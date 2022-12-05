Mystery stories have always been well-loved among audiences. In more recent years, mystery series and films are moving to the forefront of the entertainment industry. With movies like Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion, the power of a good murder mystery can be fully appreciated.

RELATED: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters

However, many fail to realize where much of the murder mystery tropes and commonalities started—on the page! Mystery novels have been the inspiration (and sometimes direct adaptation) for many of the popular mystery movies nowadays. To prepare for the highly-anticipated Glass Onion (streaming on Netflix by December 23), there are a few mystery novels worth a read.

‘If We Were Villains’ by M.L. Rio

If We Were Villains is the debut novel of M.L. Rio. The novel, a murder mystery, follows a young Oliver Marks. Marks was an actor at an esteemed Shakespeare conservatory where fierce competition and a rivalry quickly turns into a real-life Shakespearean tragedy when one of the students is killed.

If We Were Villains quickly gained quite a bit of traction, especially because it was popularized on TikTok. Additionally, because the novel surrounds characters of a teenage age range, the novel is relatable to a college-aged or teenage audience. If We Were Villains is truly the perfect blend of murder mystery and teenage drama, and is a great read for any fans of Shakespeare’s darkest plays.

‘Death on the Nile’ by Agatha Christie

Death on the Nile is one of Agatha Christie’s most popular mysteries (besides her other extremely notable works including Murder on the Orient Express). Death on the Nile follows a Belgian detective present in many of her novels named Hercule Poirot. The story follows a group of travelers aboard a river steamer on the Nile who are thrown into chaos when a murderer is on the loose.

RELATED: Essential Agatha Christie TV Adaptations

Death on the Nile was also recently adapted into a film, which was not completely popular among audiences but still worth the watch for an adaptation of a mystery classic. Christie’s work has become the blueprint for much of the content within the mystery genre, and everyone should try reading Death on the Nile!

‘All Your Twisted Secrets’ by Diana Urban

All Your Twisted Secrets is a thriller novel by Diana Urban that follows six high schoolers who are trapped in a room with one choice: either one will die or all of them will. Urban brings together six high school stereotypes: a queen bee popular girl, star sports player, valedictorian, stoner, loner, and music nerd in the best way possible.

While they all try to seemingly work together, they all have their own motives and conniving attitudes toward what really matters to them. All Your Twisted Secrets is a great contrast to the mystery of a whodunit, and should have some more attention with the quality of the work.

‘The Word Is Murder’ by Anthony Horowitz

Another wonderful murder mystery is The Word Is Murder by Anthony Horowitz. The story focuses on a man named Anthony (the narrator), who is asked by a Detective to write a book on one of his cases—in particular, one involving a woman who, six hours after planning her own funeral, is found dead.

And the word that explains it all? Murder. The Word Is Murder is not one of the well-known murder mysteries, and the book should deserve some more attention. Its unique perspective in how it tells the story (from an outsider looking in) sets it apart from ordinary murder mysteries.

‘One Of Us Is Lying’ by Karen M. McManus

Image via Peacock

One of Us Is Lying is a YA mystery novel by Karen M. McManus. One of Us Is Lying is the first in a series of mystery novels that have taken the world by storm. The book follows four high school students who are suspects in the murder of Simon Kelleher. Each has secrets, but is one more deadly than the others?

RELATED: How To Watch 'One of Us Is Lying' Season 2

The book has become so popular that Peacock has produced an original streaming series on the book. One of Us Is Lying is a great introduction to murder mystery for teens and middle-grade kids who are interested in the genre.

‘The Westing Game’ by Ellen Raskin

The Westing Game is by far one of the most well-loved and admired children’s mystery novels. The Westing Game, written by Ellen Raskin, is a Newbery Medal-award-winning novel that follows 16 heirs to Sam Westing’s fortune. When they arrive at Sunset Towers to claim their stakes at the millions of dollars and ownership of the business, they are organized into pairs and forced to solve puzzles.

The Westing Game may have been designed for children’s minds, any adult who is interested in a short read that is unbelievably clever would love The Westing Game. The book was also adapted into a movie in the late 90s!

‘Speedy Death’ by Gladys Mitchell

Speedy Death is a 1929 mystery novel by Gladys Mitchell. The novel revolves around a psychoanalyst and amateur detective named Mrs. Bradley as she investigates the tragic death of an explorer who died in the bathtub. Speedy Death is one of the classic mysteries that introduced a sleuth who would go on to appear in 65 other novels.

Additionally, Speedy Death was adapted as an episode of The Bradley Mysteries, a BBC series based on Mitchell’s books. For anyone looking to embrace the classic mystery genre, this book is a perfect choice.

‘Everyone in my Family Has Killed Someone’ by Benjamin Stevenson

Everyone in my Family Has Killed Someone is a murder mystery novel by the author Benjamin Stevenson. The book follows Ernie Cunningham, a teacher and crime fiction geek, who happens to attend a family reunion in a snowbound mountain retreat—a classic trope! Years prior, he had witnessed his brother kill someone and turned him over to the police.

RELATED: Best Underrated Whodunit TV Shows Of The 21st Century

With his family hating him and a dead body turning up in the snow, there’s a bit more than familial disagreements in store. Everyone in my Family Has Killed Someone is not only humorous but also a wonderful mystery. Additionally, the family dynamics are reminiscent of those in Knives Out—the first movie before Glass Onion.

‘Murder at the Theatre Royale’ by Ada Moncrieff

Murder at the Theatre Royale is a more recent murder mystery novel by Ada Moncrieff. The novel takes place around Christmastime at London’s Theatre Royale and follows a journalist named Daphne King as she investigates a troubling murder when the show’s lead dies onstage.

Rivalry, drama, and bloodshed—obviously—are at the heart of this brilliant read. Murder at the Theatre Royale is best suited for fans of more modern writing and story-telling. The book also has a festive flair and can be enjoyed during the holiday season on a particularly snowy day.

‘The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle’ by Stuart Turton

The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle is one of the most popular mystery-thrillers in the market of books. The novel follows one man as he races to uncover the killer who has been killing a girl each night. Awakening in the body of a different guest each day, he is presented with an entire set of challenges.

The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle is peculiar, outlandish, and yet so grounded. For fans of a true thriller and exciting mystery read that can grab readers’ attention, this book is quite the choice.

NEXT: Best Murder Mystery Movies To Watch Before 'Glass Onion'