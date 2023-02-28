Few Japanese filmmakers are as well-recognized and acclaimed as Yasujirō Ozu. He was born in 1903 and passed away at the age of 60 in 1963, leaving behind a vast and remarkably consistent filmography. He was active as a filmmaker between the years 1927 and 1962, directing an impressive 54 films during that 35-year-long period.

The vast majority of them hold up to this day and are celebrated for their simplicity, humanity, warmth, and varied tones. He could make sentimental family dramas, genuinely funny comedies, and also hard-hitting tragedies, all the while retaining a remarkably distinct style. He's one of those directors where you can't really go wrong with any movie of his, but for those interested in exploring his best and most popular movies, the following are the highest-rated according to IMDb users.

10 'Equinox Flower' (1958)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Many of Yasujirō Ozu's most acclaimed films come from the last decade of his career, with Equinox Flower being one such example. It takes a family-themed story (just like the majority of Ozu's films do) but tackles it in a comedic way without sacrificing the drama, making it one of his best-known dramedies.

The plot involves a young woman who wants to have the freedom to choose her husband, while her more traditional father wants to select a partner for her. It's the kind of premise that can lead to heartbreak and genuine sadness in a more serious Ozu movie, but here, it's presented in a slightly more light-hearted and gentle fashion, making it one of the director's more easy-going movies.

9 'Good Morning' (1959)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Good Morning is perhaps the most light-hearted and breezy Yasujirō Ozu film. It has a charmingly low-stakes story that's nevertheless entertaining, as it centers on two young boys who protest their parents' refusal to buy a television set by going on a silence strike.

Given the protagonists are the kids (though the parents still get a good deal of focus), this is perhaps one of the most family-friendly films Ozu ever made, with its brisk 94-minute runtime also making it very accessible. It's deserving of its 7.8/10 average rating in any event, and has the novelty of being remembered as that one Ozu film with a surprising amount of fart jokes.

8 'I Was Born, But...' (1932)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Interestingly, I Was Born, But... is an example of a movie that was remade by its own director, in a way. This is because I Was Born, But... has a remarkably similar premise to the aforementioned Good Morning (1959).

Instead of two young boys protesting until they get a television set, in this 1932 movie, two boys throw a tantrum and begin to disrespect their father because they realize he's not as important in his workplace as they'd been led to believe. It's an engaging dramedy about the way parents and their children interact, and holds up well for a film of its age, earning its 7.9/10 rating on IMDb in the process.

7 'Floating Weeds' (1959)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Floating Weeds stands out among other Yasujirō Ozu movies because of its setting. Many Ozu films are filmed within populated city areas, whereas Floating Weeds memorably takes place in a much smaller coastal town, and therefore develops a unique look and overall mood that helps make it unique within Ozu's filmography.

The plot is another one that follows the drama surrounding relationships and familial expectations, but here, there's very little levity or humor to keep viewers' spirits up. While it might not be his most emotionally devastating movie, it's far from a happy one, serving as a good showcase for Ozu's strengths as a director of hard-hitting drama films.

6 'Late Autumn' (1960)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

There are numerous Yasujirō Ozu films released during the final years of his career that feature seasons referenced in their titles. This can have the effect of making some of them bleed together, but that could also be due to them all being high-quality movies, further adding to the sense that when selecting a title from Ozu's filmography, it's hard to go wrong.

Late Autumn is one such seasonally-titled Ozu film. It's a dramedy about a widow getting her deceased husband's three friends to help with finding her daughter a partner. With a rating of 8.0/10, it's the highest-rated Ozu movie which IMDb considers to be both a drama and a comedy, meaning it's an ideal film to watch for newcomers to Ozu's filmography who want to sample one of the director's dramedies.

5 'Tokyo Twilight' (1957)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Deservedly earning its reputation for being Yasujirō Ozu's heaviest film, Tokyo Twilight may not be an easy watch, but it is an undeniably absorbing one. It follows two sisters who learn about their long-lost mother who left them when they were much younger.

The older sister doesn't take the news terribly, but it heavily impacts the younger of the two, and her outlook on life changes drastically when she finds out her mother's been living a life separated from her own. It can be an exhausting watch, thanks to its emotional story and its relatively lengthy runtime of 140 minutes, but it's another compelling drama from Ozu deserving of a high IMDb rating.

4 'An Autumn Afternoon' (1962)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

1962's An Autumn Afternoon ended up being the last movie Yasujirō Ozu ever made, as the director passed away the next year on his birthday at the age of 60. It ended up being a tremendously bittersweet swansong for the director, with the plot centering on an aging widower making arrangements to marry off his only daughter, despite fearing how lonely it might make his life.

Plots about parents trying to partner their children with someone else were common in Ozu's filmography, yet rarely presented as sadly as seen in An Autumn Afternoon. The focus on the parent here makes things considerably sadder, and with an 8.1/10 IMDb rating, users seem to agree that it was a powerful film for Ozu's career to end on.

3 'Early Summer' (1951)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Like An Autumn Afternoon, Early Summer also revolves around the conflict caused by a family trying to select a romantic partner for their daughter. Unlike An Autumn Afternoon, however, Early Summer has the daughter as its protagonist instead of centering things on a significantly older parent.

Ozu's three highest-rated films according to IMDb were all released within a four-year window (1949-1953), perhaps exemplifying the strongest period in the filmmaker's career. Early Summer hits familiar beats compared to other Ozu films, but undeniably does so effectively, making it one of his most emotional and accessible movies.

2 'Late Spring' (1949)

Arguably Ozu's first post-WW2 masterpiece - and one of the best films of the 1940s - Late Spring is yet another compelling and engaging family drama from the great director. Its plot involves numerous people who want a young woman in her late-20s to marry, yet she doesn't seem to want a relationship and is instead happy to continue caring for her widowed father.

It's considered an iconic film in the history of world cinema for good reason. It feels tremendously bittersweet, centering on people who consistently look like they're struggling on the inside, all the while presenting a happy exterior. It gets right to the heart of its characters and is deeply empathetic to all of them, making this one film that's easy to get emotionally invested in. Its power likely signifies why it's considered one of Ozu's very best films, with an average IMDb rating of 8.2/10.

1 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Tokyo Story is undeniably Yasujirō Ozu's most famous film, and it's not hard to see why it's also his highest-rated on IMDb. It's a gentle yet very sad movie about two grandparents visiting their family, only to find that they receive little attention from their children and grandchildren, who all seem to be preoccupied with other things.

It explores drama and disparities between generations better than just about any other family-themed movie out there, and still holds a great deal of power 70 years on from its release. Its tragic elements might not make it the very best Ozu film for newcomers, but as long as viewers are aware that it gets quite sad - and sadder than most of Ozu's other movies - it could well serve as a decent introduction to the filmmaker's body of work.

