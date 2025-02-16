One of the most effective and widely explored types of horror concepts out there, there has been an undeniable explosion of stories revolving around the rising up and chaos of hordes of the living dead, craving human flesh and leaving endless death in their wake. Following the major success of series like The Walking Dead and blockbusters like World War Z, the zombie subgenre quickly cemented itself as one of the most approachable and successful horror stories ever.

However, zombie media are far from a recent phenomenon, as there is a long and varied history of exceptional zombie movies ranging from all-time classics that created the genre to modern hits that revolutionized what was possible with the concept. Whether you are a seasoned veteran of movies about the living dead or just looking for a good place to start with the subgenre, these quintessential zombie movies are must-watches for any and all zombie fanatics.

10 '[REC]' (2007)

Directed by Jaume Balaguero and Paco Plaza

Image via Filmax

While the vast majority of the modern found footage horror is credited to Paranormal Activity, [REC] managed to create more action and terror in a found footage film while premiering in the same year. The Spanish horror film follows a television reporter and a cameraman following a group of emergency workers as they investigate a dark and mysterious apartment building, before suddenly coming across a horrific zombie infection outbreak occurring within the building.

[REC]'s found footage execution proves to massively amplify the tension, terror, and realism of the zombie outbreak, directly letting audiences feel as if they're a part of the group of survivors running and fighting for their lives against hordes of the undead. The film makes the most of its relatively simple premise thanks to some pitch-perfect execution and amplifying of the terror at hand, making zombies more truly terrifying than they've ever been seen before. The film would also be successful enough to receive a far amount of sequels, even ditching the found footage angle in later entries, the original is still the clear standout of the franchise.