Elizabeth Banks's high-octane Cocaine Bear is generating a lot of buzz (or growls) right now. However, it's far from the only movie about a wild animal on the loose. In fact, filmmakers have been telling stories about rampaging beasts since the early days of cinema. Some of these movies, like Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds and Spielberg's Jaws, were among the biggest box office smashes of their day.

Even in the 21st century, films like Crawl and The Revenant continue to play on our fears about nature and untamed creatures, probably reflecting our evolutionary history, where these threats were very real. The most entertaining movies about animals running amok range from absurdist comedy to gritty horror, but they have one thing in common: after watching them, you won't want to go camping any time soon.

10 'Cocaine Bear' (2023)

Cocaine Bear is inspired by the true story of an incident in 1985 where a black bear consumed several million dollars worth of cocaine. The animal (nicknamed 'Pablo Escobear') died from the overdose, and is now stuffed and on display in Lexington, Kentucky. However, the film imagines what would have happened if humans had crossed paths with the creature while it was coked up.

The result is a truly unhinged comedy horror: Grizzly Man meets Scarface by way of Disaster Movie. The bizarre premise is held together by a star-studded cast including Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, and the late, great Ray Liotta.

9 'Crawl' (2019)

Quentin Tarantino named this creature feature his favorite movie of 2019. That might sound a bit extreme, but he's got a point. Crawl is one of the most purely entertaining movies about dangerous animals in years. It tells the story of Haley (Kaya Scodelario), a competitive swimmer who finds herself trapped in her father's (Barry Pepper) flooded house during a Category 5 hurricane. As the storm rages on, she discovers that she's not alone in the house – there are giant alligators lurking in the water, ready to attack at any moment.

RELATED: From Religious Epics to Killer Sharks: What Was Hollywood's First Blockbuster?The tension builds as Haley tries to find a way out of the house while battling both the fierce storm and the deadly reptiles. With intense action, well-designed 'gators, believable performances, and a touching father-daughter subplot, Crawl is one of the smartest entries in the natural horror genre.

8 'Razorback' (1984)

Razorback is another natural horror beloved by Tarantino. It's an Australian film about Carl (Gregory Harrison), a man who travels to Australia in search of his missing wife, Beth (Judy Morris), a journalist who had been documenting the hunting of wildlife in the Outback. Carl discovers that a giant boar has been killing people in the area, and joins forces with a hunter to stop it before it can wreak more havoc.

It's a whacky, fun movie, thanks to the committed performances from the lead actors and the creepy animatronic pig. The film's use of the rugged Australian landscape also adds to the suspense thanks to the work of Mad Max 2 cinematographer Dean Semler. It's pretty ridiculous - but luckily the cast and crew are aware of this, and they tell the story with a knowing wink. As one of the main characters says, "There's something about blasting the sh*t out of a razorback that brightens up my whole day."

7 'Cujo' (1983)

Cujo is an incredibly simple horror movie: a mother (Dee Wallace) and her son (Danny Pintauro) are stuck in the middle of nowhere due to car trouble, and they cross paths with a rabid St. Bernard. The dog keeps them trapped inside the vehicle as the sweltering summer heat rises, and they grow more and more dehydrated.

It's one of Stephen King's most realistic and hard-hitting stories. It succeeds because it totally inverts the idea of dogs as man's best friend, turning a beloved animal into a deadly threat. It's similar to King's story Misery in that it'll have you rooting desperately for the characters to escape, even as that possibility becomes more and more remote. The film's practical effects and intense performances make it a classic that still holds up today.

6 'Jaws' (1975)

Widely considered the first real blockbuster, Jaws catapulted Spielberg to the forefront of Hollywood and made plenty of people afraid to shower. No other creature feature tops it in terms of bravura directing, realistic performances, and frights. It's Spielberg's riff on Moby-Dick, but with action and explosions.

Jaws also broke ground with its special effects, especially the animatronic shark (nicknamed Bruce). Its suspenseful plot and gripping action sequences have cemented it as one of the greatest thrillers ever made. Not to mention, it has one of the most recognizable scores in cinema history. DaDumDaDumDaDum...

5 'In the Shadow of Kilimanjaro' (1985)

In the Shadow of Kilimanjaro is by far the lowest-budget film on this list, but what it lacks in special effects and star power it makes up for in atmosphere and unsettling imagery. It tells the story of a wildlife photographer named Chris (John Rhys-Davies), who is sent to Kenya to capture images of the Kilimanjaro mountain. But when a devastating drought strikes the region, the baboons begin to behave erratically and turn violent, putting Chris and his team in grave danger.

With its simple but striking cinematography and shots of real baboons on the rampage, In the Shadow of Kilimanjaro is a unique take on the natural horror genre, that thoughtfully explores the complex relationship between humans and nature.

4 'The Birds' (1963)

No list about animal attacks in cinema would be complete without Alfred Hitchcock's thriller about an avian assault on a California town. Although the special effects aren't likely to scare anybody today, The Birds was groundbreaking for the early '60s. In particular, it skillfully blends together shots of mechanical birds and real ones with editing trickery.

The Birds divided audiences on release, with most viewers considering it inferior to Hitchcock's 1960 blockbuster Psycho. However, critical assessments of The Birds have improved since then, with directors like Federico Fellini, Akira Kurosawa, Guillermo Del Toro, and John Carpenter praising the movie. In particular, the scene where hundreds of birds descend on a playground is widely regarded as one of the most iconic in horror history.

3 'The Revenant' (2015)

The Revenant is a breathtaking epic about survival and revenge on the American frontier. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio (in the role that finally nabbed him an Oscar) as a fur trapper who is left for dead by his comrades after being mauled by a grizzly bear.

It's the scariest bear attack on film, hands down. The beast tosses DiCaprio around like a rag-doll while snarling and grunting demonically. It was conjured up by Industrial Light and Magic, and the attack is made to look like a single continuous take. To prepare for the scene, Iñárritu watched real videos of bear attacks and spoke to Grizzly Man director Werner Herzog.

2 'The Grey' (2011)

Liam Neeson stars in this survival horror from Copshop director Joe Carnahan, produced by Ridley and Tony Scott. The Grey revolves around a team of oil men who crash land in Alaska and become stranded in the snowy waste. There, they have to contend with not just the elements but a pack of wolves thats hunt them across the bleak landscape.

It's a visceral and surprisingly philosophical film that explores themes such as mortality, loss, and the will to survive. Neeson delivers as always, and the stunning cinematography by Masanobu Takayanagi elevates it above similar but more mediocre fare.

1 'Anaconda' (1997)

Anaconda is the quintessential horror about a big scary animal chomping unwitting humans. It centers on a documentary crew filming in the Amazon rainforest who are kidnapped by a man on an Ahab-like quest to hunt down a legendary giant snake. The cast includes some major stars, like Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Owen Wilson, and even Danny Trejo in a small role.

Anaconda is campy and entertaining and thankfully doesn't take itself too seriously. The special effects are pretty dated now, but it remains a classic. There have been plenty of movies about killer snakes since: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets probably has the best CGI serpent, and Snakes on a Plane has the most memorable performance by a lead actor. But neither can match Anaconda's energy and intensity.

