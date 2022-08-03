Ever since George A. Romero kick-started the genre with Night of the Living Dead, zombies have been a horror staple. As more and more comedy has been implemented into the horror genre over time, birthing the horror-comedy subgenre, zombies have become a popular target for those wanting to elicit some laughs. Perhaps it's their slow nature or their singular focus to feast on brains that make them perfect for comedic material.

Zombie comedies have become a permanent fixture of the horror genre in recent decades, so much so that it's more surprising when a straight-faced zombie film is released. Not only are the following films the best-reviewed zombie comedies, but some are regarded as ranking among the greatest horror comedies of all time.

'Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead' (2014) RT Score: 81%

The sequel to the cult classic Norwegian film, Dead Snow 2 begins immediately where the original ends. The only survivor of the zombie invasion that massacred his friends, Martin attempts to thwart the undead army as it descends on a nearby town, all while dealing with a new zombie arm.

Packing in more laughs than its predecessor, Dead Snow 2 features plenty of great moments, including a zombie tank attack on a small village. The addition of the Zombie Squad, a trio of nerdy Americans led by Martin Starr, adds a fresh perspective that expands this sequel from the original film's smaller scope.

Dead Snow 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Tubi.

'Warm Bodies' (2013) RT Score: 82%

The zombie genre's answer to Twilight, Warm Bodies swaps sparkly vampires for ghouls in love. After a skirmish results in zombie R (Nicholas Hoult) feasting on Julie's (Teresa Palmer) boyfriend's brains, he begins to feel drawn to the new woman. As this attraction grows, R finds himself feeling more and more alive.

Warm Bodies avoids the pitfalls of other sappy YA romance adaptations by offering a love story that feels genuine, despite its unbelievable premise. Hoult and Palmer are great as the two leads and their chemistry helps to sell the surprisingly sweet romance between the star-crossed lovers.

Warm Bodies is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Juan of the Dead' (2011) RT Score: 83%

A zombie comedy from Cuba, Juan of the Dead follows the titular Juan, a forty-year-old slacker. Alongside his best friend Lazaro, the pair laze around their city getting into petty squabbles. When zombies suddenly disrupt their lifestyle, Juan takes advantage of the situation by starting his own zombie-killing business in an effort to make a quick buck.

Despite its absurd humor and larger-than-life characters, Juan of the Dead offers political subtext beneath its undead facade. This is reflected in the plot when the Castro government declares the zombie invasion as nothing more than rioting dissidents, dooming the very citizens they are meant to protect.

'Night of the Living Deb' (2015) RT Score: 88%

What's worse than the embarrassing walk of shame the morning after a drunken hook-up? Doing so in the middle of the zombie apocalypse. When kind but awkward Deb scores a one-night stand with the hottest guy in town, the date runs late as the pair must work together to escape the growing undead horde.

Beginning life as a Kickstarter project, Night of the Living Deb's creators surpassed the needed funding to create their Zom-Rom-Com. The resulting film is a funny and sweet take on the crowded zombie genre, offering an awkwardly relatable tale that will appeal to both horror and romance fans.

Night of the Living Deb is available to stream on Tubi.

'Zombieland' (2009) RT Score: 89%

Part zombie movie, part road trip comedy, Zombieland follows four mismatched survivors in the zombie apocalypse as they are forced to rely on each other to survive. Initially hostile at first, the four strangers soon realize family doesn't have to be who you are related to, but rather those who haven't been eaten yet.

Bolstered by a great cast led by Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, Zombieland's smart and funny script provides plenty of memorable moments and one-liners. Bill Murray also features in a standout scene that remains one of cinema's best cameos.

'Dead Alive' (1992) RT Score: 89%

Bursting with the crazy comedy and gross practical effects Peter Jackson cut his teeth on before The Lord of the Rings, Dead Alive (Braindead in some countries) is a gore lover's dream. When his overbearing mother is bitten by an exotic rat-monkey, well-meaning Lionel's attempts to control her zombiefication instead results in his small New Zealand town being overrun by the undead.

A film that never takes itself seriously, Dead Alive peppers on the violence as zombies and human alike are dismembered in a variety of creative ways. The film long held the record of being the bloodiest of all time before being overtaken by the Evil Dead remake.

'The Return of the Living Dead' (1985) RT Score: 91%

Seen as a more punk rock take on Romero's bleak zombie films, The Return of the Living Dead is a party full of brain-eating ghouls, heavy music, and not enough paramedics. When two warehouse workers accidentally release a secret chemical into a nearby graveyard, the dead rise from their graves to feast on the teenage delinquents partying there.

The Return of the Living Dead remains one of the most iconic zombie films and spawned four sequels. While a comedy crammed with plenty of quotable lines, the film still manages to remain quite scary during its more horrific moments, ultimately leading to a bummer of an ending.

The Return of the Living Dead is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Shudder, and Tubi.

'Shaun of the Dead' (2004) RT Score: 92%

The original Zom-Rom-Com, Shaun of the Dead is as perfect as a film can be. When his longtime girlfriend dumps him, slacker Shaun decides to man up and win her back, with his bumbling best friend Ed in tow. The only problem is that London has been hit with a zombie outbreak, threatening the lives of Shaun and everyone he holds dear.

A modern masterpiece, Shaun of the Dead is the pinnacle that many zombie comedies aspire to. Alongside cameos from many familiar faces of British film and television, the movie launched the career of stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Despite his impressive filmography, the film remains director Edgar Wright's best.

Shaun of the Dead is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

'Evil Dead II' (1987) RT Score: 95%

While it has always been debated if Evil Dead is actually a zombie film, its possessed Deadites veer close enough into undead territory to earn a place on this list. A reboot of the previous film, Evil Dead II finds the legendary Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) dealing with a new wave of Deadites after the reemergence of the Necronomicon at that famous cabin in the woods.

Abandoning the more serious horror take of the first film, this sequel instead dials up the gore while throwing in an abundance of madcap humor. With more sequences of Ash alone, the film becomes a showcase for Campbell's underrated talents, whether that's losing a fistfight to himself or chainsawing his own hand off.

'One Cut of the Dead' (2017) RT Score: 100%

An absolute gem from Japan, One Cut of the Dead follows the cast and crew of a low-budget zombie film. When real zombies attack the set, the unhinged director orders his subordinates to keep filming no matter what, leading to one of the most crazy and inventive zombie films in years.

One Cut of the Dead possesses many layers beyond its initial facade, and discovering these surprises is a major part of the film. It all comes together to create an unforgettable experience and the most wholesome fun to be found in the zombie genre. Pom!

One Cut of the Dead is available to stream on Shudder and AMC+.

