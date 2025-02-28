Zombie content absolutely burst through the barricades in the new millenium. While horror fans of a certain age will remember a time when the selection of zombie movies was a desolate wasteland with few reprieves (read: the 90s), from the 00s forward there have been so many zombie films that fans can often feel overwhelmed by the onslaught.

Among this horde are some must-watch zombie movies that shamble right alongside the most entertaining movies of the subgenre, but most offer some new mutation to their undead classification. Over the past decade and a half, these ten zombie movies have seperated from the horde to stand out as the best.

10 'Land of the Dead' (2005)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via Universal Studios

Land of the Dead may not be the best zombie movie of its decade or reach the level of quality of George A. Romero's previous Dead films, but it was a wonderful moment in horror history to see the father of modern zombie cinema be given a bigger budget to make a new film thanks to the rising popularity of other box office undead hits. It's also way better than the two subsequent zombie movies he would make later.

Land of the Dead focuses its satirical attention on class warfare as survivors now live in a sanctuary city where the rich and powerful take residence in a luxurious high rise while the lower classes fight for scraps in the streets. It's as blunt a social message as Romero has ever had, and he also takes a couple unsubtle jabs at the War on Terror. The movie came at a time when there was a changing of the guard in horror cinema, as younger filmmakers began to take over from the seasoned pros like Romero, and it feels like the last stand of a horror king. That should be recognized, because without Romero, the other films on this list simply wouldn't exist.