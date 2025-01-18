Murder mystery shows are actually really simple when you get down to it. All you need is a body (preferably dead), an evocative setting, and a colorful cast of characters, including at least one person with the brains and gumption to find the answer to the central question: whodunit? Of course, anyone can make a whodunit, but it takes real skill and hard work to make a good one. Netflix is home to a great many whodunit shows, but only some of them are truly capable of captivating the mind and thrilling the senses. Read on to discover our selection of the very best whodunit shows on Netflix right now, including acclaimed fan favorites and underrated gems.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Adapted by Poppy Cogan from Holly Jackson’s eponymous YA novel series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is a British murder mystery show directed by Dolly Wells. Starring Emma Myers, the show follows Pip Fitz-Amobi, a 17-year-old high school student in Little Kilton, as she investigates a murder-suicide case from five years ago. Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, and Mathew Baynton appear in supporting roles.

Originally broadcast in the UK on BBC Three, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder received rave reviews from critics and fans and has brought renewed attention to Jackson’s bestselling novel series. Emma Myers, in particular, has received praise for her performance as the smart and determined teenage sleuth at the center of the story, though the show is full of great supporting characters as well. With a cozy small-town setting and a thoroughly engaging story, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is everything you need for a comforting murder mystery binge. A second series, adapted from the novel Good Girl, Bad Blood, is reportedly in development.

‘Get Even’ (2020)

IMDb: 6.4/10

Based on Gretchen McNeil’s Don’t Get Mad book series, Get Even is a British teen thriller show adapted by Holly Phillips. The series stars Kim Adis, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Bethany Antonia, and Jessica Alexander as a group of teenage schoolgirls who band together to expose bullies at their school. But when one of their targets is murdered, they soon realize they’re being framed for murder.

Get Even originally premiered on BBC iPlayer in February 2020 and was released internationally on Netflix shortly after. The show had a positive audience reception, though it largely flew under the radar with critics. While its premise may sound quite cliché, the series has a surprisingly engaging storyline and some well-fleshed-out characters, with a suspenseful thriller narrative that keeps you hooked. The show is well put together, with great cinematography and strong performances. A spin-off series, Rebel Cheer Squad, was released on BBC iPlayer in 2022.

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Created by Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Bly Manor is a gothic miniseries adapted from the works of author Henry James, primarily the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. The second installment in Flanagan’s The Haunting anthology, the series follows the story of a young au pair who is hired to care for two children at Bly Manor, where she encounters supernatural beings and learns the dark history of the house. The show stars an ensemble cast that includes Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Henry Thomas, with Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, and Catherine Parker in recurring roles.

Released on Netflix in October 2020, The Haunting of Bly Manor received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences. The series has been praised for its nonlinear narrative, gorgeous cinematography, and compelling plot, as well as the amazing performances by its talented cast. The show received numerous accolades, including nominations for an Emmy Award and two Critics’ Choice Super Awards.

‘Inside Man’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Inside Man is a drama thriller miniseries developed by Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who) and directed by Paul McGuigan. The show follows two intersecting stories, one revolving around a death row prisoner in America and the other centered on a missing woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage. The miniseries features an ensemble cast led by Stanley Tucci and David Tennant, with Dolly Wells, Lydia West, Lyndsey Marshal, Dylan Baker, Atkins Estimond, Louis Oliver, and more in key roles.

Inside Man originally premiered on BBC One in 2022 to mixed reviews from critics. It did get quite a lot of audience attention, and its international release has helped the series gain a wider fanbase. An ambitious show with a highly unpredictable narrative, the series has some stellar performances — especially by Tennant and Tucci — and a surprising sense of dark comedy. A grounded, tense story full of suspenseful twists, Inside Man is an underrated and very entertaining mystery drama.

‘Wednesday’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Based on Charles Addams’ iconic characters from The Addams Family, Wednesday is a gothic mystery comedy show starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the show is executive-produced by Tim Burton, who also directed half the episodes of the first season. In that season, Wednesday is sent to study at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for the creepy and kooky. While there, she sets out to master her latent psychic abilities while stopping a supernatural serial killer, solving a decades-old mystery, and thwarting the plans of an evil mastermind. The show features Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Moosa Mostafa, and more in supporting roles.

Wednesday premiered on Netflix in November 2022 to critical and audience acclaim, becoming the streamer’s second-most-watched English-language series within three weeks. With great performances, cinematography, music, and special effects, it’s easily one of Netflix’s most entertaining shows. Though the series’ attempts at high school drama are a bit of a drag, Wednesday shines when it focuses on what’s really important: homicide. The show received several accolades, including four Emmy Awards, and a second season is scheduled to arrive in 2025.

‘The Perfect Couple’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 65% | IMDb: 6.5/10

A murder mystery miniseries featuring an excellent ensemble cast, The Perfect Couple was created by Jenna Lamia and directed by Susanne Bier. Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s eponymous 2018 novel, the show follows a young woman who is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket Island. When a body is discovered on the estate on the day of the ceremony, the whole wedding party falls under suspicion as shocking details about the family’s past come to light. The show stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghan Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jack Reynor, Michael Beach, Ishaan Khatter, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, and Dakota Fanning.

The Perfect Couple premiered on Netflix in September 2024 to a mixed reception from critics, but it still became the streamer’s most-watched show for two consecutive weeks. With an intriguing narrative, solid cast performances, and gorgeous vistas, the series is an enjoyable, cozy mystery story comparable to shows like Big Little Lies (another mystery series starring Nicole Kidman) and the works of Agatha Christie.

‘Bodies’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Created by Paul Tomalin, Bodies is a science fiction mystery thriller miniseries based on the eponymous DC Vertigo graphic novel written by Si Spencer. Directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner and Haolu Wang, the show’s complex mystery kicks off with the appearance of a corpse in the same spot in London’s Whitechapel area at four different time periods: 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd star as the Metropolitan Police detectives who investigate the baffling case in each time, as their storylines converge to reveal a terrible conspiracy. Stephen Graham, Tom Mothersdale, Greta Scacchi, Michael Jibson, and more appear in supporting roles.

Bodies premiered on Netflix in October 2023 to highly favorable reviews. The series presents a puzzling mystery narrative that draws you in from the word go, taking you on a journey so mind-blowing that the ending seems far too simple by comparison. The show also features excellent cinematography and some amazing performances, especially by its lead detectives, all of which work together to make Bodies a truly great work of science fiction.

‘Mindhunter’ (2017 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Based on the eponymous true crime book, Mindhunter is a psychological thriller series set in the late 1970s, following the stories of the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit as they interview convicted serial killers to gain insight into the mind of a psychopath. The series was created by Joe Penhall, who also executive-produced the series with Charlize Theron, and de facto showrunner David Fincher. The show stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv.

One of Netflix’s most iconic original shows, Mindhunter received universal acclaim when it premiered in 2017, becoming a huge hit with both critics and global audiences. A second and final season followed in 2019, and the series still has a dedicated and ever-growing fanbase. A masterfully-directed show with gripping mysteries and compelling characters, Mindhunter has received numerous accolades, including two Emmy Award nominations. It’s quite easily one of the best true crime shows ever made and an inspiration to countless projects that have been made since.

