Video game adaptations have been getting better, with Fallout and The Last of Us proving live-action is possible for the most beloved game franchises. While movie adaptations have been significantly less ideal, Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. Movie prove it is possible. However, one of the most anticipated video game movies is The Legend of Zelda, directed by Wes Ball. This iconic franchise is the perfect next step for Nintendo movies, but fans never expected a live-action version.

It would be foolish to make a Zelda movie with a blank slate, which is why this list will break down the 10 best games that the film should use as inspiration. Inspiration can mean many things, from the story, lore, setting, and characters to small details and moments. However, these ten games have the best formula for the film, and the list will rank them based on how well their elements will transition into live-action and how badly their aspects need to be featured.

10 'The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening' (1993)

Platforms: Gameboy and Nintendo Switch

This list opens up with a classic 2D adventure originating on the Gameboy. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a cartoony top-down journey where Link wakes up without memory on a picturesque beach. With no idea how to get back home, he plans to collect the various instruments around the land to wake up the Wind Fish to leave this island safely. They remade the game for the Nintendo Switch with a toy-like art style.

Link's Awakening is a break from the formula, which isn't something the movie should do, but it still features some elements that the film could use. This game shocked fans with a surprisingly depressing plot twist, something that could make the Zelda movie stand out. While it shouldn't use this exact one, using its set-up techniques and storytelling is a great way to catch the audience off-guard and leave them with a lasting impression.

9 'The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker' (2002)

Platforms: Gamecube and WiiU

While the N64 changed Zelda forever, the Gamecube launched with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Initially polarizing, fans have warmed up to this classic game that has aged very well. It takes Link away from the vast plains to the deep sea with numerous islands. After a mysterious bird captures his sister, Link must get stronger in order to prevent Ganon from wielding the Triforce.

Ball wants to create an immersive Zelda world, and no game does a vibrant world like Wind Waker. The island and towns are full of personalities, which is something the movie should want to recreate. While the movie shouldn't use a sea-based world with islands, fans would love for a sequel film to take place in the world of Wind Waker. This game also has a great sense of adventure, another aspect the movie needs to capture.

8 'The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds' (2013)

Platform: 3DS

While the 3DS featured remakes, remasters, and ports of older Zelda games, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is the only entirely original game on the system. This game is a sequel set years after The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, where Yuga, a sorcerer, captures Zelda in hopes of using her to revive Ganon. Link must use his power to move between worlds to save her and prevent Ganon's resurrection.

A Link to the Past is a great sequel mainly because it reinvents the way to play the game while still delivering a familiar experience. The movie should do precisely this: be unique and never seen before while remaining true to the Zelda franchise so that new and old fans can enjoy it just the same. Specifically, the movie can use the creative way players solve dungeons to inspire inventive moments.

7 'The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask' (2000)

Platforms: N64, 3DS, and Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is a sequel to the first-ever 3D Zelda, having a quick turnaround time, releasing two years after its predecessor. This game takes Link out of Hyrule and into Termina, where a mysterious power turns him into Deku Link. While he discovers all sorts of masks to help him, Link must stop Skull Kid from using the abilities of the titular mask to bring the moon crashing down in three days.

While the movie should play it a bit safe, following the classic story and set in Hyrule, Majora's Mask is the ideal game to inspire the aesthetic and tone. This game's dark and eerie vibe is a unique piece of Zelda and something that would translate perfectly to the big screen, drawing fans into the vibrant world. Ball wants the Zelda movie to be ambitious, and Majora's Mask is the most ambitious Zelda game from its story, aesthetic, mechanics, and side quests.

6 'The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past' (1991)

Platforms: Super NES, Wii, WiiU, 3DS, and Nintendo Switch

The Zelda timeline is all over the place, with alternate routes and reincarnations. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is a prequel to the first Zelda game and the first chronologically in the fallen hero timeline. The story is similar to most games: Link must defeat Ganon and save the Seven Sages by traveling between the Light and Dark World to find the Master Sword.

A Link to the Past innovated many aspects that are now commonplace in Zelda games, such as the Master Sword and traveling between worlds. A Link to the Past is a very picturesque game, and it should serve as inspiration for developing the world of Hyrule in the movie. It gives off a distinct and familiar vibe that will translate beautifully to the silver screen.

5 'The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess' (2006)

Platforms: Gamecube, Wii, and WiiU

Many fans were upset with the cartoony style of The Wind Waker, prompting Nintendo to create The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, one of the darkest Zelda games. Taking place hundreds of years in an alternate timeline, The Usurper King plans to engulf Hyrule in a parallel dimension known as the Twilight Realm. Link must take the form of a human and a wolf and stop his plans with the help of Midna.

While the film should have vibrancy and color, Twilight Princess might appeal more to a mature audience with a serious tone. Nintendo fans are still waiting for the Switch port of this game, but they might see it sooner on the cinema screen than on their console. Twilight Princess is ripe with staple references and classic depictions, something the movie could use to inspire monsters, creatures, cities, and characters. This version of Zelda should be the movie's version, depicting a more mature and bold character with an active role in the story. Many actors would be perfect for Zelda, especially in this depiction.

4 'The Legend of Zelda' (1986)

Platforms: NES to Nintendo Switch

The very first Zelda game was a game changer, popularizing the dungeon format and creating a gaming legacy. Fans still remember iconic moments from this historic game that the movie should undeniably reference. As the first game in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda follows a simplistic and familiar plot with Link collecting pieces of the Triforce to save Zelda and stop Ganon's dastardly plans.

The first Zelda is one of the most influential games; therefore, it would be a disservice not to feature elements of it in the movie. The story isn't anything special, but the game is full of life and the building blocks of the franchise. The Mario Movie had tons of easter eggs, and while the Zelda movie shouldn't rely on that, it should use what made Zelda, Zelda, and incorporate monsters, settings, and characters from the first game.

3 'The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword' (2011)

Platforms: Wii and Nintendo Switch