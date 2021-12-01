Something about having a stalker/murderer as the main character makes the series very meme-able.

You now has three seasons on Netflix, and the series has generated a group of memes that are almost as darkly funny and amazing as the show itself. There are many reasons why the show has generated so many quality memes: the plot and characters are both crazy, the actors make facial expressions that are humorous when taken out of context, and the “stalker” theme of the show easily translates into memes about “stalking” others on social media or about being highly attentive to or highly interested in a certain person or topic.

Here are some of the best memes from all three seasons of You.

Memes about Joe in general

Joe may be a stalker and a murderer, but he has to have a degree of likeability as a character in order for the audience to care what happens to him. The series attempts to show Joe’s good side in a variety of ways, from showing how he takes care of children he encounters, to showing how he is dedicated to the women he loves (even though his dedication becomes so extreme that he murders anyone in their lives who he perceives as a threat).

Some viewers love Joe, and others really don’t like him very much, but they at least like him enough to keep watching the show. These memes show a wide range of attitudes about Joe, all of them humorous.

Memes About Joe, Beck, Peach, and Benji from Season 1

One way the show attempted to make Joe more likeable in Season 1 was by making all the people he killed absolutely terrible. Benji and Peach were so annoying that Joe’s internal monologues at least justify having an intense dislike for them, even though they don’t justify killing them.

Joe and Peach have one of the best dynamics in the show, because of how much they hate each other. This dynamic generated a lot of good memes.

Memes about Joe in Season 2

Even though in Season 2, Joe is still a murderer and a stalker, he does grow as a character in some ways. Fans discussed their feelings about Season 2 Joe in these memes.

Memes about Season 2 in General

As the plot gets crazier, so do the memes.

Memes about Joe in Season 3

As he continues to grow as a character (especially into a father), the memes continue to grow with him.

Memes about Love from Season 2-3

Joe meets his match in Love, who not only accepts him for who he is, but also turns out to be just as crazy or potentially even crazier than him. Just like Joe, fans felt a variety of different ways about Love, many of which are captured in these memes.

​​https://twitter.com/Tasneemzy/status/1449631122254483464?s=20

Memes about How Traumatic the Show Is

Sometimes, the most traumatic shows produce the best memes. Even if the memes are just about how traumatic the show is.

Hopefully, this Single Meme Will Heal Your Trauma Because of How Ridiculous It Is

This meme has nothing to do with trauma.

When you realize Joe is relatable in certain ways

We might not like to admit it, but clearly there is something relatable about Joe, otherwise why would we keep watching?

