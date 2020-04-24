The Best Zombie TV Shows Streaming Right Now

The world is a scary place right now. While the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t quite the zombie apocalypse, it sure feels like it. The virus is highly communicable, people are hoarding canned food and toilet paper, and individuals avoid the infected like they’re the undead.

Again, COVID-19 isn’t quite the zombie apocalypse. But you are stuck inside and forced to become very familiar with your television set. Remind yourself how good you have it and enjoy the fictional trials and tribulations of those dealing with the “real” undead by perusing our list of the best zombie TV shows available to stream right now.