December's holiday festivities are now in the rearview mirror, with the excitement of indulgence making way for the guilt of such greed — a feeling compounded by the return to the workplace. However, the workplace need not be a place of guilt or sadness, with some of the best television shows currently available all about the highs and lows of our everyday professional lives. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the best workplace drama shows on Netflix right now.

'The Chair' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, The Chair follows Sandra Oh's Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who, after becoming the first ever non-white chair at the fictional Pembroke University, is confronted by the chaotic realities of the battle between the modern attitudes of students and the somewhat archaic traditions of higher education. Both dramatically enthralling and laugh-out-loud funny, The Chair is a smart, well-crafted miniseries that perfectly understands its subject matter. From ageism to cancel culture, The Chair leaves no stone unturned in its attempt to portray modern campus life. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Netflix

'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.6/10