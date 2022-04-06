First making a name for herself in the ‘80s as the moody goth in Tim Burton’s iconic Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder’s star power has continued to grow over the years. Taking on an array of personas, from murderous teen to literary heroine, this actor’s range knows no bounds. And having taken the TV world by storm in recent years as single mother Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, Winona Ryder is definitely having her moment in the sun. Let's look back at Ryder’s versatility through the years with her most noteworthy movie roles.

RELATED: ‘The Cow’ Review: Winona Ryder Saves a Slog of a Thriller | SXSW 2022

Charlotte Flax in 'Mermaids' (1990)

Image via Orion Pictures

Starring alongside musical legend Cher and a pre-teen Christina Ricci, Ryder brings her natural charm to the role of 15-year-old Charlotte Flax. The daughter of unconventional single mother Rachel Flax (Cher), who likes to relocate her family after the breakdown of relationships, Charlotte doesn’t quite know where she fits in. Pining for her absentee father and aspiring to be a nun, this is a character with plenty going on in her head (of which we’re treated to in voiceover form). But it’s Ryder and Cher’s chemistry that takes this coming-of-age story to another level. We get to witness a mother/daughter relationship filled with angst but one that also proves to be a source of personal growth for both of them.

Lydia Deetz in 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Image via Warner Bros.

Although having starred in two previous movies – Lucas and Square Dance, it was Beetlejuice that put Ryder on the map. At just 16, Ryder’s talent was clear to see. Playing the serious yet sensitive goth who befriends the ghosts in her new home, she gives us many a memorable scene in this movie. From her overly dramatic musings to her floating midair sing-along to "Jump in the Line", Lydia remains a standout addition to Ryder’s body of work and a blueprint for the perfect emo goth character.

Veronica Sawyer in 'Heathers' (1989)

Image via Anchor Bay

As much a staple of the ‘80s movie catalog as of Winona Ryder’s filmography, Heathers is ultimately the darker version of Mean Girls. The plot is centered around a clique of girls named Heather that outsider Veronica Sawyer joins forces with. However, it’s not long before she begins to loathe them and everything they stand for. This overbearing hatred coupled with her newfound closeness with mysterious newcomer Jason Dean (Christian Slater) eventually leads down a dangerous path to murder and cover up. This is a sharp commentary on high school culture and has since become a bit of a cult classic. Ryder nails the conflicting teenage emotions of wanting to fit in while being equally repulsed by what that means.

Kim Boggs in 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Swapping out her trademark dark locks for an angelic blonde look, Ryder shines in another of Tim Burton’s unique works. Edward Scissorhands tells the story of an inventor’s unfinished creation. The artificial humanoid, Edward (Johnny Depp), who has ended up with scissors for hands lives a solitary existence after the sudden death of his inventor, until the kindly Peg Boggs (Diane Wiest) takes him in. This is where he first lays eyes on Peg’s daughter, Kim (Ryder). Although being wary of Edward after the initial meeting, it is Kim that ends up being his savior when he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit by her bully boyfriend. Ryder brings her softer side to the role of Kim, and the scenes between her and the lovable soul, Edward, are both equally beautiful and heartbreakingly sad.

Susanna Kaysen in 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Adapted from Susanna Kaysen’s best-selling memoir of the same name, Girl, Interrupted tells the story of a young woman’s stint at a psychiatric hospital in the ‘60s after an attempted suicide. Although Angelina Jolie’s performance of the tantrum throwing sociopath Lisa Rowe often overshadows Ryder’s quieter, more contemplative performance in the role of Susanna, it still remains one of her greatest roles to date. Ryder’s ability to translate emotion without even saying a word comes in incredibly handy in this movie, and it goes to show this is an actor that is comfortable taking on heavier subject matters.

Jo March in 'Little Women' (1994)

This classic literary character has certainly seen a fair few portrayals over the years, but Ryder’s take on feisty Jo March is definitely up there with the best. Sharing the screen with a young Kirsten Dunst as Amy, Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandon as Marmee, and a dapper Christian Bale as Laurie, the actor brings her A game to every scene. It is Ryder’s authenticity and natural persona that breathe fresh air into the character of tomboy Jo. From being enraged at her little sister for burning her manuscript one minute to crying over her haircut the next, she is able to deliver all the emotions of this complex character like a true pro.

Beth Macintyre in 'Black Swan' (2010)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

This one goes to show that Ryder doesn’t need to be the star in order to shine. It is in fact Natalie Portman that takes the lead in this one. However, while this is arguably the performance of Portman’s career, earning her the Oscar for the role of ballerina Nina Sayers, Ryder’s character is equally memorable. She plays bitter former ballerina Beth Macintyre, who is replaced by the youthful Nina. This movie is a dark, deeply affecting look into mental illness and the dangers of obsessing over artistic perfection. Winona Ryder’s ability for depicting the darker side of the psyche is truly put to good use for this role.

Lelaina Pierce in 'Reality Bites' (1994)

Image via Universal Pictures

Seven years before he was giving us lessons in male modeling in Zoolander, Ben Stiller was directing Ryder in ‘90s romantic dramedy Reality Bites. Telling the quintessentially Gen-X story of twenty something friends trying to get to grips with what their lives have in store, this movie has now become a bit of a cult classic for disillusioned youth. Once again, Ryder brings her natural aura to the role of recent college graduate Lelaina Pierce. With aspirations of making it as a successful videographer, Lelaina is a character to represent that tricky phase in life when you leave the bubble of college and find yourself fully immersed in the real world. And who better to play the part than Ryder? Bringing charm and relatability to the role, it’s no wonder this one usually gets the mention amongst her best roles.