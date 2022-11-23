Mystery and intrigue have been at the forefront of some of the entertainment industry’s most well-loved and popular films and television series. The classic dinner party turned crime scene has been produced ever so much that it has become a cliché, an American staple.

RELATED: The Best Mystery Movies on Netflix Right Now

There have even been board games about whodunits, novels adapted to films, and television series dedicated to the subject. For some reason, humans are keen on solving gruesome murder mysteries—maybe it’s just the satisfaction. As more and more murder mystery films are released in the coming months (including the Knives Outsequel, Glass Onion), it's the best time to delve into some of the greats that defined or renewed interest in the genre.

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

Image via United Artists

12 Angry Men follows 12 jurors as they deliberate after the closing arguments of a murder trial in which their verdict could result in the death of the accused teen. As the deliberation ensues, and they must reach a unanimous decision, they start to doubt each other and the elements of the case.

RELATED: 10 Best Mystery Movies Of All Time, According To IMDb

And when deep, dark personal beliefs start to come to the surface, the jurors become even tenser as the fate of a young boy’s life is in their hands. The film is an absolute classic, and anyone looking for the crime noir aesthetic and some brilliant acting performances should watch this film. 12 Angry Men has become such a staple in the dramatic mystery genre that stageplays and other adaptations have been created and produced.

'The Nice Guys' (2016)

The Nice Guys is a murder mystery action comedy starring Ryan Gosling as a down-on-his-luck private investigator and Russell Crowe as a hired enforcer. When a young woman named Amelia disappears, they are forced to work together against all odds (including a team of dangerous criminals) to find her.

The Nice Guys is an extremely unique film. It isn't often that major streaming services have such an aesthetically-pleasing action comedy film that has been so successful. The film is hilarious as it is action-packed, and it’s the perfect murder mystery for those who want a more thrilling watch.

'Happy Death Day' (2017)

Happy Death Day is a black comedy slasher film that took the world by storm in 2017. The film follows a college student who is murdered on the night of her birthday and, in Groundhog Day fashion, begins to relive that day repeatedly.

So, she decides to make the most of her situation and find the killer in order to stop her inevitable death. This movie is scary, humorous, and genuinely mysterious. It’s a genuinely fun watch. Happy Death Day created its own genre, a horror-comedy mystery, and sets the bar high. Since the film is so wonderfully original (despite having similar themes to Groundhog Day), Happy Death Day is so well-loved.

'Knives Out' (2019)

By far one of the most iconic whodunits of the generation is Knives Out. Knives Out follows detective Benoit Blanc as he investigates the death of the patriarch of a very wealthy and very dysfunctional family.

RELATED: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Trailer Peels Back Another Layer of the Benoit Blanc Mystery

The film is not only captivating in its narrative fashion but also quite funny in its dialogue. Knives Out should be watched by everyone at least once, and has a sequel premiering on November 23! The witty dialogue, star-studded cast, and completely unexpected reveal make Knives Out the best contemporary whodunit to date.

'Clue' (1985)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

The original 1985 Clue is a black comedy mystery film based on the board game of the same name. The film is like how the board game usually plays out. Six strangers arrive at a mansion per request and are blackmailed that their own dark secrets will be revealed.

In order to prevent this, they are each given a weapon and are prompted to kill the butler to get the key to the door, so they can leave, and their secrets can be safe. What’s so fascinating and unique to this film is that the film has 3 separate endings, like a real game of Clue! The interactive aspect of the film is enough for audiences to feel like they are at the center of the story along with the characters.

'Once Upon a Crime' (1992)

Once Upon a Crime is a 90s black comedy mystery film directed by the brilliant Eugene Levy. The plot follows a husband and wife (along with multiple married couples) Marilyn and Neil in Monte Carlo who are traveling with a lost dog they plan to return to their owner.

When the dog’s mistress is murdered, all the couples become embroiled in an investigation. Once Upon A Crime, even from the title, is evidently humorous. It is not often that a murder mystery is this hilarious. The film could also be described as "paw-some!"

'Enola Holmes' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Enola Holmes is a mystery film starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as she plays Enola Holmes, the younger teenage sister of the legendary Sherlock Holmes. Based on a book series, the first film follows Enola as she travels to London to find her missing (and hopefully not murdered) mother.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Sherlock Holmes Movie Adaptations

On the way, she meets a runaway Viscount and the two solve a mystery that threatens the life of England. Oh, and there’s almost a terrifying murder. This movie is a wonderful and family-friendly mystery that anyone can enjoy, and presents Millie Bobby Brown in a light that we have never seen her before.

'Murder On the Orient Express' (2017)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Murder on the Orient Express is a murder mystery film based on the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The plot follows a detective named Hercule Poirot who must solve the mystery of an American tycoon who is found dead—stabbed 12 times—in his compartment.

The subjects on the train are questioned and trapped until the killer is finally revealed. The adaptation stays fairly true to the highly-regarded novel, and this thrilling whodunit is a great watch for the wintertime for Christie fans. The film is also highly-thrilling—to set a murder mystery on a moving train is genuinely unsettling.

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit follows Eddie Valiant, a private detective who is hired by cartoon producer R.K. Maroon, as he attempts to prove that Roger Rabbit is innocent since being framed for the murder of Acme Corporation’s owner.

This hilarious mystery-comedy takes viewers on a wild journey that blurs the line between animated cartoons and real life. Fans of classic animation will absolutely adore Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Additionally, the film was one of the first to include animation in real-life filmed scenes and has become legendary for just that fact.

'Murder by Death' (1976)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Murder by Death is a 1976 mystery/comedy film following 5 private eyes who are individually invited to a mysterious castle for a dinner party. At the party, they are informed that Lionel Twain, the owner of the castle, has planned an “unsolvable” murder and that he will pay $1 million to the person who solves it.

When a butler dies before the deadline, things get twisted and the stakes have risen. Murder by Death brings a new perspective to the classic whodunit genre by including a group of detectives at the dinner party rather than one. This movie is a great watch for those looking for an unknown classic whodunit.

NEXT: 10 Best Whodunits To Watch Before ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’