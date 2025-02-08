What is it about World War II movies that makes them so incredible to watch? From the action-packed battles and breathtaking performances, to the compelling drama, these types of films have become significant to the war genre for decades now. Because they center around one of the most iconic conflicts in human history, it's no wonder audiences have become fascinated with what they have to say, and many of them truly are masterpieces.

Let's list several of the most revered WWII movies, showing which ones deserve to be called masterpieces. The following ten below are a few of the most beloved and acclaimed war movies of all time, from modern classics to Best Picture-winning epics. These are perfect from beginning to end, powerfully telling their remarkable stories and painting intense and sometimes accurate portrayals of this real-life conflict. Each one is timeless and memorable and needs to be seen as the cinematic achievements that they are. From The Great Escape to Schindler's List, come check out these World War II masterpieces.

10 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturges

For action and thrills, experience one of the greatest prison break movies: The Great Escape. Directed by John Sturges and released in 1963, this exciting war adventure movie is a fun standout in the war genre. It is a gripping tale with an A-list cast, great suspense, and epic chase scenes.

By looking at the cast, greats like Steve McQueen, Sir Richard Attenborough, Donald Pleasence, and James Coburn come together to make a delightful viewing experience. The Great Escape is an enduring classic that hasn't lost popularity or entertainment value over the years. It's one of the most rewatchable war movies ever created, one that excites and keeps viewers drawn in from start to finish. It's no doubt a masterpiece that always keeps people entertained.

9 'The Pianist' (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski

A controversial figure for sure but one with some remarkable skills behind the camera, Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski delivers one of his best works here with The Pianist, a 2002 war drama detailing one man's harrowing struggles for survival during the Holocaust. It's a heartbreaking tale full of tragedy and emotion that'll indeed move anyone watching it.

Giving one of the most riveting and physically demanding performances of his acclaimed career, Adrien Brody is truly incredible as the revered Polish musician Władysław Szpilman, from his early struggles during the start of the German occupation and his long struggles with loneliness and hunger to making it all the way to the war's end. The Pianist is a fascinating story that will continue to be revered for its powerful storytelling and award-winning direction and acting.

8 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Directed by