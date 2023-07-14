Like in filmmaking, excellent writing is undoubtedly one of the most critical aspects of producing a successful television series, which is why the WGA strike (where writers demanded higher pay and a stable pay structure) is one of the most memorable moments in the industry in recent times. Because it delineates what the story is about, who are the main characters, and why viewers should care about it all, writing is clearly up there when it comes to the important elements of a television production.

Fortunately for worldwide viewers, many great shows have surprised audiences with their impeccable writing throughout the years, introducing them to compelling narratives, believable personalities, and authentic dialogue. From Deadwood to The Wire, these are Reddit's picks for best-written television shows ever.

10 'Deadwood' (2004 - 2006)

Created by David Milch and largely written by the television producer, the crime drama Deadwood is filled with memorable performances. The show follows the lives of different characters of the titular town in late 1800s South Dakota, depicting its lawless sinkhole of transgression and corruption.

This impeccable series is the perfect pick for those who enjoy Westerns, as it combines the elements of the genre with incredible acting, memorable fight sequences, and intriguing writing that will keep audiences invested. According to SpottyRasang and many other users, Deadwoodis "the Shakespeare of television." Lonelypersonwhoa seems to share the same opinion — they wrote that "there is no other answer."

9 'The White Lotus' (2021 - )

Not only is The White Lotus one of the funniest (and sharpest) social satires out there, but it also has a talented all-star cast featuring a good dose of familiar faces. This "eat-the-rich" series depicts the unforgettable vacations of various guests in the White Lotus resort chain and the lives of the employees who often are greatly affected by their various exploits.

It's not for no reason that this Emmy-winning series has gotten — and continues getting, as this year's Emmy noms reveal — a huge ton of accolades and acclaim. Featuring memorable characters and a deeply enthralling, thrilling, and sometimes even anxiety-inducing storyline, this Mike White anthology show proves how talented of a writer he is. "It's funny, it's tense, it's dark. IMO part of what makes a show good is when it evokes a full spectrum of emotions like that," rssslll explained.

8 'Severance' (2022 - )

An impeccable Apple TV+ production, Dan Erickson's Severance is a drama mystery sci-fi centering on Adam Scott's Mark, a team leader of office workers whose memories have been surgically altered and divided between their work and personal lives. Mark and his colleagues engage in a compelling quest for the discovery of truth when a colleague mysteriously appears outside work.

No doubt, Severance was one of the best things to come out of 2022 and assuredly another great social satire (this time more corporate-focused). With a Black Mirror-ish type of narrative, the incredible show is everything it promises science fiction enthusiasts to be, inviting viewers on a surrealistic wild ride that they simply can not get enough of. "I'm so excited for s2 of Severance," Final_Examintation_99 is one of the many Redditors who are looking forward to a new season.

7 'The Bear' (2022 - )

Hulu's The Bear is a comedy-drama examining the life and traumas of a brilliant young chef (Jeremy Allen White) from the fine-dining world who finds himself being forced to return to run his family's decaying sandwich shop when one of his closest family members dies a tragic death.

Perfectly capturing the frenetic chaos of the professional kitchen, this critically acclaimed series offers audiences a fascinating portrayal of the struggles of the physically demanding job. With an unforgettable script that reflects on family, loss, and grief, the ChristopherStore show is certainly one of the most compelling and funniest of recent times."The way the pacing reveals all the deeper dramas, the authentic arguing, the true heartfelt camaraderie that develops," macramelampshade commented.

6 'Arrested Development' (2003 - 2019)

One of the most iconic comedies on television, Arrested Development is fun, gripping, and addictive. It illustrates the struggles of Jason Bateman's Michael Bluth takeover of family affairs in the aftermath of his father's imprisonment.

According to different Redditors, this show possesses one of the most engrossing storylines in the genre, and that is all thanks to Mitchell Hurwitz's work. "Arrested Development season's 1-3," Jairus noted. "Not a line is wasted and all jokes build upon themselves." On a different comment, a deleted Reddit user named the series "simply one of the best written funniest shows," calling attention to its "most compelling- and deeply flawed- characters."

5 'Better Call Saul' (2015 - 2022)

The spin-off series to the previous Breaking Bad show has captured the attention of many ever since it premiered, and for very good reason. Serving as both a prequel and sequel, Better Call Saul centers on criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (wonderfully played by Bob Odenkirk) as he transforms into Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) challenged attorney.

Also written by Vince Gillian (and Peter Gould), Better Caul Saul is a popular pick when the category is superbly written television productions, with users highlighting how good it was toward its ending. "Better Call Saul also personally has my favorite series finale," a deleted Reddit account noted. "I don’t think the finale got enough credit for how effective the final moments were." On garrymad-gm's words, the series provides audiences with "one of the most compelling character arcs I’ve ever seen on TV."

4 'The Sopranos' (1999 - 2007)

Reigning supreme as one of the best gangster television series of all time, The Sopranos stands the test of time today and remains an extremely popular, top-notch production of the genre, and most of its praise is due to its astounding script. The series centers on the late James Gandolfini's legendary mob boss Tony Soprano as he attempts to balance his personal and professional issues.

Not only does theDavid Chase showfeature memorable characters, on top of a compelling premise, but excellent actors that help bring them to life. According to SanderSo47, "the show has a great talent behind it. Well constructed characters and storylines with a clear direction of what it's doing."

3 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

It's impossible not to have at least heard about Succession, one of the strongest Emmy contenders since 2018, by now. Created by Jesse Armstrong, this high-rated HBO comedy-drama is guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as it illustrates the Roy siblings, children of the owner of the biggest media and entertainment company in the world, as they witness their father's decaying health and fight for a place at the top.

Reflecting on power family and morality, Succession is an entertaining social satire that criticizes the media industry and the frequent arrogance of powerful people. According to a Redditor, "you really invest yourself in the story. None of the characters are likeable and you don’t root for anyone so the whole hook of the show has to be the strong writing."

2 'Mad Men' (2007 - 2015)

Starring Jon Hamm in one of his most memorable roles, Mad Men is set in 1960s New York City and finds creative genius Donand Draper at the top of the most talented ad executives of one of the city's most prestigious and high-pressure ad agencies. It focuses on the alpha male's personal and work life.

Matthew Weiner's show is arguably among the 5 best-written shows ever as well as the highest-classified. "Mad Men makes the top for me," TheWizard77 admitted. "Mad Men is more like fine literature than a TV show. By far the best written show," not_caffeine_free added. "The monologues on that show are amazing and I've only just started season 2," a deleted Redditor wrote. It is beyond obvious that Mad Men is truly a fan favorite.

1 'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

Highly regarded as the best crime series to ever hit the small screen, The Wire is captivating and immersing, inviting audiences to explore the drug world of the Baltimore crime scene and to get up close and personal with the characters (both drug dealers, law enforcement and citizens) that inhabit it.

As SanderSo47 once again suggests, The Wire is "writing at its best. Some people have [problems] with the narrative the show likes to take. Not for everyone." With an impressive 9.3 score on IMDb, this gripping show was created by the talented David Simon and provides audiences with an unforgettable narrative on top of strong acting.

