Adapting a book for the screen is a tricky business, but it can be even trickier when it’s a young adult novel. Whether it’s satisfying the passionate (and sometimes hard to please!) built-in book fanbase or elevating the material beyond the "juvenile" reputation of YA fare, these adaptations have their work cut out for them. Luckily for us in the audience, there’s a lot of great content in the YA world – and a lot of strong contenders for the best YA adaptation of the year, both film and television.

Below, we rank 2021’s YA offerings from the worst to the best.

8. After We Fell

The After films – adapted from the fanfic-turned-book series by Anna Todd – were never exactly critically acclaimed. But even so, After We Fell fails to improve upon anything from the previous two movies. If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all: Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) are plagued by jealousy issues and family drama on both sides, as well as Hardin’s infamous anger issues. (This time, oddly, with a hint of fertility problems!) Sitting at a dismal 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, the third movie was generally regarded as a "filler" installment. Here’s hoping the conclusion, After Ever Happy, fares better.

7. There’s Someone Inside Your House

It was a good year for YA horror, but There’s Someone Inside Your House (adapted from Stephanie Perkins’ novel) didn’t quite land. A genuine Gen Z slasher, the film attempts to capture both the moral quandaries of the youth while also fitting in classic genre tropes. There are some high points, like a fine cast and some thrilling kills, but it doesn’t live up to the standard of predecessors like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

6. Moxie

Based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, this coming-of-age film delivers a healthy dose of girl power, even if it isn’t quite as revolutionary as it aspires to be. After finding some old feminist zines belonging to her mom (Amy Poehler, who also directed the film), high schooler Vivian (Hadley Robinson) becomes inspired to change the misogynistic status quo at her school. A frothy, fun, feminist flick, the movie has just enough edge to take on some more serious subject matter, though it doesn’t manage to break the mold of high school-set storytelling.

5. Panic

Author Lauren Oliver herself adapted her own thriller into this Amazon series. Set in the small, poverty-stricken town of Carp, Texas, where each year teens play an illicit game of "Panic" for prize money. The game’s challenges are a series of death-defying stunts – and not everyone makes it out intact, or even alive. There are exciting twists and turns and typical – but enjoyable – teen romance. Though the ensemble cast and characters are a high point, the plot struggles to elevate beyond the gonzo challenges. Still, it’s a fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat binge, although one that sadly won’t be seeing a second season.

4. To All The Boys Always & Forever

Though the sequels didn’t capture the same lightning-in-a-bottle magic as To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the final film still ended the trilogy on a high note. Adapted from the novel Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han, it concludes the love story of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). However, their romance takes a backseat to Lara Jean’s college woes. It’s a fresh direction for the series after two troubling love triangles, but there’s also plenty of great Lara Jean/Peter moments, as well as heartwarming bonding with her sisters (played by Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart), to make fans happy. Ultimately, seeing the growth they experience is a great sendoff for these beloved characters.

3. One Of Us Is Lying

Based on bestselling author Karen M. McManus’s debut thriller, this whodunnit series is a pleasing mashup of The Breakfast Club and Pretty Little Liars. A seemingly stereotypical group of high schoolers are thrown together when they become suspects in a classmate’s death. Unfortunately for them, this classmate (played by Mark McKenna) was the webmaster of the school’s gossip site, and he continues to virtually haunt them after his death. The twisty mystery leans into some typical teen drama cliches, but the show is well made and does a good job layering each of the characters’ stories (and secrets). Tweaks from the page to the screen may bother some OG fans, but the adaptation is mostly faithful while changing also changing just enough to end on an arresting cliffhanger for a potential season 2.

2. Fear Street Trilogy

The Fear Street trilogy was definitely this year’s YA horror triumph. Based on the classics by R.L. Stine, the film event explored three separate timelines in one very cursed town. The series plays with genre tropes from summer camp slasher to witch-hunting and satanic rituals, all situated in fun, retro period pieces. Each era could easily stand alone (and in fact, each one is better than the last as they travel further back in time), but they come together in a satisfying way. The sweet queer romance at the heart of the trilogy – one that echoes through history – also helps elevate the material, particularly in regards to how the curse came to be from Shadyside’s original "witch."

1. Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone is a sprawling, gorgeous adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s wildly popular Grishaverse. Though there’s a lot of worldbuilding crammed into the eight-episode first season, the show smartly weaves both the powerful elemental Grisha of the Shadow and Bone novels with Ketterdam’s gang of thieves from Six of Crows. The plot centers around the newly discovered Sun Summoner, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), an untested Grisha believed to be able to conquer the dangerous Shadow Fold. Everyone, from the Crows to the mysterious General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), has their own motivations for pursuing Alina, and the political intrigue is as compelling as the show-stopping fantasy elements. Undoubtedly the most satisfying YA adaptation of the year, the series has so far managed to win over book fans and Grishaverse newbies – and there’s plenty more from Bardugo’s richly imagined world coming up in season 2.

