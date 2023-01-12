Before you dive into the 'The Last of Us', check out these other staples of the zombie genre.

The 10 Best Zombie Shows to Watch Before HBO's 'The Last of Us'

The zombie genre has come a long way since Victor Halperin's 1932 classic White Zombie. Known as the first feature-length zombie film, White Zombie gave birth to a new breed of horror not yet seen on the silver screen. The film follows a young woman's transformation into one of the living dead at the hands of a powerful sorcerer. The image of zombies and their genre differed from what viewers now know. It wasn't until 1968 that the zombie genre broke through into mainstream success.

Legendary horror film director, George A. Romero, gave birth to the modern zombie genre with his 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead. The film became a major success and led to five sequels. Night of the Living Dead became the blueprint for every zombie film afterward, from how they move to how humans react to them. AMC's The Walking Dead has continued to carry the torch of the genre with its zombie universe. The widely popular video game franchise,The Last of Us, is set to debut its TV show adaption this year on HBO. As of late, The Last of Us franchise is the reigning champion of the genre, and hopefully, the adaptation will mark another excellent entry into the genre.

'iZombie' (2015-2019)

No rule says TV adaptions of zombies have to be all work and no play. iZombie was a CW show based on the zombie horror comic book of the same name. The show follows medical resident Olivia Moore (Rose McIver), who turns into a zombie after a boat party. Instead of fearing the undead curse, Moore gets a job as a medical examiner and helps solve murders by eating victims' brains and reliving their memories.

The show impacted viewers due to its unique approach to an otherwise scary and gory subject. Drawing elements from comics and horror, iZombie drew a younger teen audience that may have been turned off to the more adult-oriented films. At the show's heart, iZombie is a zombie-infused procedural detective that allows viewers to explore the zombie genre through a new lens.

'Z Nation' (2014-2018)

Science fiction network SyFy decided to cash in on the zombie trend in 2014 with Z Nation. Z Nation follows a group of survivors who must trek across the United States from New York to California to deliver the only known cure for the zombie apocalypse to a government lab. The show ran for five seasons and even spurred a spin-off, Black Summer, on Netflix.

For a show like Z Nation, the series fits perfectly with SyFy's over-the-top gory and humor. The show balanced a well-billed cast of seasoned actors with the wackiness and dramatic flair of high-stakes action and thrill. Mainly an underrated zombie show to many, Z Nation is a lighthearted but well-placed take on a modern genre.

'Santa Clarita Diet' (2017)

Regarding the suburban undead, the comedic pairing of Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant is unmatched. Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet is about a normal boring suburban married couple, Joel and Sheila Hammond, who tackles the elements of the undead when Sheila develops a taste of human flesh. As they look for a cure, nosy neighbors and law enforcement pursue the real estate couple.

While there is a debate to be had about whether Santa Clarita Diet is a zombie-themed show, there is no doubt about the amount of gore and human body parts. The show plays around with zombie themes usually found in the genre but does well to separate itself from the pack.

'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

Not billed as a zombie show, Pushing Daisies has similar elements of the undead genre. The show is about Ned (Lee Pace), a bakery chef with the gift of resurrection. With his childhood love (Anna Friel) and a private investigator (Chi McBride), Ned begins to solve murder mysteries. The short-lived series held more comedy than actual zombie themes.

The resurrection of the undead makes for a mystery show wrapped in a little love story. Pushing Daisies was a show that came and went but gave viewers a fresh take on an otherwise blood-soaked genre.

'Fear the Walking Dead' (2015-)

One of the first spin-offs for The Walking Dead franchise, Fear the Walking Dead is something of a prequel to the mainstay. Fear the Walking Dead follows a high school guidance counselor Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), and her family as they navigate the beginning of the zombie apocalypse as shown in The Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead was AMC's first crack at building upon the success of The Walking Dead, creating an MCU-like cinematic universe. Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead have seen various members crossover into each other, further cementing The Walking Dead franchise as the modern zombie genre king.

'The Returned' (2015)

The Returned is a mystery-driven series with faint ties to the zombie genre. The show centers around a small town that sees its citizens' lives changed when their dead loved ones began reappearing after years. The town tries to grapple with the collision of their old and new lives as they search for a why.

Despite being loved by viewers, The Returned failed to capture the hearts of critics and ultimately ended with a one-year run on A&E. With such a stellar cast and a plot similar to Lost, the mystery remains as to what led to its early demise.

'Black Summer' (2019-2021)

Set in the Z Nation universe, Black Summer follows Rose (Jamie King), a mother who teams up with a small group of rebels to travel North America in search of her daughter. The group faces hostile environments, questionable strangers, and each other to survive by whatever means necessary.

Despite being a spin-off, Black Summer manages to stand on its own and expand the world of Z Nation. Fast-paced action leads the pack in this show, while its more meaningful dialogue allows for greater character development. The show is in its second season on Netflix, with many fans hoping for a renewal.

'Death Valley' (2011)

Playing in the realm of dark and zombie comedy, Death Valley raised the bar for such a hardened genre. A special division within the LAPD, Undead Task Force, is tasked with protecting California from the undead. The show does something no zombie show has done before, using a mockumentary style to showcase the inner workings of the task force.

Using mockumentary filming has always made for an exciting experience for viewers, and Death Valley is no different. Like Cops and Reno 911, Death Valley has flair and puts viewers in the driving seat of a day in the life of law enforcement...if law enforcement staked vampires.

'Dead Set' (2008)

Dead Set is a five-episode miniseries that draws upon the classic Dawn of the Dead to paint a gory picture of a zombie-infested Britain. While filming a season of Big Brother, the housemates and film crew are forced to fight to survive the night. Like the real Big Brother show, the housemates look to outwit each other in a game with real stakes.

The series plays out in a way that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. The pace never slows as death lurks right outside the house. Despite the short series, Dead Set is a perfect look into human behavior in times of crisis.

'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

The modern zombie era may have started with Night of the Living Dead, but AMC's The Walking Dead caused the genre to explode. The series follows a group of survivors, led by former sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who fight to stay alive in a world where the undead have overrun it.

The Walking Dead launched a series of spinoffs while setting the standard of what makes a zombie show. From mobile games to merchandise, The Walking Dead franchise thrives as the most popular and well-written zombie series of all time.

