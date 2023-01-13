Whether you know it or not, William Goldman was probably behind one of your favorite movies.

William Goldman was a novelist and screenwriter behind many classic movies. Whether he penned original screenplays, adapted novels by other writers into screenplays, or even adapted his novels, he consistently wrote engaging stories perfectly suited to the big screen. Seeing his name in a movie's opening credits generally means you're in for a good time.

Goldman's career is well-documented and respected, as seen by how critics received his films on Rotten Tomatoes. Not all are universally beloved, but each one is worth watching, and it's undeniable that some of the highest-ranked are untouchable classics that have aged incredibly well.

10/10 'Memoirs of an Invisible Man' (1992) — 26%

When someone hears the name John Carpenter, Memoirs of an Invisible Man is not the first movie they're likely to think of, and it remains an overlooked movie in his filmography. While it's certainly not as good as The Thing, Halloween, or Escape from New York, it is surprisingly decent and much better than its low rating on Rotten Tomatoes might imply.

It presents a comedic look at the classic Invisible Man character, who has always been one of the more outlandish and entertaining of the classic movie "monsters." Just as it's an overlooked John Carpenter movie, so too is it an overlooked film with Goldman's name attached. However, it should be noted that other writers reworked Goldman's original screenplay before filming commenced.

9/10 'Chaplin' (1992) — 60%

The biopic has always been a popular genre, thanks to the public's unending fascination with famous people from history. As the title suggests, Chaplin gives the biopic treatment to the life of the famed entertainer, movie star, and director Charlie Chaplin, anchored with a surprisingly great lead performance from a young Robert Downey Jr.

Chaplin is another film with other credited writers besides Goldman (in this instance, William Boyd and Bryan Forbes). It doesn't quite have the same spark and energy as his best screenplays, but by biopic standards, Chaplin is a very engaging movie. It doesn't offer too many surprises, but it covers Chaplin's life well and is efficiently paced, considering its nearly 2.5-hour-long runtime.

8/10 'A Bridge Too Far' (1977) — 63%

Like the aforementioned Chaplin, A Bridge Too Far is another movie unafraid to boast a long runtime, almost three hours, in this instance. Maybe not coincidentally, they also shared a director: Richard Attenborough, who's well-known for directing large-scale historical epics (like the Best Picture-winning Gandhi).

Attenborough and Goldman make for another strong pairing in A Bridge Too Far, as it's a compelling World War Two epic about conflict in the European theater during 1944 that holds up well. Its Rotten Tomatoes score isn't super high, but it's still decent, and once you settle in for the long runtime, it's easy to enjoy it more than a 63% might suggest. Goldman did a solid job adapting Cornelius Ryan's book of the same name, turning it into an engrossing war film.

7/10 'The Stepford Wives' (1975) — 68%

The Stepford Wives is a slow-paced mystery film that spends most of its runtime suggesting something is off and then reveals why things felt off in its bold, memorable climax. It centers on a woman named Joanna who lives in an unnervingly "perfect" town and the grim secrets it holds when she begins investigating why its inhabitants act the way they do.

It's a film that feels ahead of its time when it comes to the thematic content and the satirical side of things but feels very much of its time when it comes to the style of the film, the visuals, and the often-relaxed pace of the story moves at. Still, its strengths outweigh its shortcomings, and it's certainly well-written, meaning its Rotten Tomatoes score is deserved.

6/10 'Marathon Man' (1976) — 81%

Even if its story isn't focused on marathon running, Marathon Man still gives the feeling of running one (in a good way). It's got a steady, always-moving pace. Thanks to its paranoia-filled story, surprisingly intense violence, and the terrifying main villain, it's likely to get most of its viewers' hearts racing.

It's a great thriller, and all its moving parts work in harmony to create a strong, memorable film. However, it all starts with the screenplay, and William Goldman did an expert job adapting his novel of the same name. The characters are compelling, the pacing is top-notch, and it perfectly rides the line between being accessible and complex. If anything, its Rotten Tomatoes score could be slightly higher.

5/10 'Magic' (1978) — 86%

A psychological horror movie about a creepy dummy that may be controlling its ventriloquist, Magic is undoubtedly an interesting movie. It keeps the mystery and suspense high by depriving the audience of knowing exactly how in control of himself (and his dummy) the protagonist is, with his unique disposition creating complications when he tries to reconnect with his old high school crush.

It benefits most from Anthony Hopkins' lead performance, as he does great work playing a difficult role. It's another film that Goldman adapted from one of his own novels, and though it's not quite one of his very best or most popular, it's still a solid movie that's worth checking out for those who like slow-burn, mystery-heavy horror.

4/10 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969) — 89%

A thoroughly entertaining mash-up of buddy comedy and Western action, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a movie that only seems to get better as the years go on. The plot is simple, with much of the movie being about two lovable outlaws constantly on the run from the law, but it's the timeless characters that make it so good.

It's a testament to William Goldman's original screenplay that Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid can balance various genres and tones so well while feeling distinct throughout. It's the kind of screenplay that's hard to fault, to the point where the undeniably great chemistry between its two stars - Paul Newman and Robert Redford - is just the icing on an already great cake.

3/10 'Misery' (1990) — 91%

Misery is originally a novel by Stephen King, with William Goldman adapting it into the 1990 film of the same name. It centers on a famous writer who is seemingly rescued from a car accident by one of his biggest fans, only for things to take a dark turn when she confines him in a room, determined to make him rewrite the abrupt ending to one of his stories.

King laid the groundwork for a great horror/thriller, but Goldman's efforts in adapting it into a screenplay format shouldn't be overlooked. There are some differences in the adaptation, too — for as grisly and visceral as the "hobbling" scene is in the movie, it's even more brutal in the novel.

2/10 'All the President's Men' (1976) — 94%

A political drama about the then-recent Watergate scandal and the journalists who broke the story, All the President's Men is a shining example of how to adapt a work of non-fiction to the big screen. While the 1974 book of the same name is more in-depth, the film adaptation covers all the necessary parts, making for a compelling movie.

It's the highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes with Goldman attached as a writer that's neither an original screenplay nor based on one of Goldman's novels, and it's not hard to see why it's so acclaimed. Modern viewers may find it a tad dry, but that also gives it an air of credibility and authenticity. It ultimately strikes the right balance between presenting factually accurate information and an entertaining story.

1/10 'The Princess Bride' (1987) — 97%

An expert blend of comedy, romance, fantasy, and swashbuckling action and adventure, The Princess Bride is an undeniable classic. It feels so simple, yet it's never quite been equaled or replicated, seeing as few movies manage to pack so many quotable lines, iconic scenes, and memorable characters into less than 100 minutes.

That's just what William Goldman managed to do when he adapted his novel of the same name into The Princess Bride's perfect screenplay. It might genuinely be one of the best-written movies of all time and more than deserves its near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, seeing as it's arguably a perfect movie. It's an untouchable classic and, understandably, the most well-received movie written by Goldman.

