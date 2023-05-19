Anxiety-inducing, tension-building, and full of "what did I just watch?" energy, these TV series will make your brain spin in all the best ways. Calculated chaos is a product of stellar writing, flawless (yet uncomfortable) execution, and matching performances. Television like this is designed to disrupt the viewing experience, bringing audiences out of their comfort zone and into the world of the characters onscreen.

Successful series can do so as long as the reasoning is purposeful rather than gimmicks and bits meant to raise eyebrows. The dysfunctional mayhem knows no genre boundaries and is executed best when blended with comedy and drama, but throw in a little bit of intentional horror or action, and these series know no limits.

10 'Dave' (2020–)

Image via FXX

For viewers familiar with his music, the series' energy was no surprise. But for those who stumbled across Dave with no prior context, it's a wild ride. On a journey to stardom, rapper Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, stars as himself navigating the music industry and fame while trying to stay true to creativity. The series is part fiction and part truth as Burd dramatizes his real-life rise as an overnight YouTube sensation.

RELATED: From the Good to the Bad, 8 TV Shows Where We All Thought "What Did I Just Watch?"

Its purposeful but chaotic content includes awkward sexual encounters, unexpected celebrity cameos, and much more that you need to see for yourself, thanks to the lack of censorship from FXX. From a technical perspective, the series exceeds expectations with great writing (not just the music), movie-like camera work, and immersive sound production. Season three's episode two—"Harrison Ave"—is an all-around great example of solid television production.

9 'Euphoria' (2019-)

This series is like watching a car accident and being unable to look away — meaning Euphoria's doing something right. Critically acclaimed for her role, Zendaya stars as Rue, a drug addict struggling with recovery as a new relationship enters her world. Her story is one of many that converge as a group of high schoolers navigate sex, drugs, violence, and identity crises.

Graphic in many ways, the series leaves no room for the faint-hearted. As audiences watch the storylines weave throughout another, tension building the entire season, pausing mid-binge is almost impossible. With a reason for everything, Euphoria may be a chaotic, highly fictionalized version of the Gen Z high school experience, but that doesn't diminish the series' excellence.

8 'Big Mouth' (2017-2024)

Image via Netflix

A high-level overview of this animated series would label it as a group of middle school students trying to discover the truth about puberty. Sounds wholesome, right? Big Mouth is all that and a few hormone monsters, musical numbers, and talking genitalia. With an extremely long list of talented voices like Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, and Jenny Slate, this Emmy-winning series is absolutely wild and not for everyone.

RELATED: Best Animated TV Series on Netflix Right Now

Network animated series like Family Guy and American Dad have danced up and around TV's censorship lines,but being a Netflix original, Big Mouth has no filter. It's a series about the tween puberty experience, but its viewing audience remains in the R-Rated category.

7 'The Boys' (2019-)

Image via Amazon

This superhero series features the violence and adult themes Marvel and DC elect not to show. The Boys depicts superheroes as celebrities, many regularly abusing their powers for personal and political gain. The anti-heroes — for all intents and purposes — attempt to expose and take down the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that manages them.

Despite the explicit violence and graphic content, this IMDb Top-Rated series soared with audiences. Three seasons in, the Prime Original continues to get better and better as it walks the line of relevant themes and satire. For some viewers, it's a lot to take from the get-go, but the ambitious swing of this series is worth it.

6 'Veep' (2012-2019)

Dysfunction at the literal highest level, Veep is entertainingly mayhem. With a drastic change in pace from her former senate position, new Vice President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is now juggling political fires, her public image, and her private life. With an eccentric support team behind her, Meyer does her best to get the job done.

Certified fresh every season, Veep kept a steady pace of steadfast satire with incompetent staff inducing viewers' anxiety at every turn. As one of TV's greatest comedies, this production of political chaos within its premise was brilliantly executed without forcing the series into a downward spiral.

5 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-2023)

Image via Netflix

The Umbrella Academy concocts an entertaining recipe with its estranged super-powered character ingredients. Following the death of their adoptive father, a fractured surrogate family reunites to try and repair their bonds; however, their clashing personalities and extraordinary abilities drive them apart against the backdrop of an impending global apocalypse.

Finding its source material from the graphic novels and comic collections written by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy delivers imaginative material with the perfect ensemble cast. As the series ages, the character relationships become the heart of the Netflix original, making it a worthwhile watch.

4 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Image via FX Network

It takes a special skill and the right cast to pull off calculated chaos in sitcoms. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been doing it for almost two decades. Centered around their failing Irish pub, a group of five—almost always incapable—friends establish that there's no level too low to stoop to make a quick dollar.

The effort it takes to get themselves into and pull off the hijinks in this series rivals The Office, Parks & Recreation, and Arrested Development. It wouldn't work without the chemistry or its leads and the brilliance of the writing. The secret to its chaos is somewhere in the formula that's kept fans enthralled for 165 episodes.

3 'Wilfred' (2011-2014)

The dynamic duo inside this series is zany TV at its finest. Elijah Wood stars as Ryan Newman, an emotionally troubled man who sees his neighbor's dog, Wilfred (Jason Gann), as a full-grown man in a dog suit. The pair form a fast, bizarre friendship as Wilfred helps Ryan navigate a series of existential crises.

Come for the premise, stay for the premise in the hopes of figuring out what the heck is going on. Only appearing for a brief four seasons, Wilfredboasted its humor consistently and teased its grander purpose for the chaos. Patient audiences were rewarded with those answers in the final season. An underrated series lost in titles today, Wilfred is one to revisit.

2 'Archer' (2009-2023)

With some of the best one-liners fans love to quote, Archer comedic gold. The series centers around an espionage agency (the name and purpose evolved over the seasons) where its star agent Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), treats the office like a playground, getting himself and his coworkers into trouble.

Airing on FXX, the animated series retains a decent level of freedom to get away with jokes, language, and content that would be censored on any other network. Over the course of its fourteen seasons, Archer progressively pushed the shock factor as it remained competitive with streaming services and its free-range adult animation. It's weird and downright "WTF" at times, but audiences adore the characters.

1 'The End of the F***ing World' (2017-2019)

Image via Netflix

The premise alone is enough to conclude the story will be tumultuous from the start. At 17, James (Alex Lawther) is determined he's a psychopath and has decided to kill the new girl, Alyssa (Jessica Barden), but in the meantime, she unsuspectedly asks him to tag along on a road trip to find her father.

Sadly short-lived, The End of the F***ing World only earned two short seasons from Netflix. The dark comedy is mesmerizing as the teen leads navigate emotions of love and authenticity while remaining true to the characters and never overdramatizing.

KEEP READING: 10 Cinematic TV Series That Feel Like Movies