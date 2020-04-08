The Best Zombie Movies You May Have Missed

George Romero invented the zombie movie playbook. With bonafide classics like Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, he codified and solidified just about everything we know and love about the silver-screen walking dead. But if you’re a zombie movie fan, you can’t just watch the classics over and over. Hell, even a zombie would get tired of the same human entrails every day (well, maybe not). Are you ready for some deeper cuts?

These are some of our favorite zombie movies you’ve never heard of, you may have missed, or you’ve been itching to check out for some time. They rewrite, subvert, play into, and invent some new rules. They range wildly in tones, emotional explorations, gore level, and filmmaking styles. And they’re ready for you to sink your teeth into.