With the premiere of Marvel’s Agatha All Along launching weekly episodes leading up to the spookiest day of the year, it feels only proper to dive into the world of witches. With the show’s end credits paying homage to the decades of witch media that came before it, we thought we'd give you some witchy recommendations to add to your media cauldron and watch with your coven. Here are the best witch shows streaming now.

For more spooky series, check out our lists of the best horror show on every streaming service, the best horror shows on Netflix, and the best horror shows ranked.

‘Agatha All Along’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Agatha All Along Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Expand

Of course, we have to start with the show that kicked off this whole article: Agatha All Along, starring an all-star coven, including Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) reprising her role as the titular Agatha Harkness along with Joe Locke (Heartstopper) as a mysterious magical teen. Joining their adventure down this bumpy magical road are acting greats Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and legend Patti LuPone, who each bring a great new flavor to this enchanting brew. Witch puns aside, this spin-off of the hit series WandaVision is not just visually spectacular and creatively told — it’s a bastion of representation, featuring an openly gay main character and a talented cast of women 40 and over from different ethnic backgrounds who are fully fleshed-out characters with goals, rich backstories, and flaws. Feels like a first for the MCU.

Watch on Disney+

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ (2018 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Taking place in the same universe as CW’s Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a thrilling supernatural horror series that takes the whimsical tone of the original Archie comics and bathes it in the occult. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) takes on the role of Greendale's own half-human, half-witch in this coming-of-age story where Sabrina must learn magic while confronting the dark realities of trying to balance witchcraft and her social life as a regular high schooler. The emergence of powers has long been a staple of metaphorically portraying the struggles of puberty, and this series does it with a delightfully campy feel and visually spectacular cinematography that elevates every aspect of the story.

Watch on Netflix

‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ (1996 - 2003)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Release Date September 27, 1996 Creator Cast melissa joan hart

Now, if you want all the witchy madness of Archie Comics without the scares and haunting imagery, then Sabrina the Teenage Witch is the adaptation you need. Nickelodeon star Melissa Joan Hart (Clarissa Explains It All) clicks her heels and steps into the shoes of Sabrina Spellman as she leaps into the whimsically bureaucratic world of witches when she gains her powers on her 16th birthday. Each episode revolves around Sabrina’s journey to master magic while her uncontrolled powers get in the way of her normal teenage life. The vibe of this episodic series is wonderfully '90s, with just the right amount of camp and wacky humor. Plus, the supporting cast and special appearances by real magicians are a treat that keeps the show fun and nostalgic.

Watch on Hulu

‘Charmed’ (1998 - 2006)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Charmed (1998) Release Date Cast Creator

Alyssa Milano (Insatiable), Holly Marie Combs (Pretty Little Liars), and the late Shannen Doherty (Heathers) play three charming sisters living in San Francisco who find a book of witchcraft passed down through their family line that prophesied that they would be the most powerful witches of all time. Now, they have to use the “Power of Three” to fend off evils attacking innocents in their city. Charmed is the brainchild of Constance M. Burge (Ally McBeal) and Aaron Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210), who both made a heavy impact in their genres (dramas led by strong woman protagonists and young adult coming-of-age dramas, respectively), and together, they created a fantasy show that combines the best of both worlds. This long-running cult classic created the template for fantastical broadcast dramas that studios have been cribbing for decades.

Watch on Peacock

‘A Discovery of Witches’ (2018 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Based on the book series by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches is a supernatural romance featuring a gripping mystery at the center of a web of politics surrounding an underworld of magical creatures. Hunting down answers to the origins of supernatural species are Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies), a historian who has renounced her witch heritage, and Matthew Goode (The Offer), a vampire who offers to help solve the mystery of a lost book. Together, they have to navigate the tumultuous relationships between the different species while avoiding getting killed on their search. The show captures the tone of the book series, and producers at Bad Wolf filled the cast with A-tier talent to bring it to life, including recognizable faces from across British media like Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), and Gregg Chilingirian (The Wheel of Time).

