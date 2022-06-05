Some should have never ended and some should have never even started!

Before the days of streaming, television shows felt like part of the family, especially if the show lasted multiple seasons. When a season finale works, it is a great way to say goodbye to the fans; fans sometimes feel depressed, angry, and defeated when it doesn't work.

RELATED: Hot Show Summer - All The TV Series To Watch This Summer

The following are the best and worst TV finales of all time.

The Best:

Twin Peaks The Return

Twin Peaks the Return is a unique show because many fans felt depressed and angry at how the series ended, especially after waiting over 20 years for closure. Twin Peaks the Return was unique in that it gave fans the ending they needed but not the ending they wanted. The fans wanted a return to the Twin Peaks they knew and loved, but usually, fans are disappointed when a movie or series gives in to what they want. Fans are disappointed with movies and shows that try to recreate lightning in a bottle.

What David Lynch did was give them a show about aging and not being able to go back to things the way they were because things change and are different. If you want to go back to how things were, watch the old show and enjoy it again. It was a show that showed that there could be no Twin Peaks without the mystery of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). There are multiple ways to interpret it. Does that mean that all shows need a Laura Palmer, or does it mean when ABC forced David Lynch and Mark Frost to reveal who the killer was, that also killed the golden egg and the lifeblood of Twin Peaks?

Twin Peaks The Return can be streamed on Showtime.

Newhart

Image Via CBS

The ending of Newhart could have been a cliché disaster because the end was so stupid.

They did the cliché; it was all just a dream ending, but they did it in such a creative way that it was a funny way to end the series. But it somehow worked and paid off. It paid off so well that it is considered by many to be the best ending ever, and it will never be topped.

Newhart can be streamed on Hulu.

The Wonder Years

Get out your Kleenex because The Wonder Years is one of those tear-jerking endings. Fans watched Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) grow up from a child to a young man on the show.

The show may not have ended the way fans expected, and it was a tear-jerker ending.

RELATED: Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years' Reboot Over Inappropriate Conduct Accusations

The show was pointing out that life does not always go in the direction that people wish, but everyone has those years that they look back on, which makes them wonder.

The Wonder Years can be streamed on Hulu.

The Worst:

Little House On The Prairie

Image Via NBC

The Little House On The Prairie ending was so bad it makes you wonder if they hated their fans. It seems like something was always burning down on that show. Fires are something Little House on the Prairie would fall back on to add excitement to the series.

Either that or people were running when they heard news they couldn't handle. But to end the series by blowing up the entire town seemed like a slap in the face to the show's fans. Why not end the series with Laura Ingalls (Melissa Gilbert) climbing up a mountain, a Christmas get-together, or a winter storm but not blowing up the town?

Little House on The Prairie can be streamed on Peacock and Prime.

Quantum Leap

If Little House on the Prairie leaves one to wonder if they hated their fans, then Quantum Leap leaves one to wonder if they even had fans when they came up with this idea.

RELATED: 'Quantum Leap' Reboot Ordered To Series, First Image Reveals Raymond Lee as Dr. Seong

In the finale of Quantum Leap, Doctor Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaps into himself the day he was born, but he isn't a baby. He is a grown man at a bar and surrounded by people he had leaped into during the series. They were trying to end the show by saying something profound, but it confused the viewers. Where is Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) when you need him?

Quantum Leap can be rented on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and Prime Video.

Roseanne

During the last season of Roseanne, the Conners win the lottery. The entire last season was about the Connors winning the lottery, so the entire season felt off. The whopper was the last episode which explained that the entire last season didn't happen and was Roseanne's (Roseanne Barr) imagination and that Dan (John Goodman) died of a heart attack while in the hospital. The entire last season was Roseanne writing the book about her life. Roseanne ended in a way that only angered fans and made fans feel like they wasted their time.

RELATED: 10 TV Shows That Took Disney Vacations

The new Roseanne show even made fun of the finale of the old Rosanne show when Dan was back and talked about a crazy dream he had that he was dead. A weird form of irony occurred. Roseanne was killed off her show because of comments she made on Twitter, and the show became The Connors.

Roseanne can be streamed on Peacock.

NEXT: The Funniest Running Gags On Married With Children, Ranked