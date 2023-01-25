Love triangles. One of the most classic narrative tropes of all time. From Friends to The Vampire Diaries to Grey's Anatomy, TV has had its share of iconic love triangles. The constant "will-they-won't-they" tango, the dramatic declarations of love, and the pleading for someone to make up their mind make for great drama.

RELATED: The 10 Silliest Love Triangles in Movie History

But where this trope can be a guilty pleasure, it can also be frustrating and cliché. Redditors have proven this divide as some fans have revealed their favorite and most interesting triangles, whereas others took to the site to rage about its use. This list shows both sides of the spectrum.

1 Iconic: Ned, Chuck, and Olive — 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

After Ned (Lee Pace) resurrects his childhood sweetheart, Chuck (Anna Friel), with his special abilities, their connection only grows - despite the risk of her potential demise. Their quirky love is palpable, but it becomes bittersweet when fans are reminded of Olive (Kristen Chenoweth), Ned's neighbor and co-worker, who has long pined for his affection.

Where love triangles can be treated with jealousy and animosity, Pushing Daisieswent in a different route as they showed the two women developing a sweet and strong friendship. According to u/gordonshamuey, this maturity is what made this love triangle special, as "there was no petty drama." The interactions between every character "were always sweet, charming, and humorous."

2 Iconic: Jane, Michael, and Rafael — 'Jane the Virgin' (2014-2019

When fans were first introduced to Jane (Gina Rodriguez), she was in a committed relationship with her supportive partner, Michael (Brett Dier). Unfortunately, their lives were changed forever in the most bizarre way as Jane finds herself pregnant after her doctor mistakenly artificially inseminate her. The father of the child — the charming co-owner of the hotel she works at, Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni).

Thrown into a shocking circumstance - the relationships yo-yo. Michael and Jane's relationship falters while Rafael and Jane become closer. However, across the five seasons, fans like u/umjonas found this triangle compelling as they saw "both options appealing." As both men were connected to Jane in their own special way, "it was never clear on which she would (or should) choose."

3 Iconic: Elena, Damon, Stefan — 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

When two brothers pine over the same woman, it usually doesn't end well. For the Salvatore brothers, the stakes are higher, given that both are vampires. Where Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) started as a strong couple, Damon's (Ian Somerhalder) alluring charm quickly roped her in.

RELATED: All 8 Seasons of The Vampire Diaries Seasons, Ranked

User u/highd acknowledges how this love triangle was "a mess through and through," but they still give it credit since it was a highly compelling factor to the show. This triangle was even more interesting when Katherine (Dobrev) — Elena's vampire doppelganger and ex-lover to both brothers — was thrown into the mix.

4 Iconic: Buffy, Angel, and Spike — 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Unlike most TV love triangles, this one stands out as Buffy's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) relationships never truly overlap; it was simply two different relationships at two different times. Angel (David Boreanaz) was the stoically broody vampire that was the first to steal the slayer's heart. The unexpected fan-favored Spike (James Masters) was the second, even despite his villainous origins.

This off-screen element is what fans like u/SpectacularSpiderBro found compelling about the love triangle. The rivalry between both relationships was interesting as it was more about "the differences between them as characters rather than a will-they-won't-they" dynamic. It was about who was an overall better match for Buffy.

5 Iconic: Haley, Andy and Dylan — 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Of all the relationships Haley (Sarah Hyland) had throughout the show, Andy (Adam DeVine) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) were her main two. Dylan was her high-school on-and-off boyfriend, later turned husband and father of her twins, whereas Andy was her best friend who surprisingly became a serious boyfriend.

What makes this love triangle intriguing is that fans weren't exactly thrilled that Haley ended up with Dylan in the end. Users like u/bikinigirlout believed that Andy was the better fit given that he "helped [Haley] get her life together," however, they acknowledged that this triangle was still "interesting" and a highly memorable part of the show.

