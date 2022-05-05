BET announced today that Oscar nominee and world-renowned superstar Taraji P. Henson is coming back to host the BET Awards a second time. The event happens live at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, and it celebrates Black excellence across all media. Last year, the event was also hosted by Henson and featured live performances from Lil Nas X, Andra Day, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Henson, who is known for playing singer and entrepreneur Cookie Lyon in the TV series Empire and delivered award-winning performances in movies like Hidden Figures and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, will once again emcee and get the popular ceremony going – last year’s event ranked #1 in the cable award show category, and the actor’s energy is sure to rake in viewers for high ratings once again.

The actor’s hosting duties are part of an overall deal she signed with BET Studios back in September, an unprecedented studio venture that brought Henson front and center at the production of new and original content for Paramount+, SHOWTIME, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET+, BET, and others.

In an official statement, Henson celebrated her own upcoming return to the BET Awards stage and complimented the fellow artists who will share the stage with her:

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence. Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

Mentioned by Henson, Connie Orlando (EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET) returned the compliments and underscored the event’s importance:

“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year. For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”

Henson is not the first celebrity to host the BET Awards twice. She joins the two-timer ranks of previous emcees Mo’Nique, Jamie Foxx, Steve Harvey, and Cedric the Entertainer. The nominees for the 22nd BET Awards are yet to be announced.

The ceremony will take place live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 PM ET/PT.