Watch on Netflix

‘Witches of East End’ (2013 - 2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Witches of East End Release Date October 6, 2013 Cast Julia Ormond , Mädchen Amick , Jenna Dewan-Tatum , Rachel Boston , Eric Winter

Another supernatural drama centering on a family of witches, Witches of East End is a perfect blend of soapy and silly. This loose adaptation of the novel by Melissa de la Cruz is led by a gorgeous group of gals who bring the Beauchamp family to life with lots of flare and quirks. Leading the charge is Julia Ormond (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as the matriarch of the family, with Jenna Dewan (The Rookie) and Rachel Boston (SEAL Team) as her daughters who discover they are the next generation in a bigger world of magic. They, along with their devilishly wild Aunt Wendy, played by Mädchen Amick (Riverdale), explore their powers while trying not to ruin their careers, relationships, and lives.

Watch on Hulu

‘Mayfair Witches’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 44% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Mayfair Witches Release Date January 8, 2023 Cast Alexandra Daddario , Tongayi Chirisa , Jack Huston , Harry Hamlin

AMC presents a companion piece to their other popular Anne Rice adaptation, Interview with the Vampire, that goes deep into the horror side of her oeuvre. Mayfair Witches goes beyond the gothic vibes of the vampire novels that Rice was so adept at creating to present a full world of witches, ghosts, and shapeshifters. Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) steps into a supernatural thrill ride as she takes on the role of Rowan Fielding, the heiress of a dynasty of witches with a history of mysterious deaths that surround them. The show is beautifully shot, and the lore is great to engage with as the mystery slowly unfolds. Anyone who likes a little bit of a scare with their witchcraft is gonna get a good cackle from this one.

Watch on Netflix

‘American Horror Story: Coven’ (2011 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 8.0/10

The anthology series American Horror Story has been a staple of television horror for over a decade, and the third season takes fans of the show to New Orleans inside a boarding school for budding witches. Creator Ryan Murphy (American Crime Story) brings back his usual ensemble, including Sarah Paulson (Hold Your Breath), Evan Peters (Monster), Jessica Lange (Feud), and Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under), but this time, he adds some extra flavor to the NOLA setting with guest stars Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Mike Colter (Evil), and the late, great Lance Reddick (Resident Evil). Fantastic cast aside, this season digs deep into witch folklore, going all the way back to the original Salem Witch Trials while building a world of creeping darkness all its own.

Watch on Hulu

‘Salem’ (2014 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Speaking of the trials, Salem is a historical supernatural horror set in the 17th century during the Salem Witch Trials, but instead of simply being a farcical bout of patriarchal hysteria, the witchcraft is real, and the trials are being exploited for a sinister plot to summon the devil himself. Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam) dons her bonnet as a witch in hiding who is executing a dangerous game of demonic chess along with the other witches in Salem, Massachusetts, as the witch hunt escalates and the Puritans are ready for an all-out war against the forces of hell. This slick period drama with a gothic flare is peak witch media, and anyone who loves shows where women take back their power has to check out this show.

Watch on Hulu

‘Bewitched’ (1964 - 1972)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Bewitched Release Date 1964-00-00 Creator Sol Saks Cast Elizabeth Montgomery , Dick York , Agnes Moorehead , Dick Sargent , David White Main Genre Comedy

We’ve talked about a lot of serious witch dramas in this article, so we gotta end it with the original G.O.A.T., to which many of these series owe their whole career. Bewitched is an eight-season sitcom starring Elizabeth Montgomery (The Legend of Lizzie Borden) and Dick York (Inherit the Wind) as a married couple, the former a powerful witch and the latter her run-of-the-mill mortal husband who is prone to falling under wacky spells that cause shenanigans around their small town. The weekly format and delightful characters make the show easy to hop into at any point in the series while being perfect for playing in the background of any witchy-themed parties you may be throwing.

Watch on Roku