6 Infuriating: Kate, Jack, and Sawyer — 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Who would've thought that despite surviving a plane crash and being stranded on a mysterious island, a simple love triangle would be a driving force of a show's drama? For Kate (Evangeline Lilly), that was her reality as she was torn between Jack (Matthew Fox), the benevolent doctor, and Sawyer (Josh Holloway), the broody bad boy.

Although this triangle was iconic for its TV era, some fans of Lostwere not very pleased with the longevity of the narrative trope. Users like u/faneu7 thought their storyline "became pretty annoying" as they stretched it over multiple seasons. For them, it was especially irritating in Season 3 when it became "important in terms of the main story." Perhaps it took time away from answering the many unresolved questions of one of the most unhinged sci-fi mystery shows.

7 Infuriating: Joey, Dawson, and Pacey — 'Dawson's Creek' (1998-2003)

Where the first season saw a love triangle between Dawson (James Van Der Beek), Jen (Michelle Williams), and Joey (Katie Holmes), nothing could compare to the explosive narrative that later saw Joey being caught between her supposed soul-mate, Dawson, and his best friend, Pacey (Joshua Jackson). Given its unexpected origins, this dramatic conflict powered through numerous seasons and left many fans wrecked until it was finally resolved.

RELATED: 10 Best Reasons To Watch Dawson's Creek If You Loved One Tree Hill

Some fans, however, were not amused by the discourse due to the poor personality traits of each character. For a deleted user, they disliked the love triangle, given that all three "kind of sucked in their own way." They saw Dawson as "too whiny and narcissistic," Joey as "too dramatic," and Pacey being just straight "garbage." Yikes.

8 Infuriating: Starbuck, Apollo and Anders — 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004-2009)

In this military sci-fi where humans must battle against the Cylons, Kara "Starbuck" Thrace (Katee Sackhoff) — a fierce viper pilot — ends up torn between two men. Lee "Apollo" Adama (Jamie Bamber), her fellow pilot and later turned Commander, couldn't admit his feelings for several seasons. And eventually, when he did, it scared Starbuck so much that she quickly turned to Sam Anders (Michael Trucco) — a resistance leader turned pilot - and married him. Yet despite this, Starbuck still teetered between the two.

As a reimagining of the classic sci-fi show, Battlestar Galacticareceived great critical and fan reception. Unfortunately, for many fans, this love triangle was not relatively praiseworthy. According to users like u/Don_Quixote81, the triangle and its relationships became toxic. For them, Anders was the only one that wasn't despicable in the end, given that "Lee and Kara became so awful in the way they hurt each other, and those around them."

9 Infuriating: Chloe, Lucifer, and Cain - Lucifer

Despite the instant chemistry between Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and her consultant Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) — a.k.a. The Devil — the two engaged in a longwinded will-they-won't-they dance that often riled up the Lucifer fanbase. What made things even more complicated was the introduction of Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling). Not only was he Chloe's lieutenant, but he was also hiding his true identity, Cain — the son of Adam and Eve. This made for an odd and twisted love triangle.

For many fans, Cain was a clear obstacle to the budding romance between Lucifer and Chloe. As a result, this triangle was not hugely popular. Users like u/bubbleharmony argued that it wasn't even "a good love triangle," given that Chloe and Cain were "a terrible match with [zero] charisma."

10 Infuriating: Sookie, Bill and Eric — 'True Blood' (2008-2014)

All fans of True Blood acknowledge the iconic love triangle between half-fairy Sookie (Anna Paquin) and vampires Bill (Stephen Moyer) and Eric (Alexander Skarsgard). With both relationships filled with lust, love, and conflict, the show's creators managed to stretch this conflict until the show's seventh and final season. The worst part — Sookie didn't even end up with either of them by the series finale.

This twist of an unfulfilling TV ending is what ultimately left many fans infuriated. For u/jekyllcorvus, they explained that the love triangle was already getting "so old," so for creators to not give fans a final resolution—basically "ruined the show."

KEEP READING:10 Best Romance Movies with a Love Triangle