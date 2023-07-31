Wuxia is a film and literature genre that focuses on martial arts heroes, usually in ancient China. It's been around for thousands of years but exploded in popularity as a subgenre of martial arts movies in the late 20th century. Wuxia films tend to feature larger-than-life fight scenes and stunts, often with magical elements.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which wuxia movies are the best of all, from A Touch of Zen to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Their picks should appeal to fans of historical fantasy — and killer sword fights.

10 'Iron Monkey' (1993)

Dr. Yang (Yu Rongguang) is a kind-hearted physician by day who, under the alias of Iron Monkey, is a masked vigilante at night. Alongside his apprentice, the fiery Miss Orchid (Jean Wang), Iron Monkey robs corrupt officials and redistributes the stolen wealth among the poor. However, their actions attract the attention of the power-hungry Governor Cheng (James Wong), who forces the renowned martial artist Wong Kei-ying (Donnie Yen) to hunt Yang down.

The film performed well in Hong Kong but was mostly unknown in the West until the Miramax re-release in 2001, presented by Quentin Tarantino. "Iron Monkey is great," said user turkeygobblegobblr simply. "Iron Monkey slaps and is probably Donnie Yen's best film," agreed Redditor ParrotChild.

9 'Fearless' (2006)

Jet Li stars here as Huo, a talented but arrogant fighter in Qing-era China. After experiencing a tragic loss and hitting rock bottom, Huo embarks on a soul-searching journey, seeking redemption and personal growth. His spiritual transformation leads him to challenge foreign fighters in a series of intense duels in a bid to restore national pride.

The film is loosely based on a real historical figure named Huo Yuanjia. It's a good old-fashioned fight fest, where impressive stunts and fight choreography are at a premium. "If you liked Ip Man, try Jet Li’s Fearless," said Redditor rollo-tomashi.

8 'House of Flying Daggers' (2004)

House of Flying Daggers is an epic directed by Zhang Yimou, one of the subgenre's leading filmmakers. The movie follows two imperial officers, Jin (Takeshi Kaneshiro) and Leo (Andy Lau), who are tasked with uncovering the leaders of the revolutionary group known as the House of Flying Daggers. To do so, they employ a beautiful blind dancer named Mei (Zhang Ziyi), rumored to be the daughter of the group's deceased former leader. However, Jin's emotions threaten to get the better of him.

The film is a feast for the eyes and ears, with mesmerizing dance sequences, vibrant colors, and intricate combat. It was a big hit both in China and around the world. "I think all three of Zhang Yimou’s Hero, House of the Flying Daggers [and] Golden Flowers [...] are the best poetic wuxia movies out there," said user rollo-tomashi.

7 'Hero' (2002)

Another Yimou flick, Hero centers on Nameless (Jet Li), a skilled warrior who claims to have defeated three assassins intent on killing the King of Qin (Chen Daoming). As Nameless recounts his encounters with the assassins, each narrative takes on its unique visual style, depicting the same events from different perspectives.

It's very much stylized and over-the-top, but that's also its charm. Multiple users praised it. "Crouching Tiger and Hero [are] the only two wuxia I’ve really enjoyed," said Redditor chronoboy1985.

6 'Red Cliff' (2008)

Red Cliff is an epic historical drama based on the Battle of Red Cliffs during the Three Kingdoms period in ancient China. Military strategist Zhuge Liang (Takeshi Kaneshiro) and warlord Zhou Yu (Tony Leung) form an uneasy alliance to defend their kingdoms against the invading forces of the ruthless Cao Cao (Zhang Fengyi). However, even their combined strength may not be enough to hold out against Cao Cao's massive army.

The movie is worth it just for the battle scenes, which are grand and spectacular. Intriguingly Red Cliff was directed by John Woo, the legend of Hong Kong cinema most famous for crime films like A Better Tomorrow and Hard Boiled. "It's epic and quite different from the director's action flicks," said user kiwi-66.

5 'Shadow' (2018)

Shadow is yet another gem directed by Zhang Yimou. Skilled warrior Jingzhou (Deng Chao) has been living in secret as a body double — a "shadow" — for his wounded general. The general's wife (Sun Li) suspects that Jingzhou has grown too ambitious and challenges him to a duel to prove his loyalty. Meanwhile, a political conspiracy is unfolding, threatening the kingdom's stability.

User chronoboy1985 praised Shadow's "neat noir art style." Indeed, the film is presented in near black and white, evoking the look of a Chinese ink painting. It's very effective and gives the film a unique aesthetic.

4 'A Chinese Ghost Story' (1987)

Based on a classic Chinese tale, A Chinese Ghost Story revolves around Ning (Leslie Cheung), a kind-hearted and naive traveler who seeks refuge in an abandoned temple one stormy night. There, he encounters an ethereal woman, Nip Siu-sin (Joey Wong), who turns out to be a ghost bound by a dark spell. Despite the dangers, Ning falls deeply in love with her, and they embark on a forbidden romance.

As the secrets of Nip's past are revealed, Ning finds himself entangled in a supernatural struggle between good and evil spirits. User ParrotChild praised the film, saying, "A Chinese Ghost Story has elements of wuxia and should be receiving a long overdue restored release in the not-too-distant future."

3 'Warriors Two' (1978)

Warriors Two is inspired by the legendary Wing Chun master Leung Jan, a real-life figure who lived during the 19th century. When a corrupt businessman and his henchmen plot to take over a town, it's up to martial artist Wah (Casanova Wong) and his allies to stop them, leading to a series of memorable fights.

Despite the title, the film is not actually a sequel. Warriors Two is a classic of '70s martial arts cinema and is considered one of the most authentic depictions of the Wing Chun fighting style. "Warriors Two is great, and directed by the great Sammo Hung," said Redditor ParrotChild.

2 'A Touch of Zen' (1971)

A Touch of Zen follows Ku Shen-chai (Shih Chun), a talented artist who befriends a mysterious woman named Yang Hui-ching (Hsu Feng). Unbeknownst to Shen-chai, Yang is a fugitive hiding from corrupt officials seeking to silence her family's rebellion.

The film is known for its philosophical depth and artful filmmaking and is one of the most influential wuxia movies of all time. "I recommend [...] A Touch of Zen which was nominated for Cannes Fest," said Redditor Melodic_Arrow_8964. "A Touch of Zen looks amazing for a 50-year-old film!" added user chronoboy1985.

1 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

This masterpiece piece from Ang Lee revolves around the stolen Green Destiny sword and the quest to recover it. Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat), a renowned warrior, entrusts the sword to Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), his close friend and fellow martial artist. As the search for the thief unfolds, forbidden desires and long-buried emotions surface, complicating the already tense situation.

The film's gravity-defying fight choreography and poetic storytelling captivated audiences worldwide, earning it critical praise and multiple Academy Awards. "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon especially manages to walk a fine line of feeling poetic and operatic with its storytelling, while other [wuxia films] I’ve seen go way over the top with the bombastic nature of the genre and it just makes me cringe." said user chronoboy1985.

