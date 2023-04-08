The mystery genre has entertained audiences for years with cleverly written their stories and shocking twists. With the release of Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, fans could again enjoy the hilarious high jinks from the likable crime-solving duo Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) as they partake on another comedic mystery adventure.

The classic Whodunit story has become a popular sub-genre within mystery films as they excite and fill the audience with suspense as they try to figure out the identity of the film's killer or criminal. Some of these whodunits, however, just so happen to be very comedic. Whether parodying the genre or taking a light-hearted approach with fun and zany characters, these comical whodunit films deliver on the laughs and keep the viewers guessing until the very end.

10 'Broken Lizard's Club Dread' (2004)

When a machete-wielding masked serial killer starts picking people off at a tropical island resort, the incompetent staff members try to keep the bloodshed a secret from the other guests and work together in catching the culprit. As panic ensues and deaths start piling up, the survivors quickly start to point fingers at each other and realize the killer may be among them.

Though a box office flop and panned by critics, Club Dread still provides plenty of gut-busting moments courtesy of the comedy group Broken Lizard's five members, who offer their unique and hilarious personalities to each of their characters. Its mystery plot, while simplistic, still feels fun and intriguing as the viewer wonders which of these wacky characters is hiding a sinister secret.

9 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' (1994)

When unknown forces kidnap the Miami Dolphins' aquatic mascot, the bizarrely comedic Pet Detective Ace Ventura (Jim Carrey) is tasked with finding the missing dolphin before the next Superbowl. However, as he goes through his investigation, he realizes that the elusive kidnapper may be plotting a revenge scheme against one of the team's star players.

The film is a goofy spin on the classic detective story, and it becomes all the more hilarious thanks to Carrey's over-the-top performance. He brings an energetic, fun quality to his character similar to the impressions he became famous for during his early standup career. Ace is an absolute joy to watch as he uses his quick wits and bizarre behavior to solve the case and bring those responsible to justice.

8 'Murder By Death' (1976)

The wealthy millionaire Lionel Twain (Truman Capote) invites five of the best detectives in the world and their companions to solve a murder within his mansion for a prize of $1 million. As the game progresses, however, the detectives' humorous personalities overshadow the seriousness of the game and devolve it into a nonsensical laugh riot.

Murder by Death is a unique spoof of the whodunit genre as it pokes fun at the usual "great detective" trope by showing these investigators to be less than efficient in solving the crime and putting themselves in increasingly ridiculous situations. With an a-list cast, including Oscar winners Alec Guinness and Maggie Smith, and a shocking ending, the film becomes a must-watch for any fan looking for an entertaining mystery.

7 'Game Night' (2018)

Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachael McAdams), a couple who enjoy mystery-themed party games, find themselves and their clumsy friends partaking in an actual mystery after Max's estranged brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) is kidnapped during their game night. In a race against time, the group desperately searches for answers to find Brooks before he gets killed.

With a hilarious ensemble of other comedic stars including, Lamorne Morris and Sharon Horgan, Game Night is a great action comedy that will leave audiences in stitches as they follow this naive group of friends who fumble their way through a dangerous situation. With a few twists and suspenseful moments, the film doesn't disappoint on the mystery angle, as it will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

6 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Highly skilled London police detective Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) gets reassigned to a dull countryside village after making his ineffective superiors look bad. However, once he's become familiarized with the town and its citizens, he quickly suspects that a sinister secret society may be responsible for the violent deaths of several locals.

The film delivers laughs and action as Pegg and his co-star Nick Frost attempt to foil a strange conspiracy that takes them on a comedic adventure full of police chases and an epic final gunfight. It's a perfect blend of excitement and humor for any mystery genre fan wanting to be thrilled.

5 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

When an adult film star is found murdered, and a government official's daughter strangely vanishes, two private eyes, played by Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, form a rocky partnership in an attempt to uncover the mystery surrounding the star's death and how it could be related to the missing girl.

The film pays a great homage to violent crime films of the 1970s with its setting and period accurate costumes. Crowe and Gosling have surprisingly great chemistry, playing two odd coupled partners with polar opposite personalities. All their moments together is rifled with comic relief, and it becomes satisfying to see them solve the case in the end after finally learning to work better with each other.

4 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

In an attempt to escape from the authorities in New York, a small-time thief named Harry (Robert Downey Jr.) poses as an actor researching a detective role in Los Angeles while shadowing a real private eye named Perry (Val Kilmer.) During their partnership, the two men become entangled in a dangerous investigation to figure out who committed a young woman's murder.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang shows its comedic strengths from Downey Jr.'s and Kilmer's witty and improvised acting talents. Their pairing adds humor to the film's noir theme but doesn't distract from the overall mystery as the two go on a violent action-packed adventure that's still full of heart and redemption.

3 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

In a world where cartoons co-exist alongside humans, Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), a toon-hating private eye, is reluctantly roped into helping a cheerful toon-actor named Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) after being accused of murder. Together the two partners slowly realize the real culprits may be planning to use a deadly chemical weapon to wipe out all the beloved cartoons and their home.

Robert Zemeckis' Who Framed Roger Rabbit continues to amaze audiences of all ages with its impressive live-action animation and compelling whodunit story. Eddie's and Roger's scenes together are entertaining, and their slow-growing friendship is one of the film's highlights as the viewer roots for them as they solve the case.

2 'Knives Out' (2019)

When the famous novelist, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), is found dead in his elaborate mansion, the renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired under mysterious circumstances to determine if the death was the result of foul play. Along the way, Blanc quickly surmises that the possible murder may have been committed by one of Thrombey's dysfunctional family members.

Knives Out continues to be one of the best comedies of the 21st century with its eccentric characters and black comedic premise. Along with an impressive set design and costumes, the film's atmosphere greatly reminisces that of detective novelist Agatha Christie's mystery works, and it becomes a beautiful tribute that introduces new audiences to the genre.

1 'Clue' (1985)

When a greedy blackmailer is murdered at a mansion dinner party surrounded by all his former victims, it's up to the guests to find out who amongst them committed the crime before the police arrive. What ensues next is a comedic quest for answers as the bumbling guests constantly struggle to discover the truth while the body count and absurdity begins to rise.

This cult-classic comedy is a great parody of the whodunit genre thanks to its fun and rewatchable slapstick humor and running gags. It's also supported by a great comedic cast that's elevated by Tim Curry'salways entertaining and scene stealing lead performance as the butler Wadsworth as he guides these colorful characters through an iconic murder mystery.

