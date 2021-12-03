Over the course of Saturday Night Live’s expansive history, there is no one as quirky, weird, or distinct as the joyful Will Forte. Born and raised in Oakland, California, Forte grew up admiring comedy but never thought he’d ever end up doing it for a living. He told Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter for their Awards Chatter podcast that he figured he’d follow in the footsteps of his father (his hero) working in finance and that would be his future. After graduating from UCLA, he indeed interned at a financial company, but quickly knew it wasn’t for him. “I would just wake up depressed. It was like I was lugging around a big rock in my stomach every day.” To keep his creative juices flowing, he wrote “bonkers” comedy scripts with his friend, which helped keep him sane during his tedious job. During this time he heard about The Groundlings, a legendary improv theatre in California, and decided to give it a shot.

Thanks to some comedic drawings, he landed a job writing for Jenny McCarthy’s MTV sketch show, which would be his first official foray into the entertainment world. From there, his drawings got sent to one of his comedy heroes, David Letterman, who would then hire him to work on his show. “They sent the cartoons, and David Letterman read them and liked them, so that got me an interview.” Following his time with Letterman, he wrote for a number of short-lived comedies, eventually making his way to the writing staff on long-running series such as 3rd Rock from the Sun and That ‘70s Show. But what most people will likely remember Forte from was his 8 lovely years at Saturday Night Live, a job he initially turned down.

Lorne Michaels saw Forte perform at The Groundlings in 2001, and asked him to audition for SNL. In an unheard-of turn of events. Forte was hired by Michaels, only to change his mind and reject the offer. Forte remembered his stressful time at Letterman’s show, that “just didn’t work out” and did not want to relive that experience again at another place he looked up to. “I was tortured. I didn’t even want to audition [for SNL] in the first place.” Fortunately, he got a second chance with Michaels and jumped on board the show. Forte successfully showcased his wacky brand of comedy at Studio 8H, including fan-favorite character MacGruber that he performed in numerous sketches with Kristen Wiig. This MacGyver parody character became the star of the 2010 cult-classic MacGruber movie which was co-written by Forte, John Solomon, and Jorma Taccone, and is now the star of the upcoming Peacock series also called MacGruber.

Let’s take a look at Will Forte’s wonderful absurdity from his time at Saturday Night Live.

Will Forte recognizes the positive impact women have had on history, or as he calls it, "herstory" and wants to spread the word. Naturally, he crafted a disjointed but well-intentioned melody to shine a light on historical figures like Rosa Parks, Sally Ride, and the Snapple lady. The song’s message shifts, however, and Forte becomes increasingly hostile toward the high schools that weren’t interested in playing his song. Speaking of women, let’s not forget about the time he sang to his mother at the Update desk and told her he’d miss her when she’s dead.

Spelling Bee

It’s the State Spelling Bee Finals at Lafayette Country Day School, and you can cut the tension in the air with a knife. A young boy (Forte) must spell the word “business” in order to stay in the game. But before he spells the word, he has a lot of questions for the very patient moderator (Chris Parnell). What unfolds is a subtle and brilliant performance by Forte who commits so hard to the premise of this sketch. It also turns into a surprisingly emotional musical ballad featuring Jack Black, as most spelling bees tend to do.

Earth is a wonderful planet, and boy does Will Forte know it. In this Weekend Update segment, Will sings (in wildly fluctuating volumes) about how much he loves Earth, but admits that his actions might say otherwise. In fact, he might be going out of his way to destroy it. He details every way in which he fails the planet and gives his specific reasons as to why we should all get a copy of Battlefield Earth. You’ll be clapping along to this catchy tune in no time.

The Falconer: The Restaurant

The year was 1992. Ken Mortimer (Forte) decided to quit his job as a big-time advertising executive and abandon all responsibilities and loved ones to become one with nature. Gone are the days when he would attend meetings, spend time with his wife, and be referred to as “Ken”. Now, he will only be known as "The Falconer". Like most of Forte’s sketches and characters, this one might be a bit too specific and out-there for everyone, but if you are a fan of Forte’s comedy, then this recurring character is sure to bring a smile to your face. It’s everything you crave from a Forte sketch: yelling, dramatic monologues, a detailed backstory, and complete disregard for logic. In an interview with Variety, former castmates Amy Poehler, Will Forte, and Andy Samberg, reminiscence about their time on SNL, with Poehler citing a specific time-travel themed “The Falconer” sketch as one of her favorite sketches to be a part of. He’s played The Falconer in nine different sketches, so go ahead and binge the rest right now... Or after you finish this article.

