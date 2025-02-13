World War II movies have often captivated viewers by portraying this pivotal moment in history. Movies about this war have often captured the heart-pounding drama of the war, and the courage displayed by so many who lived through it. The best movies about World War II capture the humanity of those who experienced it first-hand. These movies capture the human stakes that were at play throughout the war.

Some movies, like Das Boot, highlight universal truths about war while highlighting the unique moral conflicts that were at play during World War II. Other movies, like The Bridge on the River Kwai, emphasize the harsh realities of World War II, and how there were those who tried unsuccessfully to strip humanity away from others. The most essential movies about World War II pose difficult questions about this period in history and meditate on how this war changed the world.

10 'Downfall' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Image via Constantin Film

Downfall follows the final days of Adolf Hitler's (Bruno Ganz) life and regime. The story is mainly told through the perspective of Hitler's secretary, Traudl Junge (Alexandra Maria Lara). Downfall features Hitler's increasing paranoia as he refuses to accept his imminent defeat. The movie also chronicles the continued failure of those around Hitler and their inability to salvage anything about their predicament. Throughout the movie, Hitler's ineffective leadership is shown to be incredibly destructive to the last days of the war.

Downfall is an essential movie to watch to understand World War II because it paints Hitler as an unhinged man who was never capable of anything resembling leadership. The movie is essential to understanding what an ordinary little man Hitler was throughout his time as leader. Downfall succeeds in showcasing how cowardly the vast majority of those around Hitler were, which is an important perspective for anyone interested in World War II.