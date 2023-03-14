Some people take pleasure in the adrenaline rush that comes from participating in terrifying activities like roller coaster rides and other frightful entertainment such as watching horror films. Since the inception of cinema, horror has consistently been one of the most popular genres, with countless iconic films such as Psycho, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Poltergeist.

Horror, like most genres, is dominated by male performers, who frequently play the lead roles in these movies. Nonetheless, things have changed now that women are gradually assuming leading parts in a variety of genres, including horror. There are numerous excellent female-led horror movies of the twenty-first century, ranging from the most current to those that may soon become classics.

10 The Witch (2015)

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

Set in New England in 1630, The Witch centers on a Christian family with five kids, homesteading on the verge of an impassable wilderness. The family starts to turn against one another as their new boy inexplicably disappears and their harvests collapse.

The Witch continues to be a stunningly eerie and atmospheric masterwork of historical terror with an incredible debut role for Anya Taylor-Joy. The film provides numerous possibilities for metaphorical interpretation, with the history of America itself serving as one of the most intriguing undercurrents. Instead of using jump scares or other common horror techniques to frighten viewers, the movie tells a puritanical folktale that progressively embeds itself in viewers’ memory.

9 Raw (2016)

IMDb Score: 7/10

Rawis a French-Belgian coming-of-age horror drama movie that follows Justine (Garance Marillier), who was raised as a strict vegan and begins her first year as a student at the prestigious Saint-Exupéry Veterinary School. There, she has her first taste of meat and has a yearning for it.

The relationship between female violence and sexuality in horror is frequently contentious, but director Julie Durconeau confronts it by contrasting her main character's sexual development with her developing cannibalism. Raw is a dazzlingly creative and skillfully made debut film, full of primal horror and a philosophical meditation on youth.

8 Orphan (2009)

IMDb Score: 7/10

After losing their child, Orphanfollows Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John Coleman (Peter Sarsgaard) are attempting to patch up their strained marriage by adopting 9-year-old Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) from the St. Marina Orphanage. Kate has to learn more about Esther's tumultuous past as she begins to reveal more of who she really is.

With its expert execution and genuinely unsettling atmosphere that pervades every scene, Orphan is remarkable and refreshing. The movie also has some excellent acting, which elevates it above most horror movies, and a clever little twist. This movie is undoubtedly going to be on top of your watchlist if you're a massive admirer of the evil kid subgenre of horror films.

7 Don't Breathe (2016)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

Don’t Breathe follows a young woman named Rocky (Jane Levy) who decides to participate in the burglary of a wealthy blind man's (Stephen Lang) home with her boyfriend and their mutual friend to start a better life for herself and her sister. However, as he proves to be a more cunning foe than he first appears to be, the trio must figure the way out before becoming his newest victim.

Don't Breathe is an incredibly suspenseful thriller that has viewers on the edge of their seats the entire time. The home invasion cliché is turned on its head into a psychological thriller, which explores the nature of human fear and what it feels like to be pursued. Also, the movie demonstrates that a horror movie doesn't need to overuse jump scares and terrifying imagery to frighten viewers, creating a new fear zone for this subgenre.

6 The Ring (2002)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

Based on the 1991 novel of the same name by Koji Suzuki and remade from a 1988 movie, Ring, The Ring revolves around journalist Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts), who must discover a method to survive after witnessing a cursed videotape that appears to kill the viewer seven days after watching it.

Director Gore Verbinski carefully incorporates aspects from the current wave of Japanese horror movies along the way to create a sense of dread that starts in the first scene and never ends. Additionally, Watt's sharp and commanding sequences are what distinguishes The Ring from its original source material.

5 The Invisible Man (2020)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

Inspired by the novel of the same name by H. G. Wells, The Invisible Man follows a woman (Elisabeth Moss) who believes her presumably dead ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is stalking and gaslighting her when he learns how to turn invisible.

The movie leverages its somber subject to give a story that already has a lot of flair as a basic and simple spine-chiller more punch. Leigh Whannell emphasizes the unease and agitation while building an extraordinarily well-thought-out tale, keeping the audience unsettled from the beginning to the very end. In addition, it is a ferocious examination of interpersonal gaslighting that is anchored by Moss's daring performance, which is unquestionably among her best.

4 The Descent (2005)

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

The Descent follows three friends, Juno (Natalie Mendoza), Beth (Alex Reid), and Sarah (Shauna Macdonald), who survived a car crash that killed their husband and child a year earlier, go hiking, and get trapped inside a cave. They then have to fight a strange breed of creatures inside to stay alive.

The Descent develops in a satisfying slow-burn that initially makes the audience uneasy before turning that discomfort into pure nightmare fuel by letting your darkest nightmares come true. Additionally, it's unusual enough that it stars an all-female cast in a horror film at the time it was released, but it's much more exceptional since it examines the harm done by a friend's betrayal.

3 REC (2007)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

REC, short for “record”, is a Spanish found-footage horror film that follows a television reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her cameraman (Pablo Rosso) who are abruptly imprisoned inside by something terrifying when accompanying emergency personnel in a pitch-black apartment complex.

The film does a fantastic job of updating the lumbering ghouls first established in George A. Romero's Living Dead series with its rapid pacing, nasty jump scares, and a surprise ending. REC will undoubtedly keep the viewers on the edge of their seats the entire time with a climax that will leave everyone with severe trouser trauma.

2 The Orphanage (2007)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

The Orphanage is a Spanish-Mexican gothic supernatural horror film that centers on Laura (Belén Rueda), who goes back to the orphanage for handicapped children, her childhood home. Soon, her son begins to speak with a new, invisible friend, while her husband vanishes.

The Orphanage is a really atmospheric and thoroughly engrossing narrative with a number of interesting plot twists. By the third act, the film is less of a horror movie and more of a psychological examination of a protagonist on the verge of emotional collapse, creating excruciating tension by using artful techniques instead of computer-generated ones.

1 The Others (2001)

IMDb Score: 7.6/10

Toward the close of the Second World War, The Others follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) who retreats with her two children to a mansion in Jersey as she waits for her husband to return from the front. Her children are photosensitive, therefore, they must remain in the darkness of their home. But they quickly begin to believe that the house is haunted.

The Others is a chilling tale that is masterfully written in both a supernatural and psychological sense. Moreover, acting, writing, production design, cinematography, music, and directing are all of the highest calibers. The movie also belongs entirely to Kidman who stole every scene she is in.