Wedding Toast

This “Wedding Toast” sketch features a revolving door of wacky characters by some of SNL’s all-time greats like Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig, Bobby Moynihan, and host, Hugh Laurie, as they sneak in a few words about the bride and groom. Forte’s character, Hamilton Whiteman, takes the (wedding) cake when he eerily approaches the microphone in sunglasses and makes everyone incredibly uncomfortable with his racist views. In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Forte and Meyers showed a clip from Meyers’ real wedding video, in which Hamilton Whiteman made a long, mumbly, and unexpected speech.

MacGruber: Workplace Rumor

He’s got so much to do and yet so little time, he’s MacGruber! In this particular MacGruber sketch, the clock is ticking as usual, and the so-called genius is a little distracted because someone (and by “someone” he means Isaac played by Jonah Hill) spreads a rumor that he isn’t a good worker. Well, you know what, Isaac? Maybe you should pay a little less time bad mouthing MacGruber and more time...oh wait, how much longer do I have to write this—

Fart Face

Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you. Unless someone calls you a fart face! Carl (Forte) is fuming that his co-worker, Jerry (Bill Hader), keeps calling him a “fart face” and he wants to put a stop to it. Things escalate when Jerry tells Jim (Josh Brolin) before their meeting that Carl likes to be called “fart face”. There’s something about hearing three stuffy businessmen repeatedly say “fart” that will plaster a grin on your face. Your fart face, that is!

Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad Sing Easter Songs

When it comes to making people uncomfortable (in a good way), Will Forte is the ultimate pro. Look no further than this sketch, in which singing legends, Clancy T. Bachleratt (Forte) and Jackie Snad (Wiig), unite (finally) for an Easter album that contains timeless country classics like “Soiled Bonnet Blues” and the clean version of “The New Easter Anthem.” Their music producer, the Kirby Spabblespoov (Seth Rogen), breaks down the four things you will hear about in the Easter album: Model T cars, spaceships, toddlers, and jars of beer.

Misadventures of Tom DeLay and Bill Frist

They’re politicians. They’re on the run. They’re Tom DeLay (Forte) and Bill Frist (Jason Sudeikis). In this Wild West-themed sketch from 2005, an overly-confident House Majority Leader, DeLay, is on the run from authorities due to several scandals, and riding shotgun through the desert is his trusty and nervous sidekick and Senate Majority Leader Frist. On their escape, they pick up a hitchhiker and fellow scandalous politician, Bill Clinton (Darrell Hammond), who reminisces about the good ‘ol days. Watch out, jack rabbit!

Though he is quite nervous, Tim Calhoun is putting himself out there and running for President. This slow and low-talking politician has some questionable arguments to make and ideas to share, but he is also certain that he is the right fit for “the office of President of America.” This character, which Forte did in his audition for SNL, relies heavily on hand gestures, note cards, and hair gel to get his troubling points across. Also, can someone get him a glass of water?

Potato Chip

This sketch doesn’t make sense for many different reasons, which is exactly why it is quintessential Forte. He plays a scrawny, southern NASA employee who is getting ready to interview a mustachioed fellow (Jason Sudeikis) who has wanted to be an astronaut for about 24 hours. Forte left the space test in the fridge in the other room and must disappear briefly to grab it. This means he will have to leave his bowl of potato chips unattended and within Sudeikis’ pesky grip. Forte’s commitment level is unparalleled in this zany sketch as his character’s rage zips from zero to one hundred in a blink of an eye. Don’t cross a man and his potato chips!

Forte has a number of characters that were perhaps too strange for SNL. Luckily, Seth Meyers’ Second Chance Theater segment gives these weirdos, such as Jennjamin Franklin, another chance.

Will Forte can be seen reprising his MacGruber character in the appropriately titled MacGruber series, which premieres Thursday, December 16th on Peacock.

