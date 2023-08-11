The Big Picture The article highlights the lack of representation of women in legal dramas, but acknowledges that more women are now joining the ranks of powerful female characters.

Law continues to be a male-dominated industry in real life. Unfortunately, television also reflects the gender gap in legal professions. Due to this lack of representation, it can be a challenge finding women in legal dramas. Now more than ever, more women are joining the ranks of Mary Bancroft, the first female character on a major television show.

It is no longer a man's world in the courtroom. From Jessica Pearson in Suits to Annalise Keating inHow to Get Away With Murder, these women lawyers are powerhouses closing case after case in pursuit of justice.

10 Liberty Davis (Bull)

Liberty Davis (Dena Tyler) is a recurring character on Bull. She becomes a member of Dr. Jason Bull's (Michael Weatherly), a psychologist, team in the courtroom. She becomes competition for Dr. Bull during a trial in the episode, "Free Fall."

Liberty's extensive legal knowledge has helped Dr. Bull's team with a variety of cases. She's a fast learner and keen observer. Liberty uses the techniques that she learned from Dr. Bull to help out her client during a trial, which puts her up against her usual team.

9 Jessica Pearson (Suits)

Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) is one of the partners of Pearson Specter Litt in the legal drama, Suits. She and Harvey are always thinking of plans to take the firm to the next level. She knows talent when she sees it, and even though she ends up discovering Mike's secret, she decides to give him a chance to practice law.

While Jessica isn't a risk-taker like Harvey or Mike, she does not back down from a fight. Fans of Suits, which has seen a resurgence due to being on Netflix, know that Jessica is a brilliant powerhouse. She is smart and calm under pressure, inside and outside the courtroom. She also doesn't take nonsense from anyone, which is a great skill for a lawyer to have.

8 Sarah MacKenzie (JAG)

Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie (Catherine Bell) joins the Marines right after she graduates from high school. She eventually pursues a law degree, and gets hired by a private law firm. After she served overseas, she became a major and joined JAG.

As the only woman on the JAG team, Mac holds her own in the double male-dominated spaces of the military and law. Arguably, one of her biggest wins in the courtroom is her work to prevent Harm from being court marshaled.

7 Helen Gamble (The Practice)

Helen Gamble (Lara Flynn Boyle) is an Assistant District Attorney. She is often prosecuting cases against a Boston law firm, founded by Bobby Donnell.

She is a great prosecutor and passionate about her cases. She wants the outcome to always be in favor of her client. Helen is willing to do anything to get justice, even if it means doing something not by the book.

6 Claire Kincaid (Law & Order)

Claire Kincaid (Jill Hennessy) graduated from Harvard Law School, and joined the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. She is best known for working with Jack McCoy. Claire's untimely and tragic death cut her life short.

Her time at Harvard defined her views, and this shaped how she handled cases. She was known for her approach to strategy, and never hesitated to argue with McCoy about her viewpoint on a case.

5 Patty Hewes (Damages)

Patty Hewes (Glenn Close) is the founder and owner of the law firm, Hewes & Associates. Her father's job as a judge caused her to decide to become a lawyer at a young age.

Patty is larger than life. Her methods are definitely unconventional and not always legal, such as her tendency to love blackmailing. She takes down "the man," or any male billionaire who she considers to be corrupt in some way.

4 Harriet Korn (Harry’s Law)

Harriet "Harry" Korn (Kathy Bates) gets fired from her job as a lawyer. Instead of giving up on pursing a career in law, she founds her own firm based out of a shoe store.

Like Patty, Harriet is unconventional in her approach to the law. She is passionate about her job, and wants to help people who are in tough situations. She is willing to take on cases that other lawyers might consider a losing battle.

3 Diane Lockhart (The Good Wife & The Good Fight)

Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is a lawyer at Stern, Lockhart, & Gardner. She often clashes with her co-workers, Will and Alicia.

She is passionate about defending women in cases. Diane doesn't just keep her legal knowledge to herself; she mentors Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). Even though she is mentoring Alicia, there is a part of Diane that still sees her as an opponent.

2 Ally McBeal (Ally McBeal)

Ally McBeal (Calista Flockhart) attended Harvard Law School, along with her boyfriend at the time, Billy. She and Billy split ways, and she becomes a lawyer at Cage & Fish.

Ally is equally passionate about pursuing justice and love. She is a feminist through and through. It's no wonder Ally is listed often by some critics as one of the greatest TV characters.

1 Annalise Keating (How to Get Away With Murder)

Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) is a lawyer and professor of criminal law. She teaches a class known as "Criminal Law 101," or "How to Get Away With Murder."

Annalise is charismatic and knows her way around the law. She provides her students with mentorship and guidance. Although she does very questionable things, there is no doubt that Annalise is a talented lawyer.

