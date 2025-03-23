With The Last of Us Season 2 on the horizon, zombie fever is about to break out among the masses. Although some of you may already be typing your “well, actually” comments about the fungal-infected not technically being capital-z “zombies,” the series still scratches the undead itch that George Romero revitalized back in the '60s. To get your mind in the proper place to enjoy some post-apocalyptic tragedy of the living dead variety, we’ve collected the best zombie movies on Netflix of all types, from viral runners to rotting shamblers.

Disclaimer: These titles are available in the US.

‘#Alive’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.3/10