in later arcs when his abilities are being used to their fullest. Yu-Gi-Oh! has some very unique characters, but Bakura’s mysterious circumstances and struggle with Yami Bakura make him a traditionally impressive white haired anime boy.

KEEP READING: Netflix Reveals First Look at 'Vampire in the Garden' Anime From 'Attack on Titan' Studio

'Finch' Ending Explained: What a Man Will Do for His Best Friend "Yes, I’ll give you scratches. That’s all I’m here for, right? Just to scratch you"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email