Zoë Kravitz has quietly become one of the most exceptional actors working in Hollywood today. For much of her career, she was sidelined as a supporting player in feature films before mainstream projects like Divergent and Big Little Lies leveled her up. Now with The Batman just a short while away and all set to feature Kravitz in her most high-profile role to date, we thought it was the perfect time to rank nine of her best performances.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway on Advice She'd Give to Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman: "She's a Perfect Choice"

9. Rough Night (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures

This Scarlett Johansson-led comedy may not have been a hit at the box office, but it established Kravitz as an up-and-coming talent to keep an eye out for. Kravitz easily holds her own among the likes of Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Demi Moore as a sorority girl reuniting with her friends after a decade on a bachelorette party.

8. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

George Miller’s dirt road dystopian features Kravitz as Toast The Knowing, one of Immortan Joe’s four wives. The fact that there is such little dialogue in the film makes standing out amongst a pack of talented actors even tougher, yet Kravitz manages to be an effervescent presence amongst the doom and gloom selling both her distraught state of mind and her action scenes.

7. Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

Arguably the greatest thing about the two film Fantastic Beasts franchise, Kravitz’s Leta Lestrange is an alluring enigma, and it’s not surprising to see why the characters in the world are so taken with her. While she was briefly present in the first installment, her expanded role in the Crimes of Grindelwald allowed her to be more of a key player in the Potter lore. Kravitz's performance here is poised and graceful. She plays each scene with sincerity and vulnerability which could have made for a dull performance in the hands of another actress, yet somehow Kravitz’s work is so well done that it prevents an otherwise banal movie from descending into complete mediocrity.

6. Dope (2015)

Image via Open Road Films

Rick Famuyiwa’s Dope has a number of standout actors in its cast but Zoe Kravitz makes the most of her role as Nakia, caught between two love interests. Her cool-girl role is a supporting character in the larger journey of the main cast but nonetheless, an important one and Kravitz makes do with small screen time.

5. Good Kill (2014)

Image via IFC Films

This U.S Air Force war drama saw Kravitz star alongside Ethan Hawke as a first-class Airman who assists Hawke in droning remotely under the orders of the CIA. Unlike Hawke’s character, Kravitz’s Vera Suarez is unafraid to express how morally dubious and increasingly disturbing their job is becoming as they shoot down civilians en masse. She is the beating heart of the film and is basically the audience’s window into this world, reacting the way the audience would in such extraordinary circumstances. Her role is also important to contrast with Hawke’s stoic persona and how their different coping mechanisms are having different consequences on their mental health. Good Kill is quite a forgotten gem of the 2010s and worth checking out, if only to see how capably Kravitz can hold her own against the likes of seasoned professionals like Hawke.

4. The Road Within (2014)

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

The Road Within is a coming of age feature based on a German film and stars Kravitz as Marie, one of the three leads of the movie alongside Alex (Dev Patel) and Vincent (Robert Sheehan). Kravitz plays an anorexic character Marie who is in a behavioral correctional facility alongside Alex and Vincent and escapes with them. The movie is deceptively dark, using the format of a road trip film to explore the issues at the root of the story. Kravitz, who herself struggled with anorexia, gives an incredibly nuanced performance and lost a lot of weight for the role.

3. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Image via HBO

Despite the abundance of projects she has been involved in, some would claim that HBO’s Big Little Lies is the role that brought Kravitz’s acting chops to prominence. In the star-studded drama, Kravitz held her own against heavyweights like Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Meryl Streep. Part drama, part murder mystery the show explored the different facets of its leads' lives and how they were each dealing with the problems and relationships in their lives. While her character Bonnie isn’t quite the focus the first season around, after the first season we learn more about who Bonnie is and how she has been shaped by the scars of her past.

2. High Fidelity (2020)

Image Via Hulu

This Hulu series may have slipped under the cracks for most people, but it’s certainly worth checking out for Kravitz’s headstrong performance in the lead role. The romantic comedy series is based on the 1995 film of the same name (which starred Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet) but is a gender-flipped take with the lead character being a female this time around. Kravitz stars as Robin "Rob” Brooks, the owner of a vinyl shop who is perpetually unlucky in finding love. There’s a lot to love about Zoe Kravitz’s fourth-wall breaking, '90s obsessed lead and made sitting through ten episodes with her charming character an easy binge.

1. KIMI (2022)

Kravitz's most recent role is in an HBO Max Steven Soderbergh feature entitled KIMI. In it, Kravitz stars as Angela, an agoraphobic twenty-something who works from home for an Amazon-esque company and secretly overhears a crime in one of the devices she operates. The movie makes smart use of the dangers of the surveillance state and is supercharged by Kravitz’s leading lady status. Her performance is easily the best of her career, and she manages to make her paranoia, fear, and grit shine through every frame. With projects like these, there’s always the possibility of an actor leaning too far into the camp aspects or even worse, having the actor play their character too seriously in circumstances that could use a lighter touch. Kravitz’s performance is carefully calibrated, subdued, and strong at every turn, fully using KIMI as the star vehicle that it is to relay just how skilled an actress she truly is.

Steven Soderbergh Teams With Zoe Kravitz for His Next HBO Max Thriller, 'KIMI' Veteran screenwriter David Koepp penned the script, about an agoraphobe who discovers a crime.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email