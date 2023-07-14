Based on the books of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher has been around for a long time now; the games, for once, have caught the attention of many since the first installment was released back in 2007, introducing audiences to its well-crafted fantasy world-building and compelling characters. The same can be said about the 2019 show, which latest season just premiered this past month.

Although many die-hard fans of the series believe that the Netflix series — especially the latest seasons — hardly do justice to its source material (and while Henry Cavill's performance as the lead is usually the subject of the most praise, the actor is leaving the show this season), it is an undeniable fact that much like fantasy franchise Harry Potter, which also counts on wizards and bizarre creatures, the series has nonetheless provided audiences with some interesting personalities. In a parallel universe where both worlds collide, these are the houses The Witcher characters would be sorted if they were in Hogwarts.

10 Dara: Hufflepuff

Dara, played by Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, is the refugee elf who befriends and helps save Ciri when she was lost in the woods during the first season of the show. Although he doesn't get much screen time these days and is almost a stranger to Princess Cirilla, Dara is still an interesting character.

Out of all the houses in Hogwarts, Dara's personality arguably resembles fellow Hufflepuffs the most (possibly without the loyalty part since he betrayed his people not once but twice). Like the house of the badger, Radjou-Pujalte's friendly on-screen counterpart — and a totally original character in the series, given that he doesn't appear in the books — values kind-heartedness and justice.

9 Cahir: Slytherin

Although Cahir is hardly the best of the bunch and assuredly is one of the series most divisive personalities (with many fans of the books believing that his writing on the show isn't nearly as good as it should be), Eamon Farren's incredible acting performance makes it hard not to connect with the character.

Just like some Slytherins, this Season 1 The Witcher antagonist is ambitious and stops at nothing to achieve what he intends to do. A master manipulator, Chair is a highly resourceful individual who is not afraid to do what it takes to reach his goal.

8 Fringilla Vigo: Slytherin

Portrayed by the talented Mimi Ndiweni, the one and only Fringilla Vigo was one of the finest Nilfgaardian sorceresses and masterful illusionists. She was captured and taken prisoner by the White Flame but finally managed to escape this season.

Thanks to her controversial past, Fringilla may not be everyone's favorite (again, many fans believe her character wasn't properly written on the show). Nonetheless, she undoubtedly makes for an intriguing character. Like those who belong in the house of the serpent, Fringilla is a cunning and determined character with great ambitions.

7 Triss Merigold: Ravenclaw

One of the most talented of her time, Triss Merigold is a Temerian sorceress who helped Geralt cure the princess of Temeria. In addition to being friendly and sweet, Triss is also a powerful and loyal character and is among the most important in the series.

Just like Ravenclaws, Triss is a perfectionist who craves to be the best at everything she does and does not settle for less than she deserves. She's also incredibly clever, possesses great knowledge, and is witty like those Hogwart natives.

6 Tissaia de Vries: Slytherin

A valuable member of the Chapter of the Gift and the Art and rectoress of Aretuza, Tissaia de Vries is a crucial character in The Witcher. After all, she is the one who recruited and took under her wing one of the show's most memorable stars, Yennefer of Vengerberg.

While MyAnna Buring's on-screen counterpart could also be a Ravenclaw given her scholarly traits, undeniable intelligence, and extensive knowledge, Tissaia is most definitely a Slytherin and would therefore be a great addition to the Hogwarts house. In addition to being really confident, this sorceress is a natural leader.

5 Vesimir: Gryffindor

Tough as nails, this witcher of the School of the Wolf, mentor, and father figure of Geralt of Rivia is certainly a Gryffindor. Although he doesn't have much screen time in the series, it is obvious that Vesemir is a lively and wise character who, despite his age, is still able to get his hands dirty if he has to.

In The Witcher, Kim Bodnia's character, who is loved by all viewers alike, comes off as a textbook member of the house of the lion: brave, determined, and bold are some words to describe him. He is also one of the most skilled witchers out there.

4 Yennefer of Vengerberg: Slytherin

Show-stealer Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, has been one of the major highlights of The Witcher pretty much since it came out. On top of being among the most skilled sorcerers, she is also a kind-hearted character and a delightful mother figure to Ciri.

No doubt, Yen is a fully developed Slytherin; while the character is somewhat prone to selfishness and can come off as arrogant at times, she is ultimately a very intelligent and ambitious woman whose strong will has gotten her incredibly far. A good-natured heart certainly lies underneath her cold facade.

3 Princess Cirilla of Cintra: Gryffindor

Better known as Ciri, Freya Allen's captivating character was the princess of Cintra and is currently set to become one of the most high-powered sorceresses in the show. She is also Geralt's "child of surprise" and shares a unique connection with the character.

After Season 3's first part, it is safe to say that, much like Gryffindor natives, Ciri has a gigantic case of severe hero complex. She's also quite stubborn and daring, much like those from the Hogwarts house. Passionately driven to find her purpose, Ciri is incredibly headstrong, though she can also be a bit impulsive for her own good.

2 Jaskier: Hufflepuff

Joey Batey brings one of the series' most beloved characters to life. Jaskier, also known as the Viscount de Lettenhove, is one of Geralt's closest friends and is quite famous for his songs. Although an expert at flirting, Jaskier is undoubtedly a Hufflepuff.

Like Hufflepuff natives, Jaskier does the most to ensure his loved ones (most of the time meaning Geralt) are safe, loves his people deeply, and is rigorously committed to them. Like the badger, Batey's character is charming and extremely nice, making it impossible not to adore him.

1 Geralt of Rivia: Gryffindor

Just like his mentor Vesemir, Henry Cavill's fan-favorite Geralt of Rivia is one of the most proficient witchers in the Witcher universe, to the point where everyone understandably knows who the "White Wolf" (a result of his hair turning white) is.

Prone to making brash decisions and hotheadedness, the dutiful Geralt would probably find his place among other fellow Gryffindors. Like natives from the Hogwarts house, the #1 witcher is the epitome of brave and is fiercely loyal to his loved ones (we're looking at you, Ciri).

