Mr. Green. In the Study. With the candlestick. That is how murders were solved back in the day, for those old enough to remember the game. With TV as a very prominent medium for mysteries to be solved, however, there are innumerable incredible murder mystery shows available.

RELATED: The Best TV Show Seasons of All Time, According to Reddit

Whether it is Ned solving murders with his magical touch or the famous Sherlock Holmes solving any number of his mysteries, murders happen, and they must be solved. These shows are absolutely at the top of their game in excitement and intrigue. And they are each one of them, absolutely worth a watch.

1 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

In this delightfully colorful mystery solving gem, Ned, “The Piemaker” is given a wildly marvelous gift of being able to bring individuals back to life with the touch of his finger. Unfortunately, though, when he does so and does not “re-dead” them, someone in close proximity then dies in their place.

Pushing Daisies follows Ned and his friends as they endeavor to solve murders by having Ned bring the victims back to life, so he can ask them who did it. With an amazing cast of Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, and Kristin Chenoweth, this show is to die for – and then come back to life for, also.

2 'Sherlock' (2010-2017)

In this brilliant modern take on the famous detective, we see Benedict Cumberbatch taking the reins as the titular detective alongside his trusty sidekick, Dr. John Watson (wonderfully portrayed by Martin Freeman). Taking place in modern day London, this show brings contemporary life to the exciting classical mysteries.

Holmes and Watson solve many murders and other various mysteries throughout the series, but perhaps none are as exciting as those involving Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott). The deeply disturbed way in which he portrays the character makes the show, and the mysteries therein, truly incredible to behold.

3 'Bosch' (2014-2021)

Image via Amazon Prime

Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, Bosch follows the life of Harry Bosch, an LAPD detective who is working towards solving various murders. Lasting for a very captivating seven seasons on Prime Video, Bosch does a great job utilizing an entire season to solve one huge mystery.

RELATED: 7 Shows like 'Dark Winds' to Watch Next For More Complex Mysteries

Along with the incredible Titus Welliver playing the titular character, there is also a marvelous supporting cast of Jamie Hector, Lance Reddick, Jeri Ryan, and Matthew Lillard. The drama and the action are never in short supply with Bosch, and the show is a remarkable representation of the genre.

4 'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)

Image via HBO

Talk about an all-star, absolute dynamite cast! With Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep (season 2), it is almost unfathomable how they were able to pack that much talent into one show.

Following the murder at a school fundraiser and subsequent investigation, Big Little Liesis every bit exciting as it is mysterious. Having made such an impact, and going on to receive nearly thirty acclaimed awards, this show is absolutely one to enjoy and see how far these characters will go to find the truth.

5 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-present)

One of the funniest takes on the murder mystery genre in a very long time, this show touches on every facet of the genre. With the dynamic duo of Martin Short and Steve Martin, matched with a truly fun performance from Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building is non-stop entertainment, excitement, and intrigue.

RELATED: 7 Shows like 'Tokyo Vice' to Watch Next For More Gritty Crime Stories

This show follows the story of these three newly acquainted individuals who live in the same apartment building as they try to solve what they believe to be a murder in their building. Are they at all qualified? No, they are not. Ultimately, they all simply love true-crime podcasts and decided that was enough.

6 'Luther' (2010-2019)

In yet another win for the BBC, Luther hit the small screen in 2010 and ran through until 2019 with Idris Elba in the lead role. Elba stars as the brilliant, albeit obsessive and occasionally violent, Detective Chief Inspector. He attempts to solve murders while navigating his complicated relationship with a murderer.

With support from the supremely talented Ruth Wilson, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Rose Leslie, Luther boasts a powerful cast. The ongoing mysterious nature of Luther’s relationship with a serial murderer Alice Morgan is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seat with each episode.

7 'True Detective' (2014-present)

One of the more creative ways to approach a series, True Detective has laid out a method of different lead actors and characters for each new season. For the pilot season, we saw Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as the lead detectives on a cold case from over a decade prior, now being questioned.

RELATED: Top 10 TV Female Detectives Who Can Solve Any Case

Subsequent seasons star Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Mahershala Ali, Ray Fisher, Stephen Dorff, and Scoot McNairy. Each season brings about a new mystery and a new set of murders to be solved. The way that the show is orchestrated is truly a beautiful thing to behold as it keeps everything about the show fresh and exciting.

8 'The ABC Murders' (2018)

When it comes to murders and mysteries, no one does them better than the BBC. In this 2018 BBC take loosely on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, we see John Malkovich as the incredible Inspector Hercule Poirot. With a murderer sending letters, taunting Poirot to predict and solve, this show is definitely high anxiety.

Along with a really great supporting cast of Rupert Grint, Freya Mavor, and Kevin McNally, this series truly brings to life the wonderful mystery and exciting unknown of the genre. The BBC really did a truly remarkable job in bringing this set of stories to life, and keeping the audience eager for more.

9 'Bones' (2005-2017)

This phenomenal show of mystery, comedy, and drama, lasted a beautiful dozen seasons. A wonderful cast, headed by Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, this show is one of the most entertaining mystery solving show on television in recent history.

RELATED: 'Glass Onion': 10 Best Movie Detectives, Ranked

Bones follows the day-to-day of Temperance Brennan (Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (Boreanaz), a genius forensic anthropologist and FBI Special Agent, respectively, as they endeavor to solve murders through the scientific aspect of reading the anthropological truth in corpse’s bones.

10 'Dexter' (2006-2022)

Image via Showtime

In what is likely one of the more interesting whodunit shows on television, we come to Dexter. In this show, not only is the titular character (Michael C. Hall) solving murders for the Miami Metro P.D. as a blood spatter analyst – he is also one of the most prominent serial killers in their history.

Each episode has Dexter solving murders but also committing them. It is a delicate and wonderful balance of right and wrong. Despite having a code of who he chooses as his victims, there is still a fantastic element of intrigue and fascinating nature about his process.

NEXT: The 10 Best Detectives From Movies and TV for Fans of Benoit Blanc