For many of us, December is the time of year that brings a truly noticeable shift in the weather. Temperatures are dropping, it's cloudy outside more often, you can see your breath, and sometimes it even snows. The colder it is outside, the more we want to spend time inside, and naturally more time inside means more time for watching TV and movies. While some may prefer watching things that remind them of warmer times, others enjoy matching their entertainment with what's going on around them. For those people, let's look at some cozy anime set around winter so we can enjoy the chilly weather - without actually having to go outside and experience it first-hand.

Yuri!! on Ice

First up is the ice skating anime that took the world by storm in 2016, Yuri!! on Ice. It follows titular protagonist Yuri Katsuki, a pro ice skater in his 20's who is burnt out after a string of disappointing losses. While taking a break from competition, he is approached by his skating idol Victor Nikiforov who offers to coach him out of his slump. What follows is a thrilling comeback story for Yuri as he finds his groove again, meeting interesting characters along the way who each have their own stories of struggle and triumph, as well as a budding romance between Yuri and Victor themselves.

It's a story that comes from the hearts of its main creative team of mangaka Mitsurou Kubo and especially director Sayo Yamamoto, who previously worked storyboarding and directing multiple episodes of Samurai Champloo as well as directing her own full shows in Michiko & Hatchin and Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine. For your winter needs, Yuri!! on Ice obviously takes place in large part on ice rinks, but also takes visits to the coldest parts of Victor's home country Russia as well as Yuri's fictional hometown in the real-life Kyushu in the winter.

Tokyo Godfathers

Next, if you're looking for a more traditional Christmas movie, the late director Satoshi Kon has the perfect choice for you in the found family holiday film Tokyo Godfathers. Recent runaway teenager Miyuki has been living with two older homeless people, the grumpy alcoholic Gin and the cheerful and motherly Hana. Together they form an unlikely but charming trio, and the movie begins as they happen upon a lost baby on a snowy Christmas Eve, spending the rest of the film trying to find the baby's home, while accidentally finding their own ways back home along the way.

Kon is known for his surreal stories, packed with supernatural happenings to create dreamlike imagery, but Tokyo Godfathers stands out in his oeuvre as grounded and realistic. That is, in a literal sense, anyway; Tokyo Godfathers trades in metaphor and magical coincidences to sustain Kon's usual dreamscapes, in many ways taking the "Christmas miracle" concept to its logical conclusions. In this way, Kon truly embraces the camp and cheer of a traditional Christmas movie with Tokyo Godfathers, earning it a place in the rotation of holiday classics.

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya

Another fun take on Christmas movies is The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya, Kyoto Animation's first theatrical foray. Disappearance is an entry in the larger Haruhi Suzumiya franchise, taking place specifically after the events of the TV show, and it's generally recommended you at least check out the first season of that show before you jump into this movie. However, if you just want a beautifully animated film with a good story, the plot here isn't all that hard to actually understand - it's essentially an adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life with the Haruhi characters. Our begrudging hero Kyon wakes up one day to find that, despite her boisterous personality and reputation, no one but him remembers the leader of his small group of friends, Haruhi herself. He spends the film piecing together what sort of supernatural happenings could have lead to this strange situation, observing how the world is different without Haruhi's influence, and eventually realizing it's not really her "disappearance" but, in a way, his own that must be reckoned with. The movie takes place right before Christmas, with the gang gearing up for a club Christmas party before the inciting event, and Kyoto Animation really makes you feel the cold atmosphere of the season with their impeccable effects and photography work - in particular, there is an unforgettable moment at the film's climax involving snowfall that will leave you dreaming of a white Christmas.

Laid-Back Camp

Finally, if you just want an anime that feels like spending the night by the fireplace on a chilly night, you can't do better than the slice of life anime whose title explains its premise, Laid-Back Camp. The show follows the introverted Rin Shima, a girl who loves to spend her time "solo camping," travelling around Japan to stay at various campsites by herself to simply enjoy the atmosphere of spending the night with just a fire and her tent. Her unique hobby inspires a girl from her high school, Nadeshiko, to start a club dedicated to camping, and we watch as Rin reluctantly makes new friends through her love of camping. It's a simple premise, but Laid-Back Camp revels in small joys like learning how to pitch a tent or saving up for the perfect camping equipment to take on your next little journey.

The show is a genuinely fun time - you'll find yourself growing attached to these spunky teenagers as they find their first tastes of independence in their safe yet exciting new hobby. If you're not already a camper yourself, it's also surprisingly accurate and educational about the various things that go into making a successful trip; it's hard not to want to try it yourself after a few episodes. Of course, as much of the show takes place in the winter months or around the cold mountain forests of Yamanashi Prefecture, it looks just as cozy as it feels. The girls are always wrapped up in big jackets to stay warm, huddling around campfires to protect themselves from chilly winter nights. Make yourself a hot cocoa and snuggle up for a few episodes of Laid-Back Camp for a comfy winter watch.

