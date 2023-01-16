Out of the thirteen X-Men-related films produced over the past twenty-three years, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has appeared in eleven of them, in one form or another. He's had physical roles in nine installments and two honorable mentions in both Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

On the silver screen, Wolverine has been the world's most popular mutant since the year 2000, and is even making a comeback in the upcoming Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. With such a trailblazing career as the cigar-smoking, cage-fighting Canadian, he's bound to have some memorable quotes.

"My name is Logan." — 'X-Men' (2000)

Despite existing in comic-form since 1963, 20th Century Fox released X-Men to worldwide acclaim and high box-office receipts in the year 2000, and opened the door of possibility for many Hollywood comic book adaptations. "My name is Logan" is the first time Hugh Jackman utters the name in live-action, and it still gives fans chills two decades later.

His character is shrouded in mystery, as Logan has no memory of who is truly is, where he's from, or how he obtained his mutant abilities. Fans are treated with a sparkling cage fight and snowy brawl within the first twenty minutes of the film, triggering what would be a glorious silver screen career for Wolverine and Hugh Jackman.

"What they did to me, what I am, can't be undone." — 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Possibly one of Wolverine's best on-screen appearances, The Wolverine is a epilogue flick to the original X-Men trilogy. After more than ten years of seeing Logan struggle with his existence, this film puts his mortality at the forefront, and pins him against merciless enemies in a foreign land.

This line of dialogue occurs as Logan arrives in Japan to greet Yashida (Hal Yamanouchi), a man whose life he saved back in Nagasaki 1945. When offered a chance to be cured of his abilities, Logan is rightfully skeptical, and refuses the offer. Thus ensues the major conflict of the film, and gives fans a thrilling Wolverine journey of the likes they've never seen before.

"You picked the wrong house, bub." — 'X2: X-Men United' (2003)

Hugh Jackman's second time portraying this grizzly mutant is also one of his most iconic. X2: X-Men United takes the threads of its predecessor and puts viewers through a maze of mystery as Logan uncovers the secrets of his past.

When a peaceful night at the X-mansion is disrupted by a military attack, Logan takes matters into his own hands, slicing up goons left and right. In the scene, the quote is just one breathtaking moment among many others, for the whole sequence is shot in the dark, and Wolverine's roars echo through the halls in horror-like fashion.

"Bad sh** happens to people I care about." — 'Logan' (2017)

Potentially Hugh Jackman's magnum opus as the character, Logan is Wolverine's swan song, and is one of the best neo-westerns of the 21st century. In the film, director James Mangold pins Logan against old age and heartache, and doesn't shy away from Wolverine's gruesome past.

After finding themselves in numerous deadly altercations up to this point, Logan tries to convince Laura a.k.a X-23 a.k.a. Logan's clone/daughter (Dafne Keen) to leave him behind, as he believes she's safer without him. Viewers know this isn't true, but in Logan's defense, almost all of his loved ones have died by his side; Jean Grey and Charles Xavier being the most poignant.

"Go f*** yourself." — 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

X-Men: First Class is the first of four reboot installments to the original trilogy, and hosts one of the most surprising cameos in a marvel movie. The film tells the origin story of Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erich Lensherr/Magneto (Michael Fassbender) as they try to stop the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

Much of the film depicts Xavier and Lensherr searching for other struggling mutants, and offering them sanctuary. Among these mutants is none other than Logan, who is found lazing at a bar with a cigar in-hand. When approached by the young Xavier and Lensherr, Logan simply says the above quote, and his time in the film abruptly ends. It isn't much, but it brings a smile to our faces every time.

"We lost Scott. We lost the professor. If we don't fight now, everything they stood for will die with them." — 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

The final chapter in the original trilogy, X-Men: The Last Stand aims to adapt Marvel's famous 'Phoenix' storyline; the downfall of psychic Jean Grey (Famke Jansson). It's a culmination of everything that came before, and pushes Wolverine to the front lines of a final battle between the X-Men, an agitated anti-mutant government, and Magneto's (Ian McKellan) band of villains.

When conflicts between Jean and the Government reach a breaking point, Logan is forced to become the leader fans know he is. This line of dialogue comes near the climax of the film and is said within Logan's final speech to the X-Men before making their last stand for freedom. The movie may not be the best in the franchise, but this quote certainly is.

"I'm the best there is at what I do, and what I do isn't very nice." — 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

There are many reasons why the additional X-Men films make no sense, but this quote is a highlight from X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In a failed attempt to kickstart an "origins" film series (each installment focusing on a different mutant) this film lacks a lot of luster, yet boasts a great performance from Hugh Jackman.

In this prequel, Logan is known as James Howlett, who has exited a mutants-for-hire black-ops team, and now lives a quiet life in Canada. James is approached to rejoin the team, but refuses. He has many reasons to stay retired, and one such reason is that, while he was the best at his job, it gets people killed.

"Sometimes when you cage the beast, the beast gets angry." — 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

Yet another memorable line from X-Men: The Last Stand, this quote is in reference to Jean Grey and the mayhem she's causing. While the film also focuses on government affairs, the main threat lies in the center of the X-mansion with Jean, who's losing her mind amidst her growing psychic abilities.

After Jean accidentally kills her former boyfriend, Scott/Cyclops (James Marsdon), Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) endeavors to control Jean's rage. Logan, whose fallen victim to such efforts in his own past, doesn't recommend this approach and states the above. And she does, leading to many more tragic deaths before the credits roll.

"So...this is what it feels like." — 'Logan' (2017)

Spoiler alert, Logan is a great movie where the hero dies. Like 2013s The Wolverine, Logan revolves around his mortality, but this time leads to his ultimate demise. Despite his mutant ability being cellular regeneration, Logan's adamantium skeleton is poisoning him, which leaves him unable to heal.

His efforts to save mutant children from the clutches of the enemy don't come without consequences, and in the end Logan sacrifices his own life to save his daughter. It's tragic, and fans were brought to tears when Logan finally got to experience death after his 200 years of living. Rest in peace.

"The Wolverine." — 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Although nearly impossible to pick just one, this may be the best moment in Wolverine history. Featured at the end of act two of The Wolverine, Hugh Jackman fights shirtless against a samurai after regaining his healing-factor, clashing claws with swords in a cinematic masterpiece.

Up to this point, Logan has had to confront his own identity, trying to defy his heroic instincts in an effort to find inner peace. But when he fails to keep Mariko (Tao Okamoto) safe, he finally looks within himself and decides he wants to be a true hero. When the opposing Shingen (Hiroyuki Sanada) asks in horror: "What kind of monster are you?" Logan simply says: "The Wolverine" and slices him up.

