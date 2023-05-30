For fans of The Big Bang Theory, there’s no argument that the show’s most beloved character is the socially-inept theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). So, when CBS announced the arrival of Young Sheldon, a prequel spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, viewers were readily receptive to the backstory of the iconic character. Narrated by an older Sheldon (Jim Parsons), the series follows Sheldon (Iain Armitage) through his early admission into high school and college, battling his overt confidence as a child prodigy and unique personality in a world beyond his understanding.

Also in the spotlight is the rest of the Coopers: matriarch (and overly-protective) Mary (Zoe Perry), father and football coach George (Lance Barber), older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), Sheldon’s twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord), and aloof grandmother Meemaw (Annie Potts). While it may have all started with a big bang, spanning six seasons, Young Sheldon highlights pivotal moments from the Cooper family, and according to IMDb, these are the 10 best episodes.

10 "A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth" — Season 5, Episode 17

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

In “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth," the series showed its ability to touch on the characters' darker side and the problems they face outside their zany family dynamic. Sheldon, while waiting in line for a science lecture, is reunited with Paige (McKenna Grace), who, throughout the episode, confides in Sheldon that College life isn’t treating her well as an outcast — being too young and too mature for the other students.

Meemaw and Mary disagree over Missy’s ability to learn about men, leading the women to go out drinking together. Meanwhile, Georgie helps Mandy move into her apartment but ends up heartbroken when she dumps him after discovering he lied about his real age. The episode ends on a cliffhanger when Mandy admits to Georgie that she is pregnant.

9 "Pasadena" — Season 3, Episode 16

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

In Season 3, the episode “Pasadena” allows audiences to see how each of the three Cooper children matures. A glimpse into The Big Bang Theory universe, Sheldon and George travel to CalTech for the first time, where Sheldon attends a lecture by Stephen Hawking.

After seeing Sheldon pressure his parents into getting his own way, Missy expresses her disdain to Meemaw and attempts to ask for "grown up" things like an ear-piercing or cigarettes. Mary becomes obsessed with Georgie and his new girlfriend, scared that if they meet alone, he will become a teenage father out of wedlock.

8 "Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture That Encourages Spitting" — Season 3, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

After convincing George to buy him a modem, Sheldon pushes his way into staying challenged academically by starting an internet war over a theory, consuming his every thought. On the other hand, Missy ventures out into new territory, where she joins the baseball team.

She enjoys the game and takes lightly the taunts of the boys on the team — but when her friends at school tease her and refuse to sit with her, Missy realizes that she must fight back to stand up for herself in the same way Sheldon does.

7 "An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius" — Season 2, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

After the disdain of receiving a video game from Meemaw, Sheldon decides to give it a try, only for the pair of them to become addicted to it - even making agreements about their roles and, most importantly, to only play together. Elsewhere, pulling up to Herschel’s (Billy Gardell) auto shop, George and Georgie have two differing opinions about what’s wrong with the truck.

Surprisingly, Georgie’s theory about a bust radiator is right, and he is offered a part-time job at the shop. Singing praises about Herschel, George begins to feel jealous and upset over Georgie’s lack of commitment to football, only to realize his full potential after watching him work. Fans of The Big Bang Theory can pinpoint this episode as a moment that defines Sheldon’s first interaction as a gamer and Georgie’s future as an owner of a tire chain years later.

6 "Teen Angst and a Smart-Boy Walk of Shame" — Season 6, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

The Cooper family is about to explode, with a tense episode keeping viewers on their toes. For Sheldon, his mind is focused on the failure of his database, while Missy acts up as if she feels like the forgotten child in the family.

Meanwhile, Mary currently lives with Connie, and George refuses to answer his children as to why, building up more friction in the house as rumors swell that he is having an affair with neighbor Brenda. Meanwhile, Georgie and Mandy bring CeeCee home and struggle to adapt to life as young parents.

5 "A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being" — Season 6, Episode 14

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Season 6 has blessed viewers with simmering tension: between the impending birth of Mandy and Georgie’s baby and the emotional cheating by both George and Mary, both coming to a head in one drama-filled episode.

In labor and unable to contact anyone, Mandy gets Sheldon and Brenda (Melissa Peterman) to take her to the hospital, where George and Brenda are deep in conversation. Interrupted by the news of the birth during lunch, Mary and Pastor Rob (Dan Byrd) arrive at the hospital together, and accusations of cheating start.

4 "A God-Fearin' Baptist and a Hot Trophy Wife" — Season 5, Episode 19

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Everyone loves a good secret that is just waiting to be found out; Georgie and his parents are the highlights of the storyline in this episode. After George and Mary learn of Mandy’s pregnancy, the young couple faces the awkward expectations imposed by Mary — to wed before the baby is born to avoid living in sin.

While Mandy is uncomfortable with this idea, Mary is hell-bent on it happening, causing friction between the four. Suspicious of a family secret, Missy confides in Sheldon, who is oblivious to the obvious tension. Sending the twins away for dinner, Mary and George decide to invite Mandy over to re-evaluate the situation, which again spirals into an argument about marriage and religion. Determined to understand what is happening, Missy overhears her parents talking about a baby, and together they conclude that Mary is pregnant.

3 "A Secret Letter and a Lowly Disc of Processed Meat" — Season 3, Episode 21

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

In the Season 3 finale, drama unfolds as Sheldon accidentally stumbled upon a letter of acceptance into CalTech, hidden in Mary’s drawer. When confronting Mary, she believes that it should’ve never been a discussion given the move he would have to do, and so an angered Sheldon heads to the town bar to talk to George.

Also unaware of the letter, George confronts Mary, who admits that many other schools also sent letters of interest, and Missy blames Sheldon for their parent's fighting. George and Sheldon embark on a quest to create a video to convince Mary why he should go to a local college at an early age, with many of his teachers vouching for him. She agrees, and the family reconcile. Meanwhile, as revenge for firing Georgie, Meemaw takes her grandson to egg the house of ex-boyfriend Dale (Craig T. Nelson).

2 "A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation For Toast" — Season 2, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Upon the soon-to-be-announced winners of the Nobel Prize, Sheldon and Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) plan to broadcast it live at 5 a.m. Inviting the entire school to come to watch, Sheldon eagerly buys breakfast foods but finds himself alone when not even his best friend, Tam (Ryan Phuong), shows up.

Dr. Sturgis also leaves him high and dry, succumbing to stress when he realizes he may never win a Nobel Prize for himself. Showing a softer side to the confident character, Sheldon cries about the Nobel Prize winners and the lack of support surrounding him. The episode ends with a montage of the young main cast of The Big Bang Theory, with adult Sheldon reflecting that he won’t be alone forever, a sentiment relevant across TBBT seasons.

1 "A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring" — Season 6, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 8.5./10

This episode largely removes Mary and Sheldon from the action as they embark on their 10-hour journey to Germany, while the rest of the family hit crisis mode when a tornado rips through Medford. George and Missy become trapped together on the side of the road, where, fearing death, Missy apologizes for her behavior.

Connie, Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby), and Dale hide away in the laundromat’s secret gambling room, where they pray for their safety, but unfortunately, Connie’s house becomes desolate in the tornado. On a trip to the McAllister household to share news of their engagement, Mandy and Georgie are forced to be locked into a tense atmosphere when arguments about the wedding and pregnancy continue, with the couple forced to stay in the house until the tornado passes. Commended for its ability to showcase true dangers in a tornado and its heartfelt connections between characters, the episode is a fan-favorite.

