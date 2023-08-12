The war film genre is among the most powerful there are. More particularly, many World War II films are among the highest-praised in the genre thanks to their fascinating depictions of one of the darkest periods in human history. For their part, biopics can be equally potent movies, as they encapsulate the life and essence of a person in a relatively short runtime (even biopics that go for a much more ambitious length).

Combine those two genres, and you get what can often be a remarkably memorable film that frames the examination of a real person's life within the boundaries of the war genre. From action-packed celebrations of heroism like Hacksaw Ridge to more grounded character studies like Oppenheimer, war biopics can be some of the most fascinating films you can watch.

10 'Unbroken' (2014)

Unbroken, Angelina Jolie's third directorial effort, is one of the most noteworthy projects she's tackled from behind the camera. It's about the Olympian Louis Zamperini, who spent days in a raft after a near-fatal plane crash before being sent to a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp.

Emotional, beautifully crafted, and completely unwavering in its depiction of the horrible events that the main characters went through, Unbroken divided critics due to some of Jolie's trite creative decisions, but was loved by audiences due to its capacity to pack a series of distinct stories into one hard-hitting drama.

9 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

In one of the best performances of his career, which deservingly earned him an Oscar, Gary Oldman played Winston Churchill in Joe Wright's Darkest Hour (the fact that the actor's transformation makes them look eerily similar in the biopic definitely helped). The film takes place in May 1940, when the fate of WWII hung on the best-known Prime Minister in British history.

While much of the movie's staying power is derived from Oldman's showstopping performance, its narrative is just as powerful. It humanizes Churchill and examines him as the complex individual that he was, in both his best and darkest moments.

8 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Those with a distaste for Mel Gibson's incredibly raw directing style may be better off steering clear of it, but Hacksaw Ridge is a must-see for those with the stomach to get through it. It follows Army Medic Desmond Doss, who became the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without having fired a single shot.

Gibson's stylish touch makes the combat sequences absolutely horrifying and devastating, with bullets and blood flying in a chaotic mess all over the screen. Balanced with the more quiet character moments that make the story's emotional dimension shine, the result is a film as harrowing as it is moving.

7 'Downfall' (2004)

To make a World War II movie from the German perspective is daunting enough, but to make one where the protagonist is Adolf Hitler? Director Oliver Hirschbiegel deserves praise for making a film as bold as Downfall, which charts the last 10 days of the German dictator.

With great care and sensitivity, the film shows a country crumbling in on itself as a result of some of the most ghastly actions ever taken in history. Provocative and unblinking, Downfall humanizes Hitler and his closest followers without pretending to understand their evilness, which is an approach much more powerful and important than demonizing them.

6 'The Wind Rises' (2013)

What for years was thought to be Hayao Miyazaki's last film before The Boy and the Heron was announced, The Wind Rises is a passion project of the director's which deals with the life of Jiro Horikoshi, a man who designed Japanese fighter planes during World War II.

Although it's a much more grounded slow-burner than the rest of Miyazaki's filmography, it snugly fits among all his other outstanding works as a beautiful, mature character drama that stands out among others like it. Gorgeously animated and delightfully poetic, it's a celebration of dreamers and artists like Miyazaki and Horikoshi.

5 'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Once he was well-established as an international movie star, Benedict Cumberbatch starred in Morten Tyldum's The Imitation Game, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. It's a biopic about Alan Turing, the English genius who cracked the German Enigma code during WWII while coming to terms with his troubled private life.

As one of the best war films that don't focus on soldiers, The Imitation Game proves that you don't need to show combat to make a thought-provoking war movie. Its cast is outstanding, its story is profoundly touching, and its thriller elements are truly nail-biting.

4 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Christopher Nolan's latest effort is the absorbing and exceptionally striking Oppenheimer, about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the making (and aftermath) of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Told in the non-linear fashion that Nolan has evidently shown his love for, Oppenheimer reserves judgment on its subject matter and instead allows the audience to make up their own minds about the people and events shown. It truly is the pinnacle of Nolan's talents as a filmmaker, and a masterclass in how to make a good WWII biopic.

3 'Patton' (1970)

One of the most noteworthy Oscar-winning war movies, Patton is a long but arresting drama about the World War II phase of the career of controversial American general George S. Patton, played with vigor by George C. Scott under the strong direction of Franklin J. Schaffner.

Scott's masterful performance in combination with the carefully written screenplay imbues Patton with the layers of complexity necessary to make him an engaging film protagonist. It's an interesting movie that succeeds at depicting war as a hell of humans' own making.

2 'The Pianist' (2002)

The Pianist isn't only one of the most devastating war films ever, but one of the most harrowing works the silver screen has ever seen, period. It's about the Polish Jewish pianist Władysław Szpilman and his struggle to survive the destruction of the Warsaw ghetto of WWII.

Adrien Brody's performance as Szpilman is strong enough to make the toughest-hearted people sob, but that's far from the film's only strength. Impressively crafted and full of sincere emotion, it really helps show just how much of horrific the nightmare that people like Szpilman had to go through during the Holocaust was.

1 'Schindler's List' (1994)

Without a doubt one of Steven Spielberg's most emotionally stirring and outstandingly made works, Schindler's List is about the wealthy German industrialist Oskar Schindler, and how he used his position to save his Jewish workers from Nazi persecution in German-occupied Poland at the height of WWII.

There's a good reason why fans consider this one of the greatest World War II movies ever. Everything about it is excellent, from the gorgeous cinematography and haunting score, to the nuanced performances and the crushing yet hopeful way in which Spielberg shows the atrocities commited at concentration camps during the Holocaust.

