The Wizard of Oz is the most beloved movie ever made. Its story, characters, and themes have resonated with audiences for generations. But its popularity has somewhat eclipsed the original books it was based on. L. Frank Baum’s land of Oz books was among the most popular fantasy books of their era, and while alternate depictions are numerous, most live in the shadow of their most famous adaptation.

Some are dramatic re-imaginings of the original story, while others are sequels or prequels that draw elements from the books. Many of these adaptations vary dramatically in quality, but they all add something unique to the legacy of Oz.

10 'The Wizard of Oz' (1925)

This was a silent film production directed by and starring Larry Semon. Unlike most adaptations, this one doesn’t even try to pay reverence to the original story. It instead revolves around Dorothy (Dorothy Dwan) discovering she is the rightful ruler of a faraway kingdom ruled by an evil prime minister and her farmhand friends coming along for the ride.

The story is all over the place, questionable stereotypes are present, and the elements that genuinely resemble the story are few and far between. Still, it’s worth a look for truly bizarre silent filmmaking.

9 'Journey Back to Oz' (1972)

The first of many attempts from different studios to make a sequel to the original film, complete with an all-star cast. The likes of Milton Berle, Paul Lynde, Mickey Rooney, and others lent their voices to what is ultimately a lackluster follow-up.

It was produced by Filmmation, a company that would become famous for making Saturday morning cartoons, and their style wasn’t fit for a theatrical release. Still, it is notable for Judy Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli, taking over her mother’s role as Dorothy, while the original Wicked Witch, Margaret Hamilton, is now Aunt Em.

8 'Lion of Oz' (2000)

An animated film that shows the origins of Oz’s favorite scaredy cat. The Cowardly Lion (Jason Priestly) began as a circus lion feared by all except a certain balloon enthusiast. When the two are transported to Oz, the two are separated, and the Lion runs afoul of the Wicked Witch of the East (Lynn Redgrave). The Witch sends him on a quest to find a flower in exchange for releasing his new owner.

While the animation style isn’t the strongest, and the new characters may not leave an impression on new audiences, it’s still an interesting perspective from a beloved member of Dorothy’s friends.

7 'Oz the Great and Powerful' (2013)

The original’s big twist is that the so-called Wizard is nothing more than an ordinary man who was brought to Oz by a storm while flying a balloon. This film shows that event while also showing how his presence in the land affects those around him and sets things up for the future.

Directed by Sam Raimi, it showcases genuinely remarkable special effects, world-building, and endearing new characters. While Mila Kunis is woefully miscast as the future Wicked Witch, the rest of the cast does an admirable job.

6 'Tom and Jerry: Back to Oz' (2016)

While the first Tom and Jerry Oz film was nothing more than a poor retelling of the 1939 film with Tom and Jerry added in for no real reason, this film surprisingly serves as a proper sequel to the original classic. While recovering in Kansas, Dorothy (Grey Griffin), Tom, and Jerry are sent back to Oz to stop the evil Nome King (Jason Alexander).

The storyline adds more elements to the books that keep with the ’39 film’s tone and aesthetic but keeps things exciting and different. It even involves a fun gag where Dorothy’s friends from Oz have to disguise themselves as their Kansas counterparts.

5 'Phineas and Ferb – Wizard of Odd' (2010)

Several shows have done parodies of The Wizard of Oz, but Phineas and Ferb devoted an entire special around it. When Candace (Ashley Tisdale) wants to bust her brothers for sending her to a magical land, she’s instructed to take the yellow sidewalk to meet the Wizard.

Along the way, she meets Baljeet (Maulik Pancholy) as a scarecrow who wants to be cool, Jeremy (Mitchel Musso) as a tree who wants to be a real guy, and Buford (Bobby Gaylor) as a combination of a lion, tiger, and bear who wants for nothing. It’s a chaotic parody that only Phineas and Ferb could provide.

4 'The Woodsman' (2012)

An unusual form for an Oz spin-off, this was an off-Broadway play that utilizes puppetry to tell the backstory of the Tin Woodsman. Following the example set from the book, the Woodsman was once a humble woodchopper whose axe was enchanted to chop off parts of his body. Every time a piece was cut, he replaced it with tin.

At its core, it’s a heartbreaking love story told with music, puppetry, and a hard-working, mostly silent ensemble. After its off-Broadway run was completed, a filmed recording was made available on the streaming service BroadwayHD.

3 'Return to Oz' (1985)

The infamous cult classic that traumatized a generation. Dorothy (Fairuza Balk) hasn’t stopped talking about her adventures in Oz, and it’s concerned Aunt Em (Piper Laurie) enough to send her to a psychiatric ward. After escaping psychotic doctors, she and her chicken Billina (Denise Bryer) make it back to Oz. But Oz has taken on a much sinister, dangerous aesthetic thanks to the Witch Mombi (Jean Marsh) and the terrifying Nome King (Nicol Williamson).

While it goes in a far darker tone than the original, it does have its own charm, especially with the introduction of beloved characters such as Tik-Tok (Sean Barrett) and Jack Pumpkinhead (Brian Henson).

2 'The Wiz' (1974)

This began as a Broadway musical that retold the classic story, but it added a truly unique twist – having an African-American cast and an updated soundtrack. It added a new, fresh layer to the story with incredible music that might even surpass the original, a hilarious script that added a contemporary edge, deeply heartfelt moments, and a visual aesthetic all its own.

It was adapted into a cult film in 1978 starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson and got a live TV recording in 2015 with the likes of Queen Latifah, Ne-Yo, and Amber Riley in leading roles.

1 'Wicked' (2003)

This hit Broadway musical showed how much more happened before Dorothy dropped in. Elphaba is a girl born with green skin and strange magic powers. Galinda is a preppy rich girl from an influential family. While both loathe each other when they meet, they soon become great friends upon opening up to each other.

But upon a fateful meeting with the Wizard himself, one will become a special force of good, while the other will become a wicked witch. Or at least, that’s how the people of Oz will see them because the truth about their actions isn’t nearly as black or white as they appear.

