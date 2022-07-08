Will Ferrell has a zany energy and sense of humor that makes each of his characters both unique and hilarious. From a villainous fashion mogul to a dim-witted NASCAR driver, it's hard to say that Ferrell gives anything less than 100% in whomever he portrays on screen. The Emmy-nominated actor first burst onto the scene in 1995 as a cast member of Saturday Night Live where he played standout recurring characters such as George W. Bush and Alex Trebek until his departure as a regular in 2002. From there, he began transitioning to roles in comedies such as Superstar, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, and Zoolander.

But Ferrell has shown his capability for successful dramatic work as well. In films like Stranger than Fiction and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, he skillfully blends both comedy and drama to great effect, reminding audiences that he's capable of deeper and more thoughtful work than sight gags and physical humor.

Now, he continues to show his range by branching out into new territories with a role as the CEO of Mattel in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie (2023), as well as the live-action animated comedy Strays (2023). With several new projects on the horizon, let's take a look back at Will Ferrell's seven best performances on the big and small screen. Just make sure to bring your own cowbell.

Buddy the Elf in Elf (2003)

What does it say about Elf that you can usually find it playing on TV at some point in the middle of summer? That it's a hilarious comedy? That it's a feel-good film? That the performances are fantastic? Yes, yes, and yes. It's consistently considered one of the best Christmas movies of all time (and rightly so), but it's also one of Will Ferrell's best roles to date. His turn as a human who was raised by North Pole elves is one that puts Ferrell's comedy chops and timing on full display. Whether potraying Buddy's child-like tendencies in Gimbels Department Store, his manic joy and intense holiday spirit in cutting down a Central Park Christmas tree, or more thoughtful moments with his father (James Caan) or girlfriend (Zooey Deschanel), Ferrell grounds the character in real emotion. In part, Elf is a fish-out-of-water story as Buddy searches for his biological father, and Ferrell nails the film's more ridiculous comedy elements as well as the dramatic ones that make the character an all-time classic. His role as Buddy (and the film itself) is so perfect that it's probably for the best that he turned down the possibility of a sequel.

Harold Crick in Stranger than Fiction (2006)

Ferrell goes dramatic in his role as Harold Crick, an IRS agent who begins hearing a voice inside his head narrating his life in real time. As he discovers that he's a character in a novel whose writer (Emma Thompson) is about to kill him off, he seeks to prevent her from doing so. Ferrell's performance as Harold is unique in that it's without any of the zany, manic antics of many of his other characters. Instead, Ferrell brings a grounded sense of humor to the role while infusing him with a well of complex emotion. But it's in Harold's relationship with the woman he's auditing, Ana (Maggie Gyllenhaal), that shows much of Ferrell's dramatic skills. We watch Ferrell develop the character as Harold sheds his life of structure and routine in favor of forming a cautious yet genuine connection with Ana, and the resulting character arc shows Ferrell's versatility.

Ron Burgundy in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Ferrell's role as the confident and ignorant news anchor is undoubtedly one that he's most well known for. As Ron Burgundy, Ferrell is clearly satirizing television news of the 1970s with most of the character's humor coming from Ferrell's decision to make him as ignorant as possible. And it works. Whether in his silly antics (a parking lot battle with a rival news team) or incredibly sexist comments (begruding a fellow anchor's success because she's a woman), Burgundy lacks a self-awareness that makes his behavior humorous rather than outright mean-spirited or offensive. Though he's a fictional character, it's easy to see pieces of him in the opinionated or oblivious people we may see in real life, and Ferrell imbues him with enough familiar characteristics that allow us to laugh along with him.

Lars Erickssong in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Although Ferrell has given us enough material to show his capabilities for both comedy and drama, his performance in Eurovision is still surprising because it's so incredibly successful. As one half of local Icelandic band Fire Saga, Ferrell's Lars has big dreams of winning the Eurovision Song Contest. Ferrell imbues him with a mix of naivity, innocence, and fierce optimism that makes him such a lovable character. There's also a dramatic side to Lars that's both unexpected and grounded in authentic emotion. He's so focused on winning the competition and being famous that he unknowingly causes a rift between him and his partner, Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), who sings because she loves Lars, not to be famous. It's an unexpected dramatic layer to the character that heightens the film's stakes and character arcs while solidifying Lars as one of Ferrell's best roles. (Bonus points for Ferrell singining on the soundtrack, especially the fantastically nonsensical "JaJa Ding Dong.")

Jacobim Mugatu in Zoolander (2001)

If you take the narcissistic and domineering tendencies of Ron Burgundy and add them to someone who is highly caffeinated with a tendency for mania, you'd get villanous fashion mogul Jacobim Mugatu. Mugatu is one of Ferrell's most ridiculous roles and it's clear that he's having a blast with it. Ferrell infuses the character with a laugh-out-loud lack of self-awareness that amps up the humor of just about any scene he's in. From his gleefully unhinged video in an attempt to brainwash Derek (Ben Stiller), to his outrage at being given the wrong coffee order, Mugatu is a character that succeeds because Ferrell is willing to completely give himself over to the role and the absurdity it requires.

Various Characters on Saturday Night Live

After 7 years as a cast member on SNL, Ferrell has countless roles that could be considered his best. From a rigid, no nonsense Alex Trebek on Celebrity Jeopardy! to a dim-witted and oblivious George W. Bush, Ferrell latches onto humorous bits of a celebrity's personality and exaggerates them to hilarious results. His version of the former U.S. president is largely funny because Ferrell plays it straight; his Bush doesn't believe that he's anything but serious. On the flipside, Ferrell also succeeds in bringing original characters to life including the extremely hyper Spartan cheerleader, Craig, as well as the enthusiastic fictional cowbell player Gene Frenkle during the fictionalized recording of Blue Öyster Cult's "Don't Fear the Reaper". With his varied and hilarious mix of orginal characters and impressions, his work on SNL is a perfect showcase for his commitment to all facets of comedy, whether slapstick, parody, or deadpan.

Mustafa in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Mustafa is one of Ferrell's smaller roles, but one that hilariously features his unique brand of offbeat humor. As Dr. Evil's red fez-wearing henchman, Mustafa faces Dr. Evil's wrath after causing his cat to lose its hair. As he's sent through a trapdoor, burned alive, and shot, it's Ferrell's comedic timing and pained sound effects that turn a small scene into an all-time classic. Between perfectly delivered bits of dialogue like "You shot me! You shot me right in the arm!" and "I'm still alive, only I'm very badly burned," the role of Mustafa demonstrates Ferrell's commitment to character, no matter their amount of screentime